INDvsPAK मैच में दर्शक ने तिरंगे पर लिखा MODI, ट्विटर पर भड़के फैंस

INDvsPAK भारत बनाम पाकिस्तान के इमर्जिंग एशिया कप के खिताबी मैच में जैसे ही पाकिस्तानी शतकवीर ताहिर तैयब का विकेट गिरा तो कैमरामैन ने एक भारतीय दर्शक को दिखाया जिसमें तिरंगे के ऊपर अंग्रेजी में मोदी लिखा था।

यह देखकर कुछ भारतीय दर्शक खासे नाराज हुए। गौरतलब है कि भारत के ध्वज पर कुछ लिखना एक दंडनीय अपराध है। हालांकि यह मैच कोलंबो के आर प्रेमदासा स्टेडियम खेला जा रहा था अगर यह भारत के किसी मैदान पर खेला जाता तो दर्शक हिरासत में लिया जा सकता था। लेकिन विदेशी धरती पर मैच होने के कारण शायद ही दर्शक पर कोई कार्यवाही की जाए।

कुछ फैंस ने यह भी लिखा कि साल 2005 में बने राष्ट्रीय गौरव अधिनियम के तहत यह दंड़नीय अपराध है। इस अपराध की अधिकतम सजा 3 साल तक की है। ऐसे में क्या यह मोदी समर्थक गिरफ्तार हो पाएगा।
IPL से मिलता है कैरिबियाई टीम को मोटा पैसा, मैच फीस भारत से 4 गुना कम

IPL से मिलता है कैरिबियाई टीम को मोटा पैसा, मैच फीस भारत से 4 गुना कमशिमरोन हेटमायर को इंडियन प्रीमियर लीग (IPL) में खेलने के लिए राजस्थान रॉयल्स से 8.5 करोड़ रुपये मिलते है तो वहीं कोलकाता नाइट राइडर्स आंद्रे रसेल को 16 करोड़ रुपये सालाना देता है। यह बड़ी रकम इस बात का संकेत है कि क्रिकेट का वित्तीय परिदृश्य बदल गया है और खिलाड़ियों का वेस्टइंडीज के लिए खेलना अब प्रेरणा का स्रोत नहीं रहा।

पूरी तरह फिट नहीं थे नीरज चोपड़ा फिर भी 87 मीटर भाला फेंककर जीता स्वर्ण, हुआ खुलासा

पूरी तरह फिट नहीं थे नीरज चोपड़ा फिर भी 87 मीटर भाला फेंककर जीता स्वर्ण, हुआ खुलासाटोक्यो ओलंपिक गोल्ड मेडलिस्ट नीरज चोपड़ा Neeraj Chopra ने स्वीकार किया कि लुसाने डायमंड लीग में उनकी फिटनेस वांछित स्तर पर नहीं थी और वह चोट के डर के साथ फील्ड पर उतरे थे।भारत के शीर्ष भाला फेंक एथलीट नीरज ने 30 जून को 87.66 मीटर तक भाला फेंककर अपना लगातार दूसरा Diamond League डायमंड लीग खिताब जीता। यह भले ही उनके सर्वश्रेष्ठ प्रदर्शन से अच्छा नहीं था, लेकिन उन्हें शीर्ष पायदान पर पहुंचाने के लिये काफी था।

INDvWI : लगातार 5वीं बार टेस्ट सीरिज जीतने का टीम India के पास सुनहरा मौका

INDvWI : लगातार 5वीं बार टेस्ट सीरिज जीतने का टीम India के पास सुनहरा मौकादुनिया भर के क्रिकेट प्रशंसक उस समय आश्चर्यचकित रह गए थे जब उन्होंने जाना कि पहले 2 ODI World Cup (1975 और 1979) जीतने वाली टीम, West Indies, ICC ODI World Cup, 2023 का हिस्सा नहीं बन पाएगी। ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Qualifier मुकाबले के सुपर सिक्स चरण में Scotland से 7 Wickets की हार के साथ वेस्टइंडीज, भारत में 5 Oct से 19 Nov तक खेले जाने वाले 2023 ODI World Cup के लिए क्वालीफाई करने की दौड़ से बाहर हो गई थी।

यह है भारतीय फुटबॉल के 5 सर्वकालिक महानतम चेहरे

यह है भारतीय फुटबॉल के 5 सर्वकालिक महानतम चेहरे5 Greatest Indian Footballer Of All Time : फूटबाल (Football) विश्व का सबसे पसंदीदा और मशहूर खेल माना जाता है और इसका क्रेज दुनिया के हर कोने में मौजूद है। भारत में देखा जाए तो फुटबॉल से ज़्यादा क्रिकेट का क्रेज ज़्यादा नाज़र आता है लेकिन जिस तरह से भारत की फुटबॉल टीम बड़े मंचों पर प्रदर्शन कर रही है, ताजुब की बात नहीं होगी अगर आने वाले सालों में भारतीय फुटबॉल का क्रेज भी दुनिया में दिखाई दे।

