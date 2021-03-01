सोमवार, 1 मार्च 2021
आज शाहिद अफरीदी का जन्मदिन तो है, पर उम्र कितनी है किसी को नहीं पता

Last Updated: सोमवार, 1 मार्च 2021 (11:56 IST)
पाकिस्तान के पूर्व कप्तान और ऑलराउंडर शाहिद अफरीदी का आज जन्मदिन है। हालांकि यह पक्के तौर पर कोई नहीं कह सकता कि उनकी उम्र कितनी है। शाहिद अफरीदी ने जब पाक क्रिकेट से पहला मैच खेला था तब से ही उनकी उम्र को लेकर गफलत शुरु हुई थी।

एक मशहूर क्रिकेट वेबसाइट के कर्मचारी ने शाहिद अफरीदी का ट्वीट रीट्विट किया जिसमें शाहिद अफरीदी ने खुद को 44 साल का बताया। अफरीदी ने अपने ट्वीट में लिखा- जन्मदिन की शुभकामनाओं के लिए सभी का धन्यवाद। आज मैं 44 साल का हुआ। मैं मुल्तान की ओर से अपने कार्यकाल में मग्न हूं और इस टीम को अपने प्रदर्शन से ज्यादा से ज्यादा मैच जिताने की कोशिश करूंगा।
इस ट्वीट को रीट्विट कर के एक खेल पत्रकार ने पहले तो शाहिद अफरीदी को जन्मदिन की शुभकामनाएं दी। इसके बाद कहा कि हमारी वेबसाइट पर शाहिद अफरीदी की उम्र 41 साल है। शाहिद अफरीदी खुद को 44 साल का मान रहे हैं। वहीं उनकी आत्मकथा के अनुसार वह 46 साल के हैं।
उनकी उम्र को लेकर इस दुविधा की खूब खिल्ली उड़ी। इस रीट्वीट पर काफी मजेदार ट्वीट्स देखने को मिले। एक हैंडल ने स्क्रीन शॉट शेयर किया कि अफरीदी की उम्र तो गूगल भी तय नहीं कर सकता। वहीं एक व्यक्ति ने लिखा कि इस पर तो एक रिव्यू लेना बनता है।
गौरतलब है कि पाकिस्तान के लिए लगातार दो विश्वकप में कप्तानी करने वाले शाहिद अफरीदी ने अंतरराष्ट्रीय क्रिकेट में आते साथ ही तहलका मचा दिया था। अपनी पहली एकदिवसीय पारी में उन्होंने 37 गेंदो में सबसे तेज शतक लगाने का रिकॉर्ड बनाया।यह रिकॉर्ड 18 साल तक कायम रहा।

इस पारी में शाहिद ने 6 चौके और 11 छक्के जड़ कर 40 गेंदो में 102 रन बनाए थे। अगर यह कहें तो साल 1996 में ही शाहिद ने टी-20 फॉर्मेट की शुरुआत कर दी थी तो अतिशियोक्ति नहीं होगी। उन्हें क्रिकेट छोड़े 5 साल हो गए हैं लेकिन वनडे क्रिकेट में सर्वाधिक छक्कों का रिकॉर्ड (351) अब तक शाहिद के ही नाम है।

पाकिस्तान क्रिकेट की राजनीति का वह शिकार रहे और उन्होंने एक बार क्रिकेट को अलविदा कहा लेकिन अंतरराष्ट्रीय टीम के खस्ता हाल को देखकर उन्हें संन्यास वापस लेने के लिए मनाया गया। साल 2013 में अपनी दूसरी पारी में उन्होंने वेस्टइंडीज के खिलाफ 7 विकेट और 76 रन बनाकर क्रिकेट में धमाकेदार वापसी करी। हालांकि यह सफर सिर्फ 3 साल तक रहा और 2016 के बाद उन्होंने अंतरराष्ट्रीय क्रिकेट को अलविदा कह दिया (वेबदुनिया डेस्क)


