शुक्रवार, 3 जनवरी 2025
Written By WD Sports Desk
Last Updated : शुक्रवार, 3 जनवरी 2025 (12:35 IST)

रोहित के बिना भी टीम का वही हाल, 185 रन पर सिमटी भारत की पहली पारी

INDvsAUS
Sydney Test IND vs AUS : आस्ट्रेलिया के खिलाफ पांचवें और आखिरी टेस्ट के पहले दिन शुक्रवार को भारत की पहली पारी 185 रन पर सिमट गई।
 
खराब फॉर्म से जूझ रहे कप्तान रोहित शर्मा ने इस मैच से खुद को बाहर रखा। कार्यवाहक कप्तान जसप्रीत बुमराह ने टॉस जीतकर बल्लेबाजी का फैसला किया लेकिन भारतीय शीर्षक्रम एक बार फिर नाकाम रहा।
 
भारत के लिये सर्वाधिक 40 रन ऋषभ पंत ने बनाए। आस्ट्रेलिया के लिए स्कॉट बोलैंड ने चार और मिचेल स्टार्क ने तीन विकेट लिए।
 
भारत को बॉर्डर गावस्कर ट्रॉफी अपने पास रखने के लिए यह मैच हर हालत में जीतना है चूंकि वह श्रृंखला में 1 . 2 से पीछे है। 

विराट कोहली इस पारी में भी उसी ढंग से आउट हुए जैसे वे पिछली 6 बार आउट हुए थे, ऑफ स्टंप की गेंद पर।  विराट कोहली पहली ही गेंद पर आउट होने से बच गए लेकिन इसका फायदा नहीं उठा सके और लंच के बाद स्कॉट बोलैंड ने ही उन्हें आफ स्टम्प से बाहर गेंद डालकर स्लिप में लपकवाया। अगर पर्थ टेस्ट के शतक को छोड़ दिया जाए तो कोहली ने पिछली 20 टेस्ट पारियों में सिर्फ 17 . 57 की औसत से रन बनाए हैं।

 
कोहली को मुश्किलों से उबरने के लिए सिडनी में तेंदुलकर की 241 रन की पारी को देखना चाहिए: गावस्कर

कोहली को मुश्किलों से उबरने के लिए सिडनी में तेंदुलकर की 241 रन की पारी को देखना चाहिए: गावस्करSunil Gavaskar Advice to Virat Kohli : महान क्रिकेटर सुनील गावस्कर ने सोमवार को भारत के सुपरस्टार विराट कोहली से कहा कि वह 2004 में सिडनी में ऑस्ट्रेलिया के खिलाफ सचिन तेंदुलकर (Sachin Tendulkar) की यादगार 241 रन की पारी से प्रेरणा लें और ऑफ स्टंप के बाहर की गेंदों के खिलाफ अपने लगातार संघर्ष को खत्म करने के लिए कवर ड्राइव खेलने से परहेज करें।

भारतीय कुश्ती के लिये निराशाजनक रहा साल 2024, ओलंपिक में टूटा विनेश का दिल

भारतीय कुश्ती के लिये निराशाजनक रहा साल 2024, ओलंपिक में टूटा विनेश का दिलकहते हैं कि खेलों को राजनीति से दूर रखना चाहिये लेकिन भारतीय कुश्ती में तो 2024 में खेलों की राजनीति ही हावी रही। एक समय ओलंपिक में सफलता की गारंटी माने जाने वाले इस खेल में प्रशासनिक उठापठक खत्म होने का नाम ही नहीं ले रही और पेरिस ओलंपिक में विनेश फोगाट का तय लग रहा पदक चले जाने से एक और निराशा हाथ लगी।

विराट कोहली बने खुद के दुश्मन, बार-बार एक ही गलती पड़ रही भारी, देखें चौकाने वाले आंकड़े

विराट कोहली बने खुद के दुश्मन, बार-बार एक ही गलती पड़ रही भारी, देखें चौकाने वाले आंकड़ेVirat Kohli Dismissal Pattern : काफी वक्त से टेस्ट क्रिकेट में बुरे फॉर्म में चल रहे विराट कोहली ने पर्थ टेस्ट की दूसरी पारी में एक शानदार शतक जड़, फॉर्म में वापसी कर अपने फैंस की जान में जान डाली थी लेकिन अगली तीन पारियों में फिर उनकी लय डगमगाई और वे 20 का आंकड़ा तक नहीं पार कर पाए। एडिलेड टेस्ट में वे 7 और दूसरी पारी में 11 रन बनाकर आउट हुए।

अमेरिका, इंग्लैंड, जर्मनी और ऑस्ट्रेलिया ने पहले खो-खो विश्व कप में हिस्सा लेने की पुष्टि की

अमेरिका, इंग्लैंड, जर्मनी और ऑस्ट्रेलिया ने पहले खो-खो विश्व कप में हिस्सा लेने की पुष्टि कीप्रतियोगिता पुरुष और महिला दोनों वर्गों में खेली जाएगी

रोहित शर्मा रिटायरमेंट लो, लगातार फ्लॉप देख कप्तान साहब की सोशल मीडिया पर फैंस ने ली क्लास

रोहित शर्मा रिटायरमेंट लो, लगातार फ्लॉप देख कप्तान साहब की सोशल मीडिया पर फैंस ने ली क्लासIndia vs Australia Rohit Sharma : कप्तान रोहित शर्मा का लगातार फ्लॉप होना अब भारतीय क्रिकेट के लिए एक बड़ी समस्या का कारण बन चूका है। उनकी कप्तानी के साथ साथ खिलाड़ी के तौर पर भी उनकी कड़ी आलोचना हो रही है। ऑस्ट्रेलिया के खिलाफ तीन परियों में वे केवल 19 ही रन स्कोर कर पाए हैं। पिता बनने के बाद उन्होंने दूसरे टेस्ट मैच में वापसी की। चूँकि, केएल राहुल (KL Rahul) और यशस्वी जायसवाल (Yashasvi Jaiswal) ओपनर्स के तौर पर अच्छी लय में दिखाई दे रहे थे 2019 से टेस्ट में ओपनिंग करते आ रहे शर्मा ने खुद को मध्यक्रम में छठे नंबर पर उतारने का निर्णय लिया।

