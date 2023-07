रोहित शर्मा ने जसप्रीत बुमराह की फिटनेस पर दी बड़ी अपडेट (Video)

Rohit Sharma PC:



He believes that playing 11-12 ODIs will provide a decent time to select the best combination before #ODIWorldCup2023.



Also shares his thoughts on #JaspritBumrah's potential comeback.



Full press conference @Wowmomo4u @ImRo45 #WIvIND #IndianCricket pic.twitter.com/HexZXYcLpq