मंगलवार, 22 अक्टूबर 2024
  1. खेल-संसार
  2. क्रिकेट
  3. समाचार
  Jemimah Rodrigues Khar Gymkhana membership scrapped after religious conversion row
Written By WD Sports Desk
Last Updated : मंगलवार, 22 अक्टूबर 2024 (16:15 IST)

धर्म परिवर्तन विवाद के कारण जेमिमा रोड्रिग्स ने गंवाई खार जिमखाना की सदस्यता

धर्म परिवर्तन विवाद के कारण जेमिमा रोड्रिग्स ने गंवाई खार जिमखाना की सदस्यता - Jemimah Rodrigues Khar Gymkhana membership scrapped after religious conversion row
दुबई में हाल में ही खेली गई टी-20 विश्वकप 2024  में खराब फॉर्म में रही भारतीय महिला क्रिकेट टीम की मध्यक्रम बल्लेबाज जेमिमा रोड्रिग्स एक विवाद में फंस गई है। उनके पिता ईवान रोड्रिग्स पर धर्म परिवर्तन का आरोप लगा है जिस कारण मुंबई की इस बल्लेबाज की खार जिमखाना की सदस्यता रद्द हो गई है।

मुंबई के एतिहासिक क्रिकेट क्लब में मशहूर खार जिमखाना ने जेमिमा रोड्रिग्स को क्रिकेट के अभ्यास के लिए सदस्यता उपलब्ध कराई थी। हालांकि यह आरोप लगाया जा रहा है कि उनके पिताजी ईवान स्मिथ ने इसे धर्म परिवर्तन के लिए उपयोग में लाया। सूत्रों के हवाले से यह भी जानकारी सामने आई है कि उनके पिता ने लगभग 1 साल तक इसको बुक रखा ताकि बड़ी तादाद में धर्म परिवर्तन  करवाया जा सके।

Women T20I World Cup 2024 में फीका रहा जेमिमा रोड्रिग्स का बल्ला

टी-20 विश्वकप 2024 में अनुभवी जेमिमा रोड्रिग्स का बल्ला खामोश रहा। पूरे टूर्नामेंट में वह एक भी बार अर्धशतक नहीं जड़ सकी। पूरे टूर्नामेंट में वह केवल 68 रन बना सकी। उनका सर्वाधिक स्कोर पाकिस्तान के खिलाफ 23 रनों का रहा। इसके अलावा उनकी स्ट्राइक रेट पर भी सवाल उठे।
