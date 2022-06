17 साल बाद नए कप्तान की अगुवाई में वनडे खेलेगी टीम इंडिया, हरमनप्रीत कौर युग होगा शुरु

. @ImHarmanpreet shares her thoughts on leading #TeamIndia as the full-time ODI captain #SLvIND pic.twitter.com/PloZjYOP1p

From the T20I series win against Sri Lanka to the plans for the Commonwealth Games.

#TeamIndia captain @ImHarmanpreet discusses it all with @JemiRodrigues after the third #SLvIND T20I.