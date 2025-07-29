मंगलवार, 29 जुलाई 2025
  • Follow us
  1. खेल-संसार
  2. क्रिकेट
  3. समाचार
  4. Dale Steyn denounce washi jadeja Peterson backs stokes
Written By WD Sports Desk
Last Modified: मंगलवार, 29 जुलाई 2025 (15:41 IST)

डेल स्टेन ने की वॉशी और जड़ेजा की आलोचना, पीटरसन ने किया स्टोक्स का बचाव

Dale Steyn
इंग्लैंड के चौथे टेस्ट में अंत में हुए नाटकीय मोड़ में ज्यादातर पूर्व क्रिकेटरों ने वॉशिंगटन सुंदर और रविंद्र जड़ेजा के शतक की लालसा को सही ठहराया है। लेकिन इसके इतर कुछ क्रिकेटर्स ऐसे भी हैं जो मानते हैं कि वॉशिंगटन सुंदर और रविंद्र जड़ेजा को बेन स्टोक्स से हाथ मिला लेना चाहिए था क्योंकि मैच में कुछ बचा नहीं था।

तबरेज शम्सी के एक ट्वीट पर डेल स्टेन ने जवाब में यह कहा। तबरेज शम्सी ने ट्वीट किया कि "भारतीयों द्वारा खेल को तुरंत ड्रॉ पर समाप्त करने के प्रस्ताव को स्वीकार न करने को लेकर इतना बड़ा बखेड़ा क्यों खड़ा किया जा रहा है? प्रस्ताव दिया गया था... प्रस्ताव अस्वीकार कर दिया गया था और उन्हें अपना फैसला लेने का पूरा अधिकार था। उन्हें अपने शतक मिले जिसके लिए उन्होंने कड़ी मेहनत की थी। खेल खत्म,"

इस पर डेल स्टेन ने लिखित में जवाब दिया कि "इसमें कई परतें हैं, और हर एक किसी को यह बात पसंद नहीं आएगी । मुझे यहाँ बस एक ही समस्या नज़र आती है, वो ये कि लोग समझ नहीं पा रहे हैं कि बल्लेबाज़ शतक के लिए नहीं, बल्कि ड्रॉ के लिए खेल रहे थे। यही लक्ष्य था," ।
स्टेन ने आगे लिखा "मैच ड्रॉ करो। जब ये हो गया, और नतीजा आना नामुमकिन हो गया, तो हाथ मिलाने की पेशकश की गई, क्या यही सज्जनता है ना? अब ये वक़्त नहीं है कि वो समझ जाएँ कि अब वो सुरक्षित हैं और अब ना कहें कि हम कुछ मुफ़्त माइलस्टोन चाहते हैं... हालाँकि नियमों के दायरे में, ये थोड़ा अजीब लगता है। खैर, उन्होंने अच्छी बल्लेबाज़ी की, और शायद आखिरी घंटे के नज़दीक आते ही उन्हें उन माइलस्टोन तक पहुँचने के लिए और ज़्यादा आक्रामक होना चाहिए था, कम से कम तब, हम सब सहमत हो सकते थे, इस अजीब स्थिति में किसी भी टीम ने एक-दूसरे से आगे निकलने की कोशिश नहीं की।"
इसके अलावा इंग्लैंड के पूर्व क्रिकेटर केविन पीटरसन ने भी बेन स्टोक्स का बचाव करते हुए कहा कि बेन स्टोक्स 2 दिन से फील्डिंग कर रहा था, यह सब झुंझलाहट के कारण हुआ। आप अपने सोफे पर बैठकर ज्ञान दे सकते हैं लेकिन वह मैदान पर अपनी भावना व्यक्त कर सकता है। हालांकि पीटरसन ने जड़ेजा और वॉशिंगटन की तारीफ की।
हमारे साथ WhatsApp पर जुड़ने के लिए यहां क्लिक करें
हमारे साथ Telegram पर जुड़ने के लिए यहां क्लिक करें

लीड्स की हार का एकमात्र सकारात्मक पहलू: बल्लेबाजी में बदलाव पटरी पर

लीड्स की हार का एकमात्र सकारात्मक पहलू: बल्लेबाजी में बदलाव पटरी परमहज एक मैच से ही कोई फैसला नहीं लिया जा सकता लेकिन भारत ने निश्चित रूप से इंग्लैंड के खिलाफ शुरूआती टेस्ट में संन्यास ले चुके सुपरस्टार विराट कोहली और रोहित शर्मा की कमी महसूस नहीं की और शीर्ष चार खिलाड़ियों ने बल्लेबाजी लाइन-अप को मजबूत बनाए रखा।रोहित और कोहली की कमी को पूरा करने में कितना समय लगेगा? यह सवाल हेडिंग्ले में शु्रूआती टेस्ट से पहले चर्चाओं का विषय रहा।

ICC के नए टेस्ट नियम: स्टॉप क्लॉक, जानबूझकर रन पर सख्ती और नो बॉल पर नई निगरानी

ICC के नए टेस्ट नियम: स्टॉप क्लॉक, जानबूझकर रन पर सख्ती और नो बॉल पर नई निगरानीICC New Rules : अंतरराष्ट्रीय क्रिकेट परिषद (आईसीसी) ने धीमी ओवर गति की समस्या से निपटने के लिए टेस्ट क्रिकेट में ‘स्टॉप क्लॉक’ नियम (Stop Clock Rule) लागू किया है जबकि 2025-27 विश्व टेस्ट चैंपियनशिप चक्र (WTC Final) के खेलने की परिस्थितियों के अनुसार अगर ‘जानबूझकर’ पूरा रन नहीं लिया जाता तो यह फैसला फील्डिंग करने वाली टीम करेगी कि कौन सा बल्लेबाज गेंदबाज का सामना करेगा।

बर्फ से ढंके रहने वाले इस देश में 3 महीने तक फुटबॉल स्टेडियमों को मिलेगी 24 घंटे सूरज की रोशनी

बर्फ से ढंके रहने वाले इस देश में 3 महीने तक फुटबॉल स्टेडियमों को मिलेगी 24 घंटे सूरज की रोशनीयूं तो ग्रीनलैंड साल में अधिकांश समय बर्फ से ढका रहता है लेकिन जून से अगले तीन महीने यहां 24 घंटे सूरज की रोशनी रहती है जिसका इंतजार फुटबॉल के दीवाने यहां के लोगों को बेसब्री से रहता है ताकि वे अपना पसंदीदा खेल देख सकें या मैदान पर अपना हुनर दिखा सकें।

The 83 Whatsapp Group: पहली विश्वकप जीत के रोचक किस्से अब तक साझा करते हैं पूर्व क्रिकेटर्स

The 83 Whatsapp Group: पहली विश्वकप जीत के रोचक किस्से अब तक साझा करते हैं पूर्व क्रिकेटर्सविश्व कप जीत के 42 साल: वह दिन जिसने भारतीय क्रिकेट की कामयाबी की नींव रखी

क्या सुनील गावस्कर के कारण दिलीप दोषी को नहीं मिल पाया उचित सम्मान?

क्या सुनील गावस्कर के कारण दिलीप दोषी को नहीं मिल पाया उचित सम्मान?दिलीप दोशी: एक जोशीला खिलाड़ी जिसे और सम्मान मिलना चाहिए था

और भी वीडियो देखें

Android app iOS app
Webdunia
FOLLOW US ON

समाचार

बॉलीवुड

श्रावण मास

लाइफ स्‍टाइल

ज्योतिष

क्रिकेट

Copyright 2025, Webdunia.com