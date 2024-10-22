धर्म परिवर्तन विवाद के कारण जेमिमा रोड्रिग्स ने गंवाई खार जिमखाना की सदस्यता

हिंदुओं को पता भी नही की उनके साथ क्या खेल हो रहा है pic.twitter.com/YErfZ2NliM— Kreately.in (@KreatelyMedia) October 22, 2024
Fulltime Mera Yesu Yesu reeler & part time cricketer. The entire women's cricket team is a burden on the nation, mentally and financially. pic.twitter.com/bnzCWVFpm3
— Lord Immy Kant (Eastern Exile) (@KantInEast) October 22, 2024
HUGE Khar Gymkhana cancels Indian Cricketer Jemimah Rodrigues's playing membership after father used premises For MASS RELIGIOUS CONVERSION of Hindus.
Women T20I World Cup 2024 में फीका रहा जेमिमा रोड्रिग्स का बल्ला
The report had shocked the entire Nation. Khar Gymkhana is one of Mumbai's historic clubs.— Times Algebra (@TimesAlgebraIND) October 22, 2024
Her father allegedly booked the… pic.twitter.com/J86AontIZc