चेतेश्वर पुजारा ने काउंटी क्रिकेट में जड़ा पांचवां शतक, सुंदर का ड्रीम डेब्यू

Third double-hundred century of the season for Cheteshwar Pujara.



The last Sussex batsman to post a double century at the Lord's was Colonel H. H. Shri Sir Ranjitsinhji Vibhaji II against the MCC 125 years ago.#CheteshwarPujara #CountyCricket #MDXvsSUS #Cricket pic.twitter.com/vImCQXqJpS