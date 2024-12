पंत पर 2021 दोहराने का कोई दबाव नहीं, ऋषभ, गिल और जायसवाल एक ही नाव पर सवार

Team India’s captain Rohit Sharma backs Yashasvi Jaiswal ahead of the 4th Test at MCG, highlighting how well Jaiswal has adapted on his first tour of Australia for #BorderGavaskarTrophy#AUSvINDOnStar ???? 4th Test, Day 1 | THU, 26th DEC, 4:30 AM | #ToughestRivalry pic.twitter.com/XkPHxisQaq