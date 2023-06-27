मंगलवार, 27 जून 2023
  • Follow us
  1. खेल-संसार
  2. क्रिकेट
  3. समाचार
  4. Indore missing in the list of the ODI World Cup venue leaves fans dejected
Written By
Last Updated : मंगलवार, 27 जून 2023 (18:34 IST)

ODI World Cup में इंदौर को नहीं मिला एक भी मैच, फैंस ने ट्विटर पर साझा किया दुखड़ा

कई समय से BCCI भारतीय क्रिकेट कंट्रोल बोर्ड द्वारा हर प्रारुप की मेजबानी कर रहे Indore, Madhya Pradesh इंदौर के होलकर  क्रिकेट स्टेडियम को वनडे विश्वकप के लिए 1 भी मैच की मेजबानी नहीं मिली। शुरुआत में इंदौर का नाम 12 स्थानों में शुमार था लेकिन आज जब ODI World Cup वनडे विश्वकप का शेड्यूल आया तो सिर्फ 10 शहरों के स्टेडियम के ही नाम थे जिसमें इंदौर का नाम गायब था।

भारत के सबसे स्वच्छ शहर इंदौर ने बीते कई वर्षों में खासे क्रिकेट मैच के आयोजन किए हैं। ऐसे में उम्मीद थी कि इस बार भी इंदौर को 2 से 3 मैच मिल जाते लेकिन आज सुबह इंदौर के क्रिकेट फैंस को निराशा हाथ लगी। इस निराशा को फैंस ने ट्विटर पर व्यक्त किया।
साल 2017 में इंदौर को पहला टेस्ट मेजबानी के लिए मिला था इसके बाद इंदौर पर सभी प्रारुप के मैच खेले जाने लगे।

हाल ही में ऑस्ट्रेलिया के खिलाफ इंदौर को बॉर्डर गावस्कर ट्रॉफी का तीसरा टेस्ट मेजबानी के लिए मिला था। इंदौर का होलकर स्टेडियम भारत के लिए सबसे भाग्यशाली स्टेडियम में से एक है। हालांकि इस स्टेडियम में भारत हाल ही में एक टी-20 और टेस्ट मैच जरूर हारा है लेकिन अभी तक वनडे मैच एक भी नहीं हारा है।

भारत ने हाल ही में होलकर स्टेडियम में न्यूजीलैंड के खिलाफ वनडे मैच में एक बड़ी जीत दर्ज की थी। इससे पहले साल 2015 में दक्षिण अफ्रीका के खिलाफ एक कम स्कोर के मैच को बचाया था। वीरेंद्र सहवाग के 200 रन भी इस ही पिच पर आए थे। सालों पहले भारत ने साल 2007 और 2002 में इंग्लैंड को भी इस पर हराया था। लगभग सभी बड़ी टीमों को भारत इस मैदान पर हरा चुका है।
हमारे साथ WhatsApp पर जुड़ने के लिए यहां क्लिक करें
हमारे साथ Telegram पर जुड़ने के लिए यहां क्लिक करें

'ICC Trophy जीतना मुश्किल, MS धोनी ने बनाया था आसान', रवि शास्त्री समते फैंस ने याद किया थाला को

'ICC Trophy जीतना मुश्किल, MS धोनी ने बनाया था आसान', रवि शास्त्री समते फैंस ने याद किया थाला कोपिछले दस साल से ICC Trophy आईसीसी ट्रॉफी को तरस रही भारतीय क्रिकेट टीम रविवार को जब Australia आस्ट्रेलिया के हाथों विश्व टेस्ट चैम्पियनशिप फाइनल WTC Final हारी तो क्रिकेटप्रेमियों के सब्र का बांध मानों टूट गया और उन्हें चार आईसीसी खिताब जीतने वाले ‘कैप्टन कूल’ Mahendra Singh Dhoni महेंद्र सिंह धोनी की याद आई।

4 बार के चैंपियन दक्षिण कोरिया को हराकर पहला एशिया कप जीतने वाली जूनियर हॉकी महिला टीम के खिलाड़ियों को मिलेंगे सिर्फ 2 लाख रुपए

