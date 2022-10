हे भगवान! फ्लाइट मिस हुई और टी-20 विश्वकप से बाहर हुए हिटर हिटमायर

Aakash Chopra reacts on Shimron Hetmyer getting ruled out from T20 World 2022. #ShimronHetmyer #T20WorldCup #WestIndies #CricketTwitter pic.twitter.com/Iu4hYObzE1

#ShimronHetmyer to Selectors: "Please reschedule my flight, some family function at home it seems"#WestIndies Selectors: "JAA SHIMRON JAA! JEELE APNI ZINDAGI" pic.twitter.com/0bJMTKzFfE