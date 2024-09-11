बुधवार, 11 सितम्बर 2024
Written By WD Sports Desk
Last Updated : बुधवार, 11 सितम्बर 2024 (16:35 IST)

बांग्लादेशी हिंदुओं के लिए भारतीय क्रिकेटर्स बांह पर काली पट्टी बांध कर उतरें, फैंस ने की मांग

India vs Bangladesh
BANvsIND भारत बनाम बांग्लादेश की सीरीज शुरु होने में अब कुछ ही वक्त बाकी रह गया है। पहला टेस्ट चेन्नई के चेपॉक पर 19 सितंबर से खेला जाने वाला है। भारत और बांग्लादेश देशों के बीच माहौल तनावपूर्ण है। यही कारण है कि भारतीय फैंस ने इस सीरीज को लेकर अपनी कई मांगे रखी थी।

एक्स यानि कि ट्विटर पर कई भारतीय फैंस ने इस सीरीज का बहिष्कार करने की मांग की थी। वहीं कई ने तो भारतीय क्रिकेट कंट्रोल बोर्ड को टैग करके यह कहा था कि यह सीरीज रद्द हो जानी चाहिए।

वहीं खेल का पहलु समझ रहे कुछ भारतीय फैंस यह कहना चाह रहे कि कम से कम भारतीय क्रिकेटर्स  बांग्लादेशी हिंदूओं के लिए बांह पर बांधेगे काली पट्टी पहनकर तो खेलें क्योंकि साल 2021 के विश्वकप में वह Black Lives Matter अभियान के तहत अमेरिका में रंग भेद का शिकार हुए जोर्ज फ्लॉयड के लिए अपने घुटने तक टेक चुके हैं।

बांग्लादेश की इस सीरीज को अगर रद्द कर दिया जाता तो भारत विश्व टेस्ट चैंपियनशिप में 16 अहम अंक (2 टेस्ट जीत) गंवा देता। ऐसे में आगामी बोर्डर गावस्कर टेस्ट सीरीज में उसको 1 से ज्यादा टेस्ट जीतने पड़ते।

हालांकि  भारतीय क्रिकेट कंट्रोल बोर्ड इस सीरीज को लेकर सुनिश्चित है।लेकिन बोर्ड को स्थानीय फैंस का गुस्सा झेलना पड़ रहा है। अब बोर्ड क्रिकेटर्स को काली पट्टी बांधने की अनुमति देता है या नहीं यह देखना होगा।
