गुरुवार, 17 अगस्त 2023
  • Follow us
  1. खेल-संसार
  2. क्रिकेट
  3. समाचार
  4. Ishan Kishan gets trolled for his New Hairstyle
Written By
Last Updated : गुरुवार, 17 अगस्त 2023 (13:42 IST)

'अरे ये तो एकदम छपरी लग रहा है' Ishan Kishan का नया रूप देख भड़के fans, सोशल मीडिया पर किया जम कर ट्रोल

Ishan kishan new look
Image Source : Ishan Kishan Instagram

Ishan Kishan New Hair Style : भारतीय बल्लेबाज/विकेटकीपर ईशान किशन (Ishan Kishan) हमेशा अपने प्रदर्शन को लेकर खबरों में रहते हैं लेकिन इस बार वह अलग कारणों से सुर्ख़ियों में बने हुए हैं और Social Media पर खूब ट्रोल किए जा रहे हैं।

बुधवार, 16 अगस्त को ईशान किशन ने अपने इंस्टाग्राम अकाउंट (Ishan Kishan Instagram Post) पर अपने नए Hair Style की फोटो पोस्ट की जो कुछ लोगों को अच्छी लगी और कुछ ने उन्हें बुरी तरह ट्रोल किया। Memes में किसी ने उनकी तुलना Hardik Pandya से की तो किसी ने Ranchi के ही MS Dhoni से की और कई ने तो उन्हें 'छपरी' बुलाकर भी उनके 'New Look' का मज़ाक उड़ाया।  
 
Ishan Kishan, Social Media पर काफी एक्टिव रहते हैं। उनकी और Shubman Gill की केमिस्ट्री लोगों को बेहद पसंद है लेकिन इस बार ईशान का नया लुक लोगों को बिलकुल भी पसंद नहीं आया और लोगों ने उन्हें जम कर ट्रोल किया। कुछ ने कहा कि उन्होंने धोनी की स्टाइल कॉपी करने की कोशिश की है लेकिन रिजल्ट अच्छा नहीं निकला। 
हमारे साथ WhatsApp पर जुड़ने के लिए यहां क्लिक करें
हमारे साथ Telegram पर जुड़ने के लिए यहां क्लिक करें

'टीम इंडिया के खिलाफ भी पाकिस्तान को मिलेगा भारतीय मुसलमानों का समर्थन', पूर्व ऑलराउंडर का बयान हुआ वायरल

'टीम इंडिया के खिलाफ भी पाकिस्तान को मिलेगा भारतीय मुसलमानों का समर्थन', पूर्व ऑलराउंडर का बयान हुआ वायरलभारत ने 1992 में अपने पहले मुकाबले के बाद से सभी सात मैच जीते हैं। भारत का हर एक क्रिकेट फेन भारत-पाकिस्तान मैच का काफी इंतजार करता है और उसके लिए काफी उत्साहित भी रहता है लेकिन हाल ही में पाकिस्तान के एक पूर्व क्रिकेटर ने इस मैच को लेकर एक ऐसी टिप्पणी की है जिसे सुनने के बाद हर भारतीय का खून खौल उठेगा।

हिंसा की आग में सुलगते मणिपुर ने 'मणि' जैसे चमकते खिलाड़ी भी दिए हैं भारत को

हिंसा की आग में सुलगते मणिपुर ने 'मणि' जैसे चमकते खिलाड़ी भी दिए हैं भारत कोमणिपुर भले ही अभी जातीय हिंसा और महिलाओं पर अत्याचारों की वजह से पुरे विश्व में गंभीर चर्चा का विषय बना हो लेकिन इस राज्य ने देश को खेल के मामले में एक से बढ़कर एक महिला एथलीट (Female Athletes) दिए हैं जिन्होंने अंतर्राष्ट्रीय स्तर पर भारत का नाम रोशन किया है।

ICC ने किया कप्तान हरमनप्रीत को 2 मैचों के लिए सस्पेंड, एशियाई खेलों में इस समय जुड़ पाएंगी टीम से

ICC ने किया कप्तान हरमनप्रीत को 2 मैचों के लिए सस्पेंड, एशियाई खेलों में इस समय जुड़ पाएंगी टीम सेभारतीय महिला टीम की कप्तान हरमनप्रीत कौर को अंतरराष्ट्रीय क्रिकेट परिषद (ICC) की आचार संहिता के दो अलग-अलग उल्लंघनों के बाद अगले दो अंतरराष्ट्रीय मैचों के लिये निलंबित कर दिया गया है। आईसीसी ने मंगलवार को इसकी घोषणा की।

बड़ी खबर! एशियाई खेलों के लिए विनेश और बजरंग को ट्रायल्स से तो गुजरना ही पड़ेगा

बड़ी खबर! एशियाई खेलों के लिए विनेश और बजरंग को ट्रायल्स से तो गुजरना ही पड़ेगाभारतीय ओलंपिक संघ (IOA) द्वारा कुश्ती के संचालन के लिए नियुक्त तदर्थ समिति के एक सदस्य ने कहा कि वह समिति को प्रस्ताव देंगे कि अगर बजरंग पूनिया और विनेश फोगाट विश्व चैंपियनशिप के लिए आगामी ट्रायल हार जाते हैं तो उन्हें भारत की एशियाई खेलों की टीम से हटा दिया जाये।

