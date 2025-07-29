डेल स्टेन ने की वॉशी और जड़ेजा की आलोचना, पीटरसन ने किया स्टोक्स का बचाव

स्टेन ने आगे लिखा "मैच ड्रॉ करो। जब ये हो गया, और नतीजा आना नामुमकिन हो गया, तो हाथ मिलाने की पेशकश की गई, क्या यही सज्जनता है ना? अब ये वक़्त नहीं है कि वो समझ जाएँ कि अब वो सुरक्षित हैं और अब ना कहें कि हम कुछ मुफ़्त माइलस्टोन चाहते हैं... हालाँकि नियमों के दायरे में, ये थोड़ा अजीब लगता है। खैर, उन्होंने अच्छी बल्लेबाज़ी की, और शायद आखिरी घंटे के नज़दीक आते ही उन्हें उन माइलस्टोन तक पहुँचने के लिए और ज़्यादा आक्रामक होना चाहिए था, कम से कम तब, हम सब सहमत हो सकते थे, इस अजीब स्थिति में किसी भी टीम ने एक-दूसरे से आगे निकलने की कोशिश नहीं की।"
Shamo this onion has many layers to it, and each one will make someone cry. The only issue I see here is the one thing people aren’t realizing, the batters weren’t playing for 100s, they were batting for a DRAW. That was the goal. Draw the game. Once that was accomplished, and a…— Dale Steyn (@DaleSteyn62) July 28, 2025
2 days fielding and no result on the cards - you WANT to get off the field!
You cannot have a pop at Ben Stokes for his frustration.
Very easy to have a pop at him when you’re sitting in your lounge watching.
You’re NOT in the battle. Leave the men in the ring to be emotional.
— Kevin Pietersen (@KP24) July 28, 2025इसके अलावा इंग्लैंड के पूर्व क्रिकेटर केविन पीटरसन ने भी बेन स्टोक्स का बचाव करते हुए कहा कि बेन स्टोक्स 2 दिन से फील्डिंग कर रहा था, यह सब झुंझलाहट के कारण हुआ। आप अपने सोफे पर बैठकर ज्ञान दे सकते हैं लेकिन वह मैदान पर अपनी भावना व्यक्त कर सकता है। हालांकि पीटरसन ने जड़ेजा और वॉशिंगटन की तारीफ की।