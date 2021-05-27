गुरुवार, 27 मई 2021
जन्मदिन पर भी नहीं छोड़ा फैंस ने, रवि शास्त्री का मजाक उड़ाकर किया बर्थडे विश

पुनः संशोधित गुरुवार, 27 मई 2021 (11:51 IST)
भारतीय टीम के कोच रवि शास्त्री का आज 59वां जन्मदिन है। 80 टेस्ट और 150 एकदिवसीय मैच खेल चुके रवि शास्त्री अपना करियर पूरा होने के बाद भी लगातार प्रासंगिक बने रहे। बहुत लंबे समय तक कमेंट्री करने वाले रवि शास्त्री ने साल 2017 में भारतीय क्रिकेट टीम का मुख्य कोच बनाया गया।

टेस्ट मैचों में रवि शास्त्री अपने बेहद धीमे खेल के लिए प्रसिद्ध थे हालांकि यह हैरानी की बात है कि प्रथम श्रेणी क्रिकेट में उनके ही नाम पर 6 छक्कों का रिकॉर्ड है। साल 1981 में अंतरराष्ट्रीय क्रिकेट में पदार्पण करने वाले रवि शास्त्री ने टेस्ट मैचों में 35 की औसत से 3830 रन बनाए इसमें 11 शतक और 12 अर्धशतक शामिल थे।
वहीं वनडे मैचों में उन्हें 3108 रन बनाए जिसमें 4 शतक और 18 अर्धशतक शामिल थे। उन्होंने अपने करियर का अंत साल 1992 में किया। यही नहीं उन्होंने गेंदबाजी में भी अपने हाथ दिखाए थे। टेस्ट मैचों में उन्होंने 151 विकेट लिए हैं और वनडे मैचों में 129। साल 1992 में उन्होंने क्रिकेट से संन्यास ले लिया।
साल 1996 के विश्वकप से ही वह क्रिकेट कमेंट्री करते हुए देखे गए। रवि शास्त्री का विश्वकप 2011 के फाइनल में माइक पर कहा गया आखिरी वाक्य किसे याद नहीं होगा। हालांकि अब टीम इंडिया के फैंस के मन में कोच की छवि पहले जैसे स्टाइलिश कमेंटेटर जैसी नहीं रही। फैंस ने कुछ इस अंदाज में रवि शास्त्री को मस्ती के अंदाज में जन्मदिन की बधाई दी

मजाक तो फैंस उड़ा लेते हैं लेकिन टीम का बुरा दौर होता है तो रवि शास्त्री ही पहले व्यक्ति होते हैं जिनका सोशल मीडिया पर पोस्टमॉर्टम होता है, लेकिन जब टीम उनकी कोचिंग में अच्छा प्रदर्शन करती है तो रवि शास्त्री को वह वाहवाही नहीं मिलती जिसके वह हकदार है।(वेबदुनिया डेस्क)


