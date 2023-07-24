INDvsPAK मैच में दर्शक ने तिरंगे पर लिखा MODI, ट्विटर पर भड़के फैंस

Earlier they were criticized for waving a BJP flag in the stadium, so this time they brought in tricolor with Modi's name on it.



Bhajpa bhakts are such a disgrace to democracy & nationalism. pic.twitter.com/RHDs5z9Wb5 — Rofl Gandhi 2.0 (@RoflGandhi_) July 23, 2023

This is finals of Emerging Asia cup.





It was #INDAvPAKA in the finals at Premdasa stadium, Srilanka.



BJP is rattled with opposition naming their alliance as INDIA, so they are trying every tactic to defame India.





It was all going good for India, suddenly a BJP supporter… pic.twitter.com/PzJ3LgjYvy — Dr Nimo Yadav (@niiravmodi) July 23, 2023

According to Prevention of Insults to National Honour (amendment) Act, 2005, It is illegal to write something on an Indian Flag.





A person violating this shall be punished with imprisonment upto 3 years.

Will these Modi supporters be arrested ? #INDAvPAKA pic.twitter.com/lIDSWFarwm

INDvsPAK भारत बनाम पाकिस्तान के इमर्जिंग एशिया कप के खिताबी मैच में जैसे ही पाकिस्तानी शतकवीर ताहिर तैयब का विकेट गिरा तो कैमरामैन ने एक भारतीय दर्शक को दिखाया जिसमें तिरंगे के ऊपर अंग्रेजी में मोदी लिखा था।यह देखकर कुछ भारतीय दर्शक खासे नाराज हुए। गौरतलब है कि भारत के ध्वज पर कुछ लिखना एक दंडनीय अपराध है। हालांकि यह मैच कोलंबो के आर प्रेमदासा स्टेडियम खेला जा रहा था अगर यह भारत के किसी मैदान पर खेला जाता तो दर्शक हिरासत में लिया जा सकता था। लेकिन विदेशी धरती पर मैच होने के कारण शायद ही दर्शक पर कोई कार्यवाही की जाए।कुछ फैंस ने यह भी लिखा कि साल 2005 में बने राष्ट्रीय गौरव अधिनियम के तहत यह दंड़नीय अपराध है। इस अपराध की अधिकतम सजा 3 साल तक की है। ऐसे में क्या यह मोदी समर्थक गिरफ्तार हो पाएगा।