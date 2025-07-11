अंपायर ने भारत को 10 की जगह 22 ओवर पुरानी गेंद दी तो मचा बवाल, स्विंग हुई खत्म

इंग्लैंड ने दिन की शुरुआत चार विकेट पर 251 रन से की। लेकिन बुमराह की शानदार गेंदबाजी के सामने इंग्लैंड ने पहले घंटे में कप्तान बेन स्टोक्स (44), रूट (104) और क्रिस वोक्स (0) के विकेट गंवा दिए।स्मिथ को इस दौरान जीवनदान भी मिला जब केएल राहुल ने मोहम्मद सिराज की गेंद पर फॉर्म में चल रहे इस विकेटकीपर बल्लेबाज का कैच छोड़ दिया।
How fucky are these Dukes balls man, within a session these balls are chipped and beaten out of shape already. Even the SG balls used in India are better than these.— Coach.Nachiketh, CSCS (@NachikethShetty) July 11, 2025
England might have better stands and overall infra than us, but really fucky pitches and balls tbh. pic.twitter.com/QdFkEpoopP
इंग्लैंड ने शुरुआती घंटे में सात विकेट पर 307 रन बना लिए। इसके तुरंत बाद सत्र में दूसरी बार गेंद बदली गई जिससे इंग्लैंड में इस्तेमाल की जाने वाली गेंदों पर बहस और तेज हो गई।जब कप्तान को नई गेंद से अपने गेंदबाजों को गेंद डलवानी थी तो उन्हें 2.3 की जगह 1.3 की स्विंग मिलने लग गई। जिससे स्मिथ और कार्स के बीच साझेदारी पनपी।
How fucky are these Dukes balls man, within a session these balls are chipped and beaten out of shape already. Even the SG balls used in India are better than these.— Coach.Nachiketh, CSCS (@NachikethShetty) July 11, 2025
England might have better stands and overall infra than us, but really fucky pitches and balls tbh. pic.twitter.com/QdFkEpoopP