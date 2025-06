टीम इंडिया का सत्यानाश! 9 टेस्ट में 1 जीत से गौतम गंभीर की कोचिंग की वाट लग गई, फैंस ने जमकर सुनाई खरी-खोटी!

Gautam Gambhir as a coach



- Lost the ODI Series vs SL

- Lost the Test series vs NZ at home

- Ended the 12 year Test series win streak

- Lost BGT after 12 years

- Bottled WTC Final qualification

- Forced Kohli and Rohit to retire

- Bottled the first test vs ENG pic.twitter.com/tWVutKq6cl