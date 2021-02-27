लोगों ने ट्वीट को जोड़ा किसान आंदोलन से तो यह कहा आर. अश्विन ने

Products are sold using various marketing strategies and that’s an accepted practice! We now live in an era where ideas are also being sold to us and it’s a classic example of “outbound marketing”, however I would like to add that buying ideas being sold to us is like telling us— Ashwin (@ashwinravi99) February 26, 2021
“you can’t think on your own” and here we will teach you how to think and also help you think the way we want you to think. After having played the game at this level for a decade, I can safely say that “As long as we are going to buy it, they will shove it down our throat”.— Ashwin(@ashwinravi99) February 26, 2021
Finally. We can always have and stand by our opinions even if it’s against the majority as long as we know that it is our own and not the one thats been sold to us!— Ashwin (@ashwinravi99) February 26, 2021
“The choice is always ours”
This is exactly what I said in my series of tweets!! I don’t want any of you all to try and give meaning to or politicise my tweets. My profession is cricket and that’s what I have spoken about, please don’t add flavour to skew minds. https://t.co/SCn9AdqQ9u— Ashwin (@ashwinravi99) February 26, 2021
पिच विवाद से जुड़ा हो सकता है ट्वीट