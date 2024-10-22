धर्म परिवर्तन विवाद के कारण जेमिमा रोड्रिग्स ने गंवाई खार जिमखाना की सदस्यता

Fulltime Mera Yesu Yesu reeler & part time cricketer. The entire women's cricket team is a burden on the nation, mentally and financially. pic.twitter.com/bnzCWVFpm3

— Lord Immy Kant (Eastern Exile) (@KantInEast) October 22, 2024

HUGE Khar Gymkhana cancels Indian Cricketer Jemimah Rodrigues's playing membership after father used premises For MASS RELIGIOUS CONVERSION of Hindus.





The report had shocked the entire Nation. Khar Gymkhana is one of Mumbai's historic clubs.



Her father allegedly booked the… pic.twitter.com/J86AontIZc — Times Algebra (@TimesAlgebraIND) October 22, 2024

दुबई में हाल में ही खेली गई टी-20 विश्वकप 2024 में खराब फॉर्म में रही भारतीय महिला क्रिकेट टीम की मध्यक्रम बल्लेबाज जेमिमा रोड्रिग्स एक विवाद में फंस गई है। उनके पिता ईवान रोड्रिग्स पर धर्म परिवर्तन का आरोप लगा है जिस कारण मुंबई की इस बल्लेबाज की खार जिमखाना की सदस्यता रद्द हो गई है।मुंबई के एतिहासिक क्रिकेट क्लब में मशहूर खार जिमखाना ने जेमिमा रोड्रिग्स को क्रिकेट के अभ्यास के लिए सदस्यता उपलब्ध कराई थी। हालांकि यह आरोप लगाया जा रहा है कि उनके पिताजी ईवान स्मिथ ने इसे धर्म परिवर्तन के लिए उपयोग में लाया। सूत्रों के हवाले से यह भी जानकारी सामने आई है कि उनके पिता ने लगभग 1 साल तक इसको बुक रखा ताकि बड़ी तादाद में धर्म परिवर्तन करवाया जा सके।टी-20 विश्वकप 2024 में अनुभवी जेमिमा रोड्रिग्स का बल्ला खामोश रहा। पूरे टूर्नामेंट में वह एक भी बार अर्धशतक नहीं जड़ सकी। पूरे टूर्नामेंट में वह केवल 68 रन बना सकी। उनका सर्वाधिक स्कोर पाकिस्तान के खिलाफ 23 रनों का रहा। इसके अलावा उनकी स्ट्राइक रेट पर भी सवाल उठे।