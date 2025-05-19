सोमवार, 19 मई 2025
'कुछ मत कहो मेरे लाड़ले को', द्रविड़ ने हार के बाद किया इस विकेटकीपर का बचाव

राहुल द्रविड़ ने जुरेल का किया बचाव, मैच में चूकने पर अफसोस जताया

IPL
राजस्थान रॉयल्स के मुख्य कोच राहुल द्रविड़ ने दबाव में धैर्य बनाए रखने के लिए युवा बल्लेबाज ध्रुव जुरेल की प्रशंसा की और इस सीजन में टीम की करीबी हार के बावजूद कठिन परिस्थितियों में लगातार अच्छा प्रदर्शन करने का श्रेय उन्हें दिया।रविवार को राजस्थान की हालिया करीबी हार के बाद द्रविड़ ने कहा, “ हर एक मैच में वह 13-14 रन प्रति ओवर का पीछा करना आसान नहीं है। उसने वास्तव में अच्छा खेला, भले ही हमने बीच के ओवरों में कई विकेट खो दिए हों। उसने हमें लक्ष्य के करीब पहुंचाया।”

क्रम में मुश्किल स्थिति में जुरेल के स्वभाव की प्रशंसा करते हुए द्रविड़ ने कहा, “ ऐसा नहीं है कि वह सात रन प्रति ओवर की जरूरत के लिए मैदान में उतरा और असफल रहा। यह हमेशा 12-13 रन होता है, कभी-कभी इससे भी ज्यादा। मुझे लगता है कि जुरेल ने हमारे लिए नंबर 5 पर अच्छा प्रदर्शन किया है। इस स्थिति में बल्लेबाजी करना बहुत मुश्किल है।”

द्रविड़ ने टीम में शामिल युवा भारतीय बल्लेबाजों यशस्वी जायसवाल, वैभव सूर्यवंशी, रियान पराग और संजू सैमसन की तारीफ की और कहा “ हमने प्रतिभा देखी है। आज फिर से, जायसवाल, वैभव, जुरेल, यहां तक ​​कि संजू और रियान की बल्लेबाजी भी देखी। हमारे पास युवा भारतीय बल्लेबाजों का एक मजबूत समूह है। वे एक साल में और बेहतर हो जाएंगे।”

उन्होंने कहा कि सूर्यवंशी और पराग जैसे खिलाड़ियों को घरेलू और अंतरराष्ट्रीय मैचों के माध्यम से और अधिक अनुभव प्राप्त होगा। द्रविड़ ने कहा, “ वैभव भारत अंडर-19 सेटअप की तरह बहुत अधिक क्रिकेट खेलेगा। रियान पराग भी। ये खिलाड़ी पूरे साल कठिन क्रिकेट खेलेंगे। उम्मीद है कि जब वे अगले सीजन में लौटेंगे, तो वे अधिक अनुभवी होंगे। वे पहले से ही बहुत प्रतिभाशाली हैं।”
टीम की लगातार करीबी हार पर विचार करते हुए भारत के पूर्व कोच ने कहा कि टीम आशाजनक स्थिति में होने के बावजूद खेलों को समाप्त करने में विफल रही। द्रविड़ ने स्वीकार किया कि आरआर गेंद से भी कमज़ोर रहा और जोर देकर कहा कि हार को केवल बल्लेबाजी पर नहीं थोपा जा सकता। उन्होंने कहा, “केवल बल्लेबाजों को दोष देने का कोई मतलब नहीं है। गेंद के मामले में भी, यह 220 की पिच नहीं थी। यह 195-200 की सतह थी, और हमने 20 अतिरिक्त रन दिए। अगर हम आंकड़ों पर नज़र डालें, तो हमने अच्छी शुरुआत के बावजूद पर्याप्त विकेट नहीं लिए हैं या रनों पर नियंत्रण नहीं रखा है। यह ऐसी चीज़ है जिस पर हमें अगले सीज़न के लिए काम करना होगा।”(एजेंसी)
