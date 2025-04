प्लेऑफ में पहुंचने के लिए किसी टीम को अब कितने मैच जीतने हैं जरूरी

Wins required to reach 16 Points - a probable cut-off for playoffs:



GT - 2 in 6 matches.

DC - 2 in 6 matches.

RCB - 2 in 5 matches.

PBKS - 3 in 6 matches.

MI - 3 in 5 matches.

LSG - 3 in 5 matches.

KKR - 5 in 6 matches.

SRH - 6 in 6 matches.

CSK - 6 in 6 matches.

RR - CANNOT. pic.twitter.com/TmhLO4akRp