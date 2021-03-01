आज शाहिद अफरीदी का जन्मदिन तो है, पर उम्र कितनी है किसी को नहीं पता

Thank you very much for all the lovely birthday wishes - 44 today! My family and my fans are my biggest assets. Really enjoying my stint with Multan and hope to produce match winning performances for all MS fans.— Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) February 28, 2021
Happy birthday to Shahid Afridi. We have his age @ESPNcricinfo as 41, his autobiography says 46, and now we have 44! https://t.co/azhagfWkSX— Danyal Rasool (@Danny61000) February 28, 2021
Disappointingly, Google has now updated this to say just "40 years". pic.twitter.com/ODTFvnMAwV— David Cook (@ballsrightareas) February 28, 2021
Can we use DRS on this one?— Kiran Tony (@s_kirantony) March 1, 2021
So actual age is (41 + 46 + 44)/3 = 43.666666— Saurabh Somani (@saurabh_42) February 28, 2021
Which means it's not actually his birthday, we're just two thirds of the way to his birthday. He'll turn 44 on July 1.
So if he turned 44 and made his debut back in 1996, his debut age would be 19. All this while it was 16, this was our childhood scandal!— cricbuff
(@007nikhilsharma) March 1, 2021