ODI World Cup में इंदौर को नहीं मिला एक भी मैच, फैंस ने ट्विटर पर साझा किया दुखड़ा

Dear BCCI if you want to see India play world cup final then make Hyderabad instead of Pune and Mohali or Indore instead of Lucknow. pic.twitter.com/KkXqrOE7sc

— Satyam Banjarey (@satyam_banjarey) June 12, 2023

Indore was also named among the stadiums that were decided earlier for the World Cup, but in the new schedule that has come for the World Cup, not a single match is being shown in Indore. Why so?@mufaddal_vohra @CricCrazyJohns

— RAHUL SHRIVASTAVA (@rahuls1505) June 27, 2023

कई समय से BCCI भारतीय क्रिकेट कंट्रोल बोर्ड द्वारा हर प्रारुप की मेजबानी कर रहे Indore, Madhya Pradesh इंदौर के होलकर क्रिकेट स्टेडियम को वनडे विश्वकप के लिए 1 भी मैच की मेजबानी नहीं मिली। शुरुआत में इंदौर का नाम 12 स्थानों में शुमार था लेकिन आज जब ODI World Cup वनडे विश्वकप का शेड्यूल आया तो सिर्फ 10 शहरों के स्टेडियम के ही नाम थे जिसमें इंदौर का नाम गायब था।भारत के सबसे स्वच्छ शहर इंदौर ने बीते कई वर्षों में खासे क्रिकेट मैच के आयोजन किए हैं। ऐसे में उम्मीद थी कि इस बार भी इंदौर को 2 से 3 मैच मिल जाते लेकिन आज सुबह इंदौर के क्रिकेट फैंस को निराशा हाथ लगी। इस निराशा को फैंस ने ट्विटर पर व्यक्त किया।साल 2017 में इंदौर को पहला टेस्ट मेजबानी के लिए मिला था इसके बाद इंदौर पर सभी प्रारुप के मैच खेले जाने लगे।हाल ही में ऑस्ट्रेलिया के खिलाफ इंदौर को बॉर्डर गावस्कर ट्रॉफी का तीसरा टेस्ट मेजबानी के लिए मिला था। इंदौर का होलकर स्टेडियम भारत के लिए सबसे भाग्यशाली स्टेडियम में से एक है। हालांकि इस स्टेडियम में भारत हाल ही में एक टी-20 और टेस्ट मैच जरूर हारा है लेकिन अभी तक वनडे मैच एक भी नहीं हारा है।भारत ने हाल ही में होलकर स्टेडियम में न्यूजीलैंड के खिलाफ वनडे मैच में एक बड़ी जीत दर्ज की थी। इससे पहले साल 2015 में दक्षिण अफ्रीका के खिलाफ एक कम स्कोर के मैच को बचाया था। वीरेंद्र सहवाग के 200 रन भी इस ही पिच पर आए थे। सालों पहले भारत ने साल 2007 और 2002 में इंग्लैंड को भी इस पर हराया था। लगभग सभी बड़ी टीमों को भारत इस मैदान पर हरा चुका है।