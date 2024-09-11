बांग्लादेशी हिंदुओं के लिए भारतीय क्रिकेटर्स बांह पर काली पट्टी बांध कर उतरें, फैंस ने की मांग

One black man George Floyd was kiIIed in faraway US.— True Indology (@TrueIndology) September 6, 2024
Indian cricket team took a knee in protest.
More than 200 Hindus have been kiIIed in neighboring Bangladesh.
Indian team is all set to invite, host and play with Bangladesh.
Kahan se laate hai itni nauktanki aur hypocrisy? pic.twitter.com/2U2TQQVfiM
31% of the world's population (2.5 billion people) watch cricket. That's a huge number.
If the GoI/BCCI refuses to host Bangladesh for cricket this month in protest against the attacks on minorities, or (if they are too scared/greedy to do that), make the team take a knee or…— THE SKIN DOCTOR (@theskindoctor13) September 7, 2024
Unpopular Opinion- The Indian Team should wear a black band on their cricket jerseys when they play Bangladesh in Test Matches in two weeks. Nothing against their players or board. But we should make a statement in solidarity with the Hindus in Bangladesh in the Test match.
— Aadit Kapadia (@ask0704) September 7, 2024
If India cancels the BD tour, it will lose points for the ICC test championship
बांग्लादेश की इस सीरीज को अगर रद्द कर दिया जाता तो भारत विश्व टेस्ट चैंपियनशिप में 16 अहम अंक (2 टेस्ट जीत) गंवा देता। ऐसे में आगामी बोर्डर गावस्कर टेस्ट सीरीज में उसको 1 से ज्यादा टेस्ट जीतने पड़ते।
The only party to lose in all this is India.— Niks (@niks_1985) September 8, 2024
It is better to let the series go but make the players wear a black band and hold 2 min silence before each game.