4 बार के चैंपियन दक्षिण कोरिया को हराकर पहला एशिया कप जीतने वाली जूनियर हॉकी महिला टीम के खिलाड़ियों को मिलेंगे सिर्फ 2 लाख रुपएभारत ने रविवार को यहां चार बार के चैंपियन South Korea दक्षिण कोरिया को 2-1 से हराकर पहली बार Women Junior Hockey Asia Cup महिला जूनियर हॉकी एशिया कप का खिताब जीता। पहला क्वार्टर गोल रहित बराबर रहने के बाद भारत ने 22वें मिनट में पेनल्टी कॉर्नर पर अनु के गोल की बदौलत बढ़त बनाई।

WTC Final के बाद रोहित शर्मा, विराट कोहली और चेतेश्वर पुजारा का टेस्ट क्रिकेट में क्या होगा भविष्य?

WTC Final के बाद रोहित शर्मा, विराट कोहली और चेतेश्वर पुजारा का टेस्ट क्रिकेट में क्या होगा भविष्य?Virat Kohli, Cheteshwar Pujara, Rohit Sharma विराट कोहली, चेतेश्वर पुजारा और रोहित शर्मा । इस अनुभवी तिकड़ी ने भारतीय क्रिकेटप्रेमियों को मुस्कुराने के कई मौके दिये हैं लेकिन अपने कैरियर के आखिरी पड़ाव पर खड़ी इस तिकड़ी के बाद टेस्ट बल्लेबाजी में भारत कितना तैयार है, यह यक्षप्रश्न है।आस्ट्रेलिया के खिलाफ विश्व टेस्ट चैम्पियनशिप फाइनल में मिली हार ने भारतीय क्रिकेट के हुक्मरानों को हल निकालने के लिये सोचने पर विवश कर दिया है।

जोकोविच ने जीता ऐतिहासिक 23वां ग्रैंड स्लैम, फ्रेंच ओपन पर जमाया कब्जा

जोकोविच ने जीता ऐतिहासिक 23वां ग्रैंड स्लैम, फ्रेंच ओपन पर जमाया कब्जासर्बिया के दिग्गज टेनिस खिलाड़ी novak djokovic नोवाक 'नोले' जोकोविच ने इतिहास के पन्नों में अपना नाम दर्ज करवाते हुए French Open फ्रेंच ओपन 2023 के फाइनल में रविवार को नॉर्वे के कैस्पर रूड को हराकर अपने करियर का 23वां ग्रैंड स्लैम खिताब जीत लिया।

हाल ही में हुआ था पैट कमिंस की मां का निधन, 1.5 साल पहले अचानक मिली थी टेस्ट कप्तानी

हाल ही में हुआ था पैट कमिंस की मां का निधन, 1.5 साल पहले अचानक मिली थी टेस्ट कप्तानीभारत दौरे पर Border Gavaskar Trophy बॉर्डर गावस्कर ट्रॉफी के दौरान Australia ऑस्ट्रेलिया को World Test Championship विश्व टेस्ट चैंपियनशिप जिताने वाले कप्तान Pat Cummins पैट कमिंस की मां मारिया कमिंस का निधन कैंसर से मार्च 2023 में हो गया था। मारिया को 2005 में स्तन कैंसर से पीड़ित होने का पता चला था। वह इस गंभीर बीमारी से जूझ रही थी जो कुछ समय पहले दोबारा उभर आई।

और भी वीडियो देखें

सुपर ओवर में 3 चौके और छक्के लगाकर बनाए 30 रन फिर ले लिए 8 रनों पर 2 विकेट (Video)

सुपर ओवर में 3 चौके और छक्के लगाकर बनाए 30 रन फिर ले लिए 8 रनों पर 2 विकेट (Video)ऑलराउंडर लोगान वान बीक Logan van Beek के सुपर ओपर में शानदार प्रदर्शन की बदौलत Netherland नीदरलैंड ने सोमवार को यहां आईसीसी पुरुष विश्व कप क्वालीफायर में वेस्टइंडीज को हरा दिया। Westindies वेस्टइंडीज की यह लगातार दूसरी हार है।

