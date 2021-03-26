ऋषभ पंत ने 1 साल बाद जड़ा अर्धशतक, कैपिटल्स के कप्तान बनने के बेहद करीब

ऋषभ पंत ने 1 साल बाद अर्धशतक जमाया है। आखिरी बार उन्होंने ऑस्ट्रेलिया के खिलाफ अर्धशतक जमाया था जब टीम भारत दौरे पर आयी थी। पंत और राहुल की 64 गेंदो में 90 रनों की साझेदारी बड़े स्कोर की ओर ले जा रही है। खबर लिखे जाने तक भारत ने 43 ओवर में 3 विकेट खोकर 248 रन बना लिए थे और केएल राहुल ने भी अपना शतक बना लिया था।

ऐसे कयास लगाए जा रहे थे कि आज श्रेयस अय्यर की जगह

का चयन होगा लेकिन कप्तान ने ऋषभ पंत का चयन किया और यह नतीजा सही साबित हुआ। पंत ने 40 गेंदो में 77 रनों की पारी खेली जिसमें 3 चौके और 7 छक्के शामिल थे।

#DelhiCapitals appoint #RishabhPant as their new skipper in absence of #ShreyasIyer ... Meanwhile #RishabhPant rn.. pic.twitter.com/tuuZTYDr8A

#DelhiCapitals appoint #RishabhPant as their new skipper in absence of #ShreyasIyer Meanwhile #RishabhPant : pic.twitter.com/edCGaLbUV4

Umpire Virender sharma given Rishabh Pant out twice and both of the decision was overturned by Rishabh Pant using DRS



Meanwhile Pant to Umpire - #RishabhPant #ENGvIND #INDvENG pic.twitter.com/4GRuBYpNZc