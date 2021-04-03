शनिवार, 3 अप्रैल 2021
  1. खेल-संसार
  2. क्रिकेट
  3. समाचार

बैंगलोर के हैशटैग में दिखी पीली जर्सी तो चेन्नई ने ऐसे उड़ाया मजाक

Last Updated: शनिवार, 3 अप्रैल 2021 (13:24 IST)
रॉयल चैलेंजर्स बैंगलोर और चेन्नई सुपर किंग्स दक्षिण भारत से आईपीएल में खेलने वाली दो अहम टीम हैं। एक के कप्तान हैं विराट कोहली तो दूसरे के कप्तान हैं महेंद्र सिंह धोनी इस कारण दोनों ही टीम की सोशल मीडिया पर फैन फॉलोइंग जबरदस्त है।

हाल ही में रॉयल चैलेंजर्स बैंगलोर की टीम ने अपने आधिकारिक ट्विटर हैंडल पर एक फोटोशूट का वीडियो डाला था। फ्रैंचाइजी ने अपने कैप्शन में लिखा कि तपते सूरज में खिलाड़ी अभ्यास सत्र में खेलते हैं लेकिन एक और काम है जिसमें वह दक्ष हैं। वह है आधिकारिक फोटो शूट, यह काफी मजेदार रहा।
गेंदबाज सिराज और सैनी इस वीडियो के ज्यादातर हिस्से में दिखे। हालांकि बैंगलोर की फ्रैंचाइजी ने अपने हैशटैग प्लेबोल्ड के साथ पीले कलर की जर्सी लगा दी जो चेन्नई सुपर किंग्स की जर्सी का रंग है। इस पर चेन्नई सुपर किंग्स के आधिकारिक ट्विटर हैंडल ने कुछ यूं चुटकी ली।
इस तस्वीर में रजनीकांत एक अदाकारा के लाल कपड़े पर पीला रंग डालते हुए नजर आ रहे हैं। चेन्नई की फ्रैंचाइजी यह कहना चाह रही है कि लाल जर्सी वाली बैंगलोर की टीम भी पीली हो गई है।

इस वाक्ये पर फैंस के भी खूब मजेदार ट्वीट्स देखने को मिले-
गौरतलब है कि चेन्नई सुपर किंग्स वैसे तो 3 बार आईपीएल अपने नाम कर चुकी है लेकिन पिछला सत्र फ्रैंचाइजी के लिए काफी खराब गया था। टीम पहली बार प्लेऑफ में जगह बनाने में नाकामयाब रही थी और अंकतालिका में सातवें स्थान पर रही थी।

वहीं रॉयल चैलेंजर्स बैंगलोर एक बार भी आईपीएल का खिताब अपने नाम करने में नाकामयाब रही है। इस बार टीम ने नीलामी में कुल 29 करोड़ 2 खिलाड़ियों पर खर्च किए हैं। टीम से 14.25 करोड़ के ग्लेन मैक्सवेल और 15 करोड़ के गेंदबाज काईल जैमिसन जुड़े हैं। इस कारण दोनों ही टीम की स्थिती बराबर ही है।(वेबदुनिया डेस्क)


सम्बंधित जानकारी


और भी पढ़ें :