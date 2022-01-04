क्या ऋषभ पंत ने की बेईमानी? इस कैच पर हो रहा है जमकर विवाद (वीडियो)

लेकिन यह वाक्या लंच के ठीक पहले हुआ इस कारण जब बल्लेबाज रासी पवैलियन चलते बने तो अंपायर्स ने रीप्ले नहीं देखा। लेकिन लंच के बाद जब पवैलियन में अंपायर्स ने रीप्ले देखा तो पाया गेंद पंत के दस्तानों में जाने से पहले जमीन पर टप्पा खा गई थी।
वैसे विकेटकीपर अगर कैच के बारे में निश्चित नहीं होता है तो अंपायर की ओर इशारा कर देता है लेकिन पंत ने ऐसा नहीं किया। कुछ की मानें तो यह खेल भावना के विपरीत है। लेकिन कमेंटेटर्स ने इस पर अलग राय दी
कमेंट्री बॉक्स में बैठे लिटिल मास्टर सुनील गावस्कर ने कहा कि यह बल्लेबाज की गलती है कि वह क्यों पिच पर नहीं रुका और लगातार पवैलियन की ओर बढ़ता चला गया। अगर उसे शक था तो उसे डीआरएस लेना चाहिए था।
वहीं भारत के पूर्व बल्लेबाज आकाश चोपड़ा ने कहा कि उन्हें लगता है यह नॉट आउट था। हालांकि उन्होंने यह भी माना है कि रीप्ले में पुख्ता तौर से कुछ भी नहीं कहा जा सकता।
सूत्रों के मुताबिक अंपायर्स ने लंच ब्रेक के दौरान यह रीप्ले देखा था। लेकिन कोई भी पुख्ता सबूत ना होने के कारण अपने निर्णय को नहीं बदला।
अगर रासी जल्दबाजी नहीं करते तो सत्र बराबरी पर होता और दक्षिण अफ्रीका 1 विकेट कम खोती। हालांकि इस फैसले से ऋषभ पंत की खेल भावना पर सवाल उठा।
वेस्टइंडीज के विकेटकीपर दिनेश रामदीन ने भी ऐसे ही एक बार कैच की अपील की थी तो उनको आईसीसी का प्रतिबंध झेलना पड़ा था। आइए जानते हैं इस मुद्दे पर किस ने क्या राय रखी।
India's Rishabh Pant claiming catches which he knew he hadn't taken is a serious offence in cricket, he has done the same in the past and keep on doing it. Denesh Ramdin was once banned by ICC for claiming a bump ball under "conduct contrary to the spirit of the game".
This is professional sport, not a moral science class.
The Indian cricket team is in good hands.