8 रनों पर 7 विकेट! मलेशिया के इस गेंदबाज ने किया T20 क्रिकेट का सर्वश्रेष्ठ गेंदबाजी प्रदर्शन

8 रनों पर 7 विकेट! मलेशिया के इस गेंदबाज ने किया T20 क्रिकेट का सर्वश्रेष्ठ गेंदबाजी प्रदर्शनMalasiya मलेशिया के गुमनाम से तेज गेंदबाज सियाजरूल इद्रुस ने टी20 विश्व कप एशिया बी क्वालीफायर में सात विकेट लेकर अंतरराष्ट्रीय पुरूष क्रिकेट में टी20 गेंदबाजी का नया रिकॉर्ड बनाया।

और भी वीडियो देखें

INDvsIRE T20 Series: संजू सैमसन का लगातार ख़राब प्रदर्शन जितेश शर्मा को दे सकता है मौका

INDvsIRE T20 Series: संजू सैमसन का लगातार ख़राब प्रदर्शन जितेश शर्मा को दे सकता है मौकासंजू सैमसन (Sanju Samson) को लेकर राष्ट्रीय चयन समिति का धैर्य जल्द ही जवाब दे सकता है क्योंकि आयरलैंड में टी20 श्रृंखला (Ireland T-20 Series) के लिए भारत की 15 सदस्यीय टीम में जितेश शर्मा (Jitesh Sharma) की मौजूदगी से Rajasthan Royals के कप्तान की जगह खतरे में पड़ सकती है।

अंतरराष्ट्रीय क्रिकेट में जल्द वापसी करेंगे ऋषभ पंत, दिए संकेत

अंतरराष्ट्रीय क्रिकेट में जल्द वापसी करेंगे ऋषभ पंत, दिए संकेतसोशल मीडिया प्लेटफॉर्म 'X' (पूर्व ट्विटर) पर एक प्रशंसक द्वारा पोस्ट किये गए वीडियो में पंत को क्रीज से बाहर निकलकर गेंद को मैदान से बाहर पीटते दिखाया गया है । इसके साथ ही इस वीडियो में दर्शकों का शोर भी सुनाई दे रहा है ।

INDvsWI T2OI सीरीज में सिर्फ 1 मैच में मारा अर्धशतक फिर भी गिल की रैंकिंग में आया उछाल

INDvsWI T2OI सीरीज में सिर्फ 1 मैच में मारा अर्धशतक फिर भी गिल की रैंकिंग में आया उछालभारत के सलामी बल्लेबाज शुभमन गिल बुधवार को जारी नवीनतम ICC t20I Rankings आईसीसी टी20 अंतरराष्ट्रीय रैंकिंग में बल्लेबाजों की सूची में करियर के सर्वश्रेष्ठ 25वें स्थान पर पहुंच गए जबकि उनके साथी सलामी बल्लेबाज Yashsvi Jaiswal यशस्वी जायसवाल और स्पिनर Kuldeep Yadav कुलदीप यादव को भी रैंकिंग में फायदा हुआ है।वेस्टइंडीज के खिलाफ पांच मैच की श्रृंखला के अंतिम दो मैच में 77 और 9 रन की पारी खेलने वाले गिल को 43 स्थान का फायदा हुआ है।

ODI World Cup में बाकी टीमों के लिए बढ़ा खतरा, पिछले वर्ल्ड कप के हीरो Ben Stokes ने की वापसी

ODI World Cup में बाकी टीमों के लिए बढ़ा खतरा, पिछले वर्ल्ड कप के हीरो Ben Stokes ने की वापसी: England Cricket Team के दिग्गज बल्लेबाज Ben Stokes ने अपने प्रशंसकों को एक ऐसा तोहफा दिया है जिसकी वे लंबे समय से इच्छा कर रहे थे। ODI World Cup 2019 के फाइनल में इंग्लैंड की जीत के Hero रहे Ben Stokes अक्टूबर-नवंबर में खेले जाने वाले ODI World Cup 2023 के लिये टीम में वापसी करेंगे। Ben Stokes ने एक साल बाद, भारत में होने वाले वनडे विश्व कप से ठीक 50 दिन पहले अपने ODI Retirement के फैसले को पलट दिया है।

3 वनडे विश्वकप में चटकाए 35 विकेट, वाहब रियाज का भारत के खिलाफ स्पैल भुलाए नहीं भूलता (Video)

3 वनडे विश्वकप में चटकाए 35 विकेट, वाहब रियाज का भारत के खिलाफ स्पैल भुलाए नहीं भूलता (Video)पाकिस्तान बाएं हाथ के तेज गेंदबाजों की खेप रहा है। वसीम अकरम, मोहम्मद इरफान, मोहम्मद आमिर और अब शाहीन शाह अफरीदी। लेकिन इन बड़े नामों में भी एक नाम रहा जो था 38 वर्ष के Wahab Riaz वहाब रियाज का जिन्होंने आज अंतरराष्ट्रीय क्रिकेट से अलविदा कह दिया।
Android app iOS app
Webdunia
FOLLOW US ON

समाचार

बॉलीवुड

धर्म-संसार

ज्योतिष

लाइफ स्‍टाइल

खेल संसार

Copyright 2023, Webdunia.com