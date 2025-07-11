शुक्रवार, 11 जुलाई 2025
  Duke Balls under scanner as India as receiving end at lords test
Written By WD Sports Desk
Last Updated : शुक्रवार, 11 जुलाई 2025 (18:39 IST)

अंपायर ने भारत को 10 की जगह 22 ओवर पुरानी गेंद दी तो मचा बवाल, स्विंग हुई खत्म

रूट का 37वां शतक, इंग्लैंड के लंच तक सात विकेट पर 353 रन

India
INDvsENG जो रूट के 37वां शतक पूरा करने के बाद भारतीय तेज गेंदबाज जसप्रीत बुमराह ने शानदार गेंदबाजी करते हुए तीन विकेट झटक लिए जिससे शुक्रवार को यहां दूसरे टेस्ट मैच के दूसरे दिन लंच तक इंग्लैंड का स्कोर सात विकेट पर 353 रन हो गया।

पर खेल के दूसरे घंटे में जैमी स्मिथ (नाबाद 51 रन) और ब्रायडन कार्स (नाबाद 33 रन) ने भारतीय तेज गेंदबाजों की गेंदों का डटकर सामना करते हुए आठवें विकेट के लिए 82 रन की अटूट साझेदारी करके भारत को निराश किया।ड्यूक्स’ गेंद एक बार फिर चर्चा का विषय बन गई क्योंकि इसकी हालत से निराश भारतीय टीम को इस सत्र में दो बार लाल गेंद बदलनी पड़ी।
इंग्लैंड ने दिन की शुरुआत चार विकेट पर 251 रन से की। लेकिन बुमराह की शानदार गेंदबाजी के सामने इंग्लैंड ने पहले घंटे में कप्तान बेन स्टोक्स (44), रूट (104) और क्रिस वोक्स (0) के विकेट गंवा दिए।स्मिथ को इस दौरान जीवनदान भी मिला जब केएल राहुल ने मोहम्मद सिराज की गेंद पर फॉर्म में चल रहे इस विकेटकीपर बल्लेबाज का कैच छोड़ दिया।

स्टोक्स दिन में आउट होने वाले पहले बल्लेबाज रहे। बुमराह पर स्क्वायर कट लगाने के बाद अगली गेंद पर स्टोक्स बोल्ड हो गए। इस भारतीय तेज गेंदबाज की ‘राउंड द विकेट’ से डाली गयी खूबसूरत गेंद ऑफ स्टंप के ऊपर से जा टकराई और स्टोक्स सिर हिलाने के अलावा कुछ नहीं कर सके।

दिन की पहली ही गेंद पर लॉर्ड्स में अपना रिकॉर्ड आठवां टेस्ट शतक पूरा करने वाले रूट अपनी पारी को आगे नहीं बढ़ा सके और बुमराह का दिन का दूसरा शिकार बने जिनकी गेंद उनके मिडिल स्टंप उखाड़ गई। यह 11वीं बार है जब बुमराह ने टेस्ट मैचों में इंग्लैंड के सर्वश्रेष्ठ बल्लेबाज को आउट किया है।

अगली ही गेंद पर वोक्स विकेट के पीछे कैच आउट हो गए।यह हैरानी भरा था कि शुभमन गिल लगभग 10 ओवर पुरानी दूसरी नयी ड्यूक्स गेंद को बदलना चाहते थे।अंपायरों ने गिल का अनुरोध स्वीकार कर लिया था, लेकिन भारतीय खिलाड़ी बदली हुई गेंद से खुश नहीं थे। इसके कारण गिल और अंपायरों के बीच तीखी बहस हुई।
इंग्लैंड ने शुरुआती घंटे में सात विकेट पर 307 रन बना लिए। इसके तुरंत बाद सत्र में दूसरी बार गेंद बदली गई जिससे इंग्लैंड में इस्तेमाल की जाने वाली गेंदों पर बहस और तेज हो गई।जब कप्तान को नई गेंद से अपने गेंदबाजों को गेंद डलवानी थी तो उन्हें 2.3 की जगह 1.3 की स्विंग मिलने लग गई। जिससे स्मिथ और कार्स के बीच साझेदारी पनपी।
