108 पर ऑल आउट हुई न्यूजीलैंड की पारी, भारतीय गेंदबाजों ने किया कमाल

भारतीय तेज गेंदबाजों और फिर स्पिन गेंदबाजों के कमाल के प्रदर्शन के कारण न्यूजीलैंड की पूरी टीम रायपुर में खेले जा रहे दूसरे वनडे में महज 34.3 ओवरों में 108 रनों पर ऑल आउट हो गई। 15 रनों पर 5 विकेट गंवाने वाली न्यूजीलैंड की टीम बमुश्किल 100 पार जा पाई। पहले ही 0-1 से पीछे चल रही न्यूजीलैंड की टीम यह मैच हारती है तो सीरीज भी भारत से हार जाएगी।

मोहम्मद शमी (18/3) की अगुवाई में गेंदबाजों के दमदार प्रदर्शन की बदौलत भारत ने न्यूजीलैंड को दूसरे एकदिवसीय मैच में शनिवार को 108 रन के मामूली स्कोर पर ऑलआउट कर दिया।
यह एकदिवसीय क्रिकेट में भारत के खिलाफ न्यूजीलैंड का तीसरा सबसे छोटा स्कोर है और मेजबान टीम को मैच जीतकर सीरीज में अजेय बढ़त बनाने के लिये 109 रन की दरकार है।
इस विस्मरणीय प्रदर्शन में न्यूजीलैंड के आठ बल्लेबाज दहाई का आंकड़ा भी नहीं छू सके। शमी ने अपनी धारदार स्विंग गेंदबाजी से कीवी बल्लेबाजों को परेशान करते हुए तीन विकेट लिये। हार्दिक पांड्या और वाशिंगटन सुंदर को दो-दो विकेट हासिल हुए जबकि मोहम्मद सिराज, शार्दुल ठाकुर और कुलदीप यादव को एक-एक विकेट हासिल हुआ।
साल 2022 में भारतीय बैडमिंटन के छोरों ने बताया हम छोरियों से कम नहीं, जीता थॉमस कप

साल 2022 में भारतीय बैडमिंटन के छोरों ने बताया हम छोरियों से कम नहीं, जीता थॉमस कपथॉमस कप की ऐतिहासिक जीत और राष्ट्रमंडल खेलों में अभूतपूर्व सफलता से भारत ने वर्ष 2022 में विश्व बैडमिंटन की महाशक्ति बनने की तरफ मजबूत कदम आगे बढ़ाए।पीवी सिंधु के धैर्य, युवा लक्ष्य सेन के उत्साह तथा सात्विकसाईंराज रंकीरेड्डी के दृढ़ निश्चय से भारतीय खिलाड़ियों ने बीडब्ल्यूएफ (विश्व बैडमिंटन महासंघ) टूर में छह व्यक्तिगत खिताब भी जीते।

UAE की Under19 महिला टीम की कमान भारतीय मूल की खिलाड़ी के हाथ, 15 में से 14 लड़कियां हैं हिंदू

UAE की Under19 महिला टीम की कमान भारतीय मूल की खिलाड़ी के हाथ, 15 में से 14 लड़कियां हैं हिंदूदक्षिण अफ्रीका में अगले महीने खेले जाने वाले आईसीसी अंडर-19 महिला टी-20 विश्वकप में पहली बार हिस्सा ले रही संयुक्त अरम अमीरात (यूएई) की उम्मीदें चरम पर हैं। विकेटकीपर बल्लेबाज तीर्थ सतीश के नेतृत्व में यूएई ने शनिवार को विश्वकप के लिये अपनी 15 सदस्यीय टीम की घोषणा कर दी थी। टीम के कोच हांगकांड के आलराउंडर नजीब अमर होंगे।

एक बार फिर अपेक्षाओं के बोझ तले दबी मनिका बत्रा, टेबल टेनिस में ऐसा रहा साल 2022

एक बार फिर अपेक्षाओं के बोझ तले दबी मनिका बत्रा, टेबल टेनिस में ऐसा रहा साल 2022दिग्गज अचंता शरत कमल और मनिका बत्रा ने पिछले 12 महीनों में टेबल टेनिस में प्रशासनिक संकट के बावजूद अपनी चमक बिखेरी।चालीस वर्षीय शरत ने बर्मिंघम राष्ट्रमंडल खेलों में एकल वर्ग के स्वर्ण पदक सहित कुल तीन स्वर्ण पदक जीतकर दिखाया कि उम्र केवल एक नंबर है। उन्होंने 2024 में होने वाले पेरिस ओलंपिक के बाद संन्यास लेने का फैसला किया है लेकिन 2022 में शरत ने खेल प्रशासन में भी कदम रख दिया है।

हैदराबाद ने 25 लाख देकर जिस खिलाड़ी को खरीदा उसके पिता हैं दरोगा, पूरा गांव मना रहा जश्न

हैदराबाद ने 25 लाख देकर जिस खिलाड़ी को खरीदा उसके पिता हैं दरोगा, पूरा गांव मना रहा जश्नमुबंई के खिलाफ रणजी ट्राफी में नाबाद दोहरा शतक जमाने वाले रेलवे के धाकड़ विकेटकीपर बल्लेबाज उपेन्द्र यादव के इंडियन प्रीमियर लीग (आईपीएल) के 2023 सत्र में खरीदे जाने से उनके गृहनगर इटावा में खुशी का माहौल है।

