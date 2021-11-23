गौतम की कप्तान रहाणे पर गंभीर टिप्पणी, कहा भाग्यशाली है कि टीम का हिस्सा है

गौतम गंभीर ने एक स्पोर्ट्स चैनल के कार्यक्रम में कहा कि अजिंक्य रहाणे को खुद को भाग्यशाली समझना चाहिए कि उनको टीम में सिर्फ इस कारण रखा जा रहा है कि कप्तान विराट कोहली की गैर मौजूदगी में कप्तानी कौन संभालेगा।
गौतम गंभीर के इस बयान के बाद सोशल मीडिया पर काफी कमेंट्स देखे गए। कुछ फैंस की मानें तो गौतम गंभीर बिल्कुल सही कह रहे हैं और कुछ की मानें तो गौतम गंभीर ने अजिंक्य रहाणे पर बेवजह हमला बोला है।
Lowest Test batting averages in the last 5 years (Min 2K runs)— India Fantasy (@india_fantasy) November 23, 2021
J Bairstow 28.11
K Brathwaite 28.90
N Dickwella 33.80
AJINKYA RAHANE 34.02*
It should be now or never for Rahane in the #INDvNZ test series.
I want someone to ask @GautamGambhir, who has reportedly mentioned "Rahane is fortunate to still be in the Test team", if he'd say the same about Virat Kohli too, who, as someone reminded me today, hasn't scored an international 100 in two years! Rahane a soft target?— Arun Gopalakrishnan (@statanalyst) November 22, 2021
If you are wondering why questions are being raised on Ajinkya Rahane's place in India's Test side and not Virat Kohli's, then let me tell you that Rahane has been in pretty mediocre form for about five years now. It's not a recent thing with Rahane. But Kohli's is!— Prasenjit Dey (@CricPrasen) November 22, 2021
(1/2)
The thing that infuriates me the most is Rahane supporters not even acknowledging there's something wrong with his form over the years. Blame everything Kohli, media, conspiracy but never the actual player himself, hadd hai bhai, unki maano toh asli Steve Smith yhi Rahane hai.— Andy. (@WeBleedBlue007) November 22, 2021
The thing that infuriates me the most is Rahane supporters not even acknowledging there's something wrong with his form over the years. Blame everything Kohli, media, conspiracy but never the actual player himself, hadd hai bhai, unki maano toh asli Steve Smith yhi Rahane hai.— Andy. (@WeBleedBlue007) November 22, 2021
5.Ajinkya Rahane— SPEARS (@ImSpeearrs) November 20, 2021
HOME: 39.28
AWAY: 45.16
Ajinkya Rahane has emerged as the backbone of India’s Test batting in recent years. While Rahane’s home struggles are unfathomable as per his standards, his overseas records regard him as one of the better players of pace bowling
400 loading for Rahanehttps://t.co/MBgwZt2QW1 — Games Underson (@Cloudy_popa) November 23, 2021
ऐसा रहा है अजिंक्य रहाणे का प्रदर्शन
कागज पर देखा जाए तो अजिंक्य रहाणे का प्रदर्शन लचर ही रहा है। अपने पिछले 15 टेस्ट मैचों में अजिंक्य रहाणे ने 24.76 की औसत से 644 रन बनाए हैं। घरेलू और विदेशी पिच पर उन्हें रन बनाने में फिलहाल तकलीफ महसूस हुई है। रहाणे ने अपना