सरफराज खान के खिलाफ फैलाई गई अफवाहें, नहीं किया किसी को अपमानित

सरफराज खान के खिलाफ फैलाई गई अफवाहें, नहीं किया किसी को अपमानितसरफराज खान Sarfaraz Khan को भारतीय टीम से बाहर किए जाने को फिटनेस और अनुशासनात्मक मुद्दों से जोड़ा गया लेकिन मुंबई क्रिकेट के सूत्रों ने कहा कि इस तरह के दावों में कोई सच्चाई नहीं है।

एशिया कप से पहले श्रीलंका को लगा बड़ा झटका, इस बल्लेबाज ने लिया संन्यास

एशिया कप से पहले श्रीलंका को लगा बड़ा झटका, इस बल्लेबाज ने लिया संन्यासSrilanka श्रीलंका के वामहस्त बल्लेबाज Lahiru Thirimanne लाहिरू थिरिमाने ने अंतरराष्ट्रीय क्रिकेट से संन्यास ले लिया है। अपने 13 साल के करियर में 44 टेस्ट, 127 एकदविसीय और 26 टी20 अंतरराष्ट्रीय मैच खेल चुके थिरिमाने ने शनिवार को अपने फेसबुक पेज पर इसकी घोषणा की।

कभी जीता था भारत के लिए ओलंपिक मेडल अब कोच का भी पद नहीं मिलने से स्तब्ध हुआ यह पुलिस उपाधीक्षक

कभी जीता था भारत के लिए ओलंपिक मेडल अब कोच का भी पद नहीं मिलने से स्तब्ध हुआ यह पुलिस उपाधीक्षकओलंपिक रजत पदक विजेता पिस्टल निशानेबाज Vijay Kumar विजय कुमार ‘स्तब्ध’ हैं कि भारतीय खेल प्राधिकरण (SAI) ने हाई परफोर्मेंस कोच के पद के लिए उनके नाम की अनदेखी की और उन्हें इस बारे में सूचित करने की जरूरत भी नहीं समझी गई। साइ ने 21 जुलाई को अधिसूचना जारी करके एथलेटिक्स, निशानेबाजी, तलवारबाजी, कबड्डी और तीरंदाजी में पांच हाई परफोर्मेंस कोच की नियुक्ति की।साइ ने फरवरी-मार्च में इस पद के लिए विज्ञापन दिया था और 2012 लंदन ओलंपिक खेलों के रजत पदक विजेता तथा पांच बार के राष्ट्रमंडल खेलों के स्वर्ण पदक विजेता विजय ने पद के लिए आवेदन किया था।

INDvsPAK Emerging Asia Cup Final ने ताजा कर दीं Champions Trophy Final की काली यादें

INDvsPAK Emerging Asia Cup Final ने ताजा कर दीं Champions Trophy Final की काली यादेंकल जब INDvsPAK मुकाबला चल रहा था तो ऐसा लग रहा था कि चैंपियन्स ट्रॉफी 2017 फाइनल वापस से हो रहा हो। उस दिन भी रविवार ही था जब भारत ने टॉस जीतकर पाकिस्तान को बल्लेबाजी दे दी थी और फिर खेल हाथ से निकल गया था। उस मैच में भी पाकिस्तान ने 300 से ज्यादा रन स्कोर बोर्ड पर रख डाले थे। सोशल मीडिया पर भी फैंस ने इन दोनों मैचों को हूबहू ही माना।

बांग्लादेश की कप्तान को यह कह कर चिढ़ा दिया था हरमनप्रीत ने, अंपायर पर बोला था हमला (Video)

बांग्लादेश की कप्तान को यह कह कर चिढ़ा दिया था हरमनप्रीत ने, अंपायर पर बोला था हमला (Video)INDvsBAN भारतीय महिला कप्तान Harmanpreet Kaur हरमनप्रीत कौर ने शनिवार को बांग्लादेश के खिलाफ तीसरे एकदिवसीय मैच के दौरान अंपायरिंग की आलोचना करते हुए इसे ‘बेहद निराशाजनक’ करार दिया।बांग्लादेश ने तीन एकदिवसीय मैचों की श्रृंखला के आखिरी मैच में चार विकेट पर 225 रन बनाने के बाद भारत की पारी को 49.3 ओवर में इसी स्कोर पर समेट दिया।लक्ष्य का पीछा करते समय भारतीय टीम एक समय चार विकेट पर 191 रन बनाकर अच्छी स्थिति में थी लेकिन इसके बाद टीम ने 34 रन के अंदर आखिरी छह विकेट गंवा दिये।

IND vs WI :Anil Kumble को पीछे छोड़, Ravi Ashwin ने अपने नाम किया एक बड़ा रिकॉर्ड

IND vs WI :Anil Kumble को पीछे छोड़, Ravi Ashwin ने अपने नाम किया एक बड़ा रिकॉर्डइस वक़्त Team India, West Indies के खिलाफ दो मैचों की Test Series का दूसरा मैच खेल रही है और इस सीरीज में अपने नाम कुछ और रिकार्ड्स कर भारतीय टीम के Off Spinner, Ravichandran Ashwin ने फिर एक बार टीम इंडिया के लिए अपनी योग्यता और अहमियत साबित कर दी है।