वर्ष 2022 में महिला हॉकी टीम ने दी पुरुषों से ज्यादा खुशखबरी, नजरें विश्वकप पर

वर्ष 2022 में महिला हॉकी टीम ने दी पुरुषों से ज्यादा खुशखबरी, नजरें विश्वकप परभारतीय हॉकी के लिए वर्ष 2022 का साल भी अच्छा रहा लेकिन महिला टीम ने राष्ट्रमंडल खेलों में कांस्य पदक के रूप में 16 साल बाद पदक हासिल करके पुरुष टीम की तुलना में थोड़ा बेहतर प्रदर्शन किया।बर्मिंघम राष्ट्रमंडल खेलों में भारतीय पुरुष और महिला टीमों ने पदक हासिल किए। भारतीय पुरुष टीम ने जहां रजत पदक जीता वहीं महिला टीम 16 साल बाद पोडियम पर पहुंचने में सफल रही। भारतीय महिला टीम ने मैनचेस्टर राष्ट्रमंडल खेल 2002 में स्वर्ण पदक और इसके चार साल बाद मेलबर्न में रजत पदक जीता था।

टीम इंडिया के फैंस को बड़ा झटका, हार्दिक हुए विश्वकप से बाहर

टीम इंडिया के फैंस को बड़ा झटका, हार्दिक हुए विश्वकप से बाहरन्यूजीलैंड के खिलाफ रविवार को होने वाले अत्यंत महत्वपूर्ण क्रॉसओवर मैच से पहले भारत के मिडफील्डर हार्दिक सिंह हैमस्ट्रिंग की चोट के कारण एफआईएच पुरुष हॉकी विश्व कप 2023 से बाहर हो गये हैं। हॉकी इंडिया ने शनिवार को इसकी घोषणा करते हुए बताया कि हार्दिक की जगह अतिरिक्त खिलाड़ी राज कुमार पाल को टीम में शामिल किया गया है।

पहला राउंड पहलवानों के नाम, अनुराग ठाकुर के दिलासे के बाद किया धरना खत्म

पहला राउंड पहलवानों के नाम, अनुराग ठाकुर के दिलासे के बाद किया धरना खत्मबजरंग पूनिया, विनेश फोगाट और अन्य सम्मानित पहलवानों ने केंद्रीय खेल मंत्री अनुराग ठाकुर के साथ बैठक के बाद भारतीय कुश्ती संघ (डब्ल्यूएफआई) के खिलाफ जंतर-मंतर पर तीन दिन से चल रहे अपने विरोध प्रदर्शन को शुक्रवार देर रात समाप्त किया।

टॉस जीतने के साथ ही रोहित भूले गेंदबाजी लेनी है या बल्लेबाजी, वीडियो हुआ वायरल

टॉस जीतने के साथ ही रोहित भूले गेंदबाजी लेनी है या बल्लेबाजी, वीडियो हुआ वायरलभारत और न्यूज़ीलैंड के बीच दूसरे वनडे में भारतीय कप्तान रोहित शर्मा ने टॉस जीतकर पहले गेंदबाजी करने का फैसला किया। यह मैच रायपुर के नारायण सिंह इंटरनेशनल स्टेडियम में खेला जाएगा। इस स्टेडियम में पहली बार अंतराष्ट्रीय क्रिकेट मैच का आयोजन हो रहा है। दोनों टीमों में कोई बदलाव नहीं है। पिछले मैच में दोनों टीमों के बीच कांटे की टक्कर देखने को मिली थी जहाँ शुभमन गिल ने डबल सेंचुरी बनाकर न्यूज़ीलैंड के खिलाफ एक बड़ा स्कोर खड़ा करने में मदद की थी वहीँ दूसरी पारी में माइकल ब्रेसवेल ने 140 रन बना कर मैच के अंत तक टारगेट स्कोर का पीछा किया।

वेल्स के खिलाफ हॉकी टीम के प्रदर्शन से नाखुश कप्तान हरमनप्रीत

वेल्स के खिलाफ हॉकी टीम के प्रदर्शन से नाखुश कप्तान हरमनप्रीतभारतीय कप्तान हरमनप्रीत सिंह ने गुरूवार को स्वीकार किया कि यहां एफआईएच पुरूष विश्व कप में पूल के अंतिम मैच में टीम ने लचर प्रदर्शन किया। भारत ने अपने से निचली रैंकिंग पर काबिज वेल्स को 4-2 से हराया लेकिन टीम पूल में शीर्ष पर रहने और क्वार्टर फाइनल के लिये सीधे क्वालीफाई करने में असफल रही। हरमनप्रीत ने मैच के बाद प्रेस कांफ्रेंस में कहा, ‘‘हम इस जीत से संतुष्ट नहीं हैं। यह हमारा सर्वश्रेष्ठ प्रदर्शन नहीं था और हम इससे बेहतर कर सकते थे। ’’

खेल मंत्री से बात बेनतीजा, अध्यक्ष के खिलाफ जांच समिति की मांग पर अड़े पहलवान

खेल मंत्री से बात बेनतीजा, अध्यक्ष के खिलाफ जांच समिति की मांग पर अड़े पहलवान:विरोध कर रहे पहलवानों ने शुक्रवार को भारतीय ओलंपिक संघ (आईओए) से भारतीय कुश्ती महासंघ (डब्ल्यूएफआई) के अध्यक्ष के खिलाफ यौन उत्पीड़न के आरोपों की जांच के लिए जांच समिति के गठन की मांग की। इससे एक दिन पहले पहलवानों ने इस खेल प्रशासक के खिलाफ कई एफआईआर दर्ज कराने की धमकी दी थी। आईओए अध्यक्ष पीटी उषा को लिखे पत्र में पहलवानों ने कहा कि उनके कई युवा साथियों ने उन्हें बृज भूषण शरण सिंह के हाथों यौन उत्पीड़न का सामना करने के बारे में सूचित किया है।