ODI World Cup से जुड़ी पाकिस्तान की यह 2 डिमांड ICC ने की खारिज

ODI World Cup से जुड़ी पाकिस्तान की यह 2 डिमांड ICC ने की खारिजभारत में खेले जाने वाले एकदिवसीय विश्व कप के लिए टीम के कार्यक्रम और स्थलों पर पाकिस्तान क्रिकेट बोर्ड (PCB) द्वारा उठाई गई सभी आपत्तियों को अंतरराष्ट्रीय क्रिकेट परिषद (ICC) ने खारिज कर दिया। आईसीसी और BCCI (भारतीय क्रिकेट बोर्ड) द्वारा मंगलवार को जारी विश्व कप के कार्यक्रम में, भारत के खिलाफ पाकिस्तान का मैच अहमदाबाद में निर्धारित है जैसा कि पहले के ड्राफ्ट में प्रस्तावित था। इसमें अफगानिस्तान और ऑस्ट्रेलिया के खिलाफ मैचों के लिए स्थान बदलने के पीसीबी के अनुरोध को नजरअंदाज कर दिया गया है।

10 स्टेडियमों में 45 दिनों में खेले जाएंगें 48 वनडे विश्वकप मैच, अहमदाबाद में होगा पहला और फाइनल मैच

10 स्टेडियमों में 45 दिनों में खेले जाएंगें 48 वनडे विश्वकप मैच, अहमदाबाद में होगा पहला और फाइनल मैचICC ODI World Cup आईसीसी विश्व कप में भारत अपने अभियान की शुरुआत आगामी आठ अक्टूबर को चेन्नई के चेपौक स्टेडियम में पांच बार के चैंपियन ऑस्ट्रेलिया के खिलाफ करेगा।ICC ने बहुप्रतीक्षित एकदिवसीय मैचों के कार्यक्रम की मंगलवार को घोषणा की, जिसके अनुसार टूर्नामेंट की शुरुआत पांच अक्टूबर को अहमदाबाद के Narendra Modi Stadium नरेंद्र मोदी स्टेडियम में गत चैंपियन इंग्लैंड और गत उपविजेता न्यूजीलैंड के बीच भिडंत से होगी।

पुलिस ने किया बड़ा दावा, Prithvi Shaw पर Sapna Gill के लगाए आरोप झूंठे

पुलिस ने किया बड़ा दावा, Prithvi Shaw पर Sapna Gill के लगाए आरोप झूंठेPrithvi Shaw Sapna Gill Case में एक बड़ी खबर सामने आई है। Social Media Influencer, Sapna Gill ने क्रिकेटर Prithvi Shaw पर छेड़छाड़ और मारपीट के गंभीर आरोप लगाए थे। इस मामले में FIR भी दर्ज की गई थी और मामला कोर्ट तक ले जाया गया था और अभी भी चल रहा है लेकिन 26 जून को पुलिस ने सपना के द्वारा पृथ्वी पर लगाए गए गंभीर आरोप कोर्ट को झूंठे बताए हैं। इस मामले के जांच अधिकारी ने सोमवार को मामले की सुनवाई कर रहे मजिस्ट्रेट को रिपोर्ट सौंपी थी।

5 साल बाद भारत पाकिस्तान भिडेगा वनडे मैच में, अहमदाबाद में 15 अक्टूबर को होगा घमासान

5 साल बाद भारत पाकिस्तान भिडेगा वनडे मैच में, अहमदाबाद में 15 अक्टूबर को होगा घमासानINDvsPAK भारत बनाम पाकिस्तान कई अर्से से वनडे मैच में आमने सामने नहीं आए थे। आज जब विश्वकप ODI World Cup Schedule के कार्यक्रम की घोषणा आईसीसी ने की तो भारत पाकिस्तान के मैच की तिथी 15 अक्टूबर को लिखी थी। तो करीब 5 साल बाद भारत पाकिस्तान का वनडे मैच दोनों ही दर्शकों को देखने को मिलेगा।
Android app iOS app
Webdunia
FOLLOW US ON

समाचार

बॉलीवुड

धर्म-संसार

ज्योतिष

लाइफ स्‍टाइल

खेल संसार

Copyright 2023, Webdunia.com