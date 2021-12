शोएब मलिक के भतीजे ने किया कारनामा! जावेद मियांदाद के बाद बने 300 रन जड़ने वाले सबसे युवा क्रिकेटर

MONUMENTAL EFFORT! 19-year-old Mohammad Huraira becomes the second youngest Pakistan batter to score a first-class triple century! #HarHaalMainCricket pic.twitter.com/QtYRKDRCKT

Northern's Mohammad Huraira who scored his maiden triple-century in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2021-22 final-round clash against Balochistan talks about his heroic effort. #QeAT #HarHaalMainCricket pic.twitter.com/dz7n3MkZN7