INDvsPAK मैच में दर्शक ने तिरंगे पर लिखा MODI, ट्विटर पर भड़के फैंस

Earlier they were criticized for waving a BJP flag in the stadium, so this time they brought in tricolor with Modi's name on it.— Rofl Gandhi 2.0 (@RoflGandhi_) July 23, 2023
Bhajpa bhakts are such a disgrace to democracy & nationalism. pic.twitter.com/RHDs5z9Wb5
This is finals of Emerging Asia cup.
It was #INDAvPAKA in the finals at Premdasa stadium, Srilanka.
BJP is rattled with opposition naming their alliance as INDIA, so they are trying every tactic to defame India.
It was all going good for India, suddenly a BJP supporter… pic.twitter.com/PzJ3LgjYvy— Dr Nimo Yadav (@niiravmodi) July 23, 2023
According to Prevention of Insults to National Honour (amendment) Act, 2005, It is illegal to write something on an Indian Flag.
A person violating this shall be punished with imprisonment upto 3 years.
Will these Modi supporters be arrested ? #INDAvPAKA pic.twitter.com/lIDSWFarwm
— Abhay (@xavvierrrrrr) July 23, 2023कुछ फैंस ने यह भी लिखा कि साल 2005 में बने राष्ट्रीय गौरव अधिनियम के तहत यह दंड़नीय अपराध है। इस अपराध की अधिकतम सजा 3 साल तक की है। ऐसे में क्या यह मोदी समर्थक गिरफ्तार हो पाएगा।