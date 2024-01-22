सोमवार, 22 जनवरी 2024
महेंद्र सिंह धोनी नहीं आए राम लला के प्राण प्रतिष्ठा समारोह में, फैंस हुए निराश

MS Dhoni
अयोध्या में आज हुए प्राण प्रतिष्ठा समारोह में खेल जगत के कई नामी गिरामी सितारों को न्यौता भेजा गया था। जिनमें से एक नाम महेंद्र सिंह धोनी का था। सबसे सफल भारतीय कप्तान और पूर्व विकेटकीपर महेंद्र सिंह धोनी को आज अयोध्या में ना पाकर उनके फैंस निराश हुए।

कुछ फैंस ने तो यहां तक ट्वीट किया कि ऐसी क्या मजबूरी हो गई कि महेंद्र सिंह धोनी  समारोह का हिस्सा नहीं बने। इसके अलावा फैंस विराट कोहली का भी अयोध्या में फोटो ना देखकर निराश हुए । हालांकि सूत्रों के मुताबिक अनुष्का शर्मा वहां मौजूद थी और विराट कोहली ने सिर्फ कैमरामैन को फोटो नहीं लेने दिया।
धोनी के नेतृत्व में भारत ने टी20 वर्ल्डकप (2007), वनडे वर्ल्डकप (2011) और चैंपिंयस ट्रॉफी (2013) जीती है। खिलाड़ी के रूप में भी धोनी ने 98 टी20 इंटरनेशनल मैचेस खेले हैं और 37.60 की औसत से 1617 रन बनाए हैं। आईपीएल में भी उनका प्रदर्शन तारीफ के काबिल रहा है।

महेंद्र सिंह धोनी किसी पहचान के मोहताज नहीं हैं। पूरी दुनिया इस क्रिकेटर का लोहा मानती है। उन्हें विश्व इतिहास के चालाक कप्तानों में से एक माना जाता है। खासतौर पर टी20 फॉर्मेट के तो वे बेहतरीन खिलाड़ी और कप्तान रहे हैं। भारत को कई चमकदार उपलब्धियां उन्हीं की कप्तानी में मिली है।
