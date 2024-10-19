ऋषभ पंत के आउट होने पर स्टेडियम में छाया सन्नाटा, गौतम-राहुल का रिएक्शन हुआ Viral

Rishabh Pant out on 99 India vs New Zealand 1st Test : भारत और न्यूजीलैंड के बीच बेंगलुरु में खेले जा रहे पहले मैच में ऋषभ पंत धुआंधार बल्लेबाजी कर रहे थे और सरफराज खान के साथ मिलकर उन्होंने भारत को बढ़त बनाने में मदद भी की, वे भारतीय टीम को अच्छी स्थिति में खड़ा करने के साथ साथ अपने 7वें शतक की और भी बढ़ रहे थे लेकिन दुर्भाग्य से 99 पर आउट हो गए।





Day 3 - Couldn't keep the wickets as the ball hit on the knee. Day 4 - Scored 99 runs. RISHABH PANT - THE FIGHTER pic.twitter.com/gGGhWVfUDk



उन्हें विलियम ओ रूर्के (William ORourke) ने बोल्ड किया, इसके बाद पुरे स्टेडियम में सन्नाटा छा गया, उनके साथ बल्लेबाजी कर रहे के एल राहुल समेत कोई भी इसे प्रोसेस नहीं कर पा रहा था। सारे फैंस जहां ऋषभ पंत के शतक का जश्न बनाने के लिए तैयार ही थे उसी वक्त ऋषभ बस एक रन से चूक गए। एमएस धोनी के बाद पंत किसी टेस्ट में 99 रन पर आउट होने वाले दूसरे भारतीय विकेटकीपर हैं।

Look at the Chinnaswamy crowds reactions when Rishabh Pant got out on 99 runs. pic.twitter.com/WYfmhnCptm

Nervous ninties and Rishabh Pant never ending story. The reaction says it all pic.twitter.com/klNRKAlpNx

टेस्ट में 99 पर आउट होने वाले विकेटकीपर:

ब्रेंडन मैकुलम (न्यूजीलैंड) बनाम श्रीलंका, नेपियर, 2005

एमएस धोनी (IND) बनाम इंग्लैंड, नागपुर, 2012

जॉनी बेयरस्टो (इंग्लैंड) बनाम दक्षिण अफ्रीका, ओल्ड ट्रैफर्ड, 2017

ऋषभ पंत (IND) बनाम NZ, बेंगलुरु, 2024

Indian wicketkeepers to dismiss on 99 in Tests: MS Dhoni Vs England in 2012.. Rishabh Pant Vs New Zealand in 2024. pic.twitter.com/fr2Fqc3p1i

नर्वस नाइंटीज में आउट हुए भारतीय खिलाड़ियों की लिस्ट

10 - सचिन तेंदुलकर

9- राहुल द्रविड़

7-ऋषभ पंत

5 - सुनील गावस्कर

5 - एमएस धोनी

5 - वीरेंद्र सहवाग

यह 7वीं बार है जब ऋषभ पंत 90s में आउट हुए हैं

159* सिडनी

146 एजबेस्टन

114 ओवल

109 चेपक

101 अहमदाबाद

100* न्यूलैंड्स

89* गाबा

93 मीरपुर

97 सिडनी

96 चिनास्वामी

92 राजकोट

92 हैदराबाद

91 चेपक

99 चिन्नास्वामी





ऋषभ पंत टेस्ट क्रिकेट में सबसे ज्यादा शतक जड़ने वाले विकेट कीपर बनने से सिर्फ एक रन से चुके, वे इस लिस्ट में संयुक्त रूप से महेंद्र सिंह धोनी के साथ हैं।

टेस्ट क्रिकेट में भारत के लिए सबसे ज्यादा शतक जड़ने वाले भारतीय विकेटकीपर:

ऋषभ पंत- 6 शतक

महेंद्र सिंह धोनी- 6 शतक

ऋद्धिमान साहा- 3 शतक

फारुख इंजीनियर- 2 शतक

Oh man!! This hurts!! This is the 7th time he got out in 90s Words really can't express what a magical player he is! #RishabhPant pic.twitter.com/p02g9yOKDX

Rishabh Pant has never been out in the 60s, 70s, or 80s. He's now been out 7 times in the 90s, out of 13 90+ scores.

Rishabh Pant deserved a century... That was another Pant special, with the highlight that amazing six that went out of the ground.



Missed watching him in Test cricket (except against Australia of course).#INDvNZ