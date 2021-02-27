शनिवार, 27 फ़रवरी 2021
लोगों ने ट्वीट को जोड़ा किसान आंदोलन से तो यह कहा आर. अश्विन ने

Last Updated: शनिवार, 27 फ़रवरी 2021 (13:16 IST)
अपना 77वें टेस्ट में 400 विकेट का आंकड़ा पार कर चुके रविच्ंद्रन अश्विन को लेकर ट्विटर पर एक विवाद खड़ा हुआ। उनके ट्वीट्स को किसान आंदोलन से जोड़कर देखा गया।
रविचंद्रन अश्विन ने एक सीरीज में कुछ ट्वीट किए थे। उन्होंने लिखा था। कि बाजार में हर तरह के उत्पाद बेचने के लिए एक रणनीति बनाई जाती है। हम उस युग मे जी रहे हैं जहां विचार भी बेचे जाते हैं इसको बाह्य मार्केटिंग का हिस्सा भी माना जा सकता है। हमें विचार को खरीदने के लिए भी कहा जाता है।
इसके बाद अश्विन ने लिखा- "आप खुद अपनी बुद्धि से नहीं सोच सकते। हम आपको सिखाएंगे कि कैसे सोचा जाता है और किस तरह से सोचा जाता है उसमें हम आपकी मदद करेंगे। 10 साल तक यह खेल खेलने के बाद इतना पक्के तौर पर कह सकता हूं कि जब तक इसे खरीदने को आतुर रहेंगे यह हमारे मुंह में शब्द डालेंगे।
अंत में मैं यही कहना चाहूंगा कि हमें अपना विचार सोचना चाहिए और उस पर कायम रहना चाहिए फिर भले ही वह बहुसंख्यक वर्ग से अलग हो। कम से कम आपका विचार वह तो नहीं है जो आपको बेचा जा रहा है।"
स्पिनर आर अश्विन के इन तीन ट्वीटों को सीधे सीधे किसान आंदोलन से जोड़ करे देखा गया। हालांकि अश्विन ने सीधे तौर पर कुछ भी नहीं कहा लेकिन हैंडल्स को लगा कि अश्विन का इशारा इस ही तरफ है।

इन तीन ट्वीट्स पर बढते हुए विवाद ने अश्विन ने एक अग्रणी अंग्रेजी न्यूज चैनल का वीडियो शेयर किया जिसमें यह बताया जा रहा था कि अश्विन ने कोई भी राजनीतिक कोण इन ट्वीट्स में नहीं दिया है।

उन्होंने कैप्शन में लिखा - "मैंने अपने ट्वीट में बिल्कुल ऐसा ही कहा था। मेरे ट्वीट का मतलब मत निकालिए और ना ही उसका राजनीतिकरण कीजिए। मेरा पेशा क्रिकेट है और उसके बारे में ही कहा गया है। इसमें अपनी तरफ से मसाला मत जोड़िए।"

गौरतलब है कि हाल ही में रविचंद्रन अश्विन ने चेन्नई की पिच पर 5 विकेट और शतक जमाया था। विराट कोहली ने हाल ही में उन्हें लीजेंड का दर्जा दिया था। सफलता के ऐसे मीठे दौर में किसी विवाद में कोई भी खिलाड़ी किसी विवाद में नहीं पड़ना चाहता। लेकिन ट्विटर की दुनिया ऐसी ही है, वह शब्दों के मतलब निकालकर उस व्यक्ति का इशारा समझ जाती है।

पिच विवाद से जुड़ा हो सकता है ट्वीट
वैसे अश्विन ने अगर कहा है उनका ट्वीट क्रिकेट से ही संबंधित है तो फिर यह हाल ही में चेन्नई से अहमदाबाद आ पहुंचा पिच का विवाद हो सकता है। गौरतलब है कि इंग्लैंड के पूर्व खिलाड़ी पिच को खराब बता कर भारतीय टीम से जीत का श्रेय लेने में जुटे हैं। शायद अश्विन का इशारा इंग्लैंड क्रिकेट की इस मानसिकता की तरफ हो। (वेबदुनिया डेस्क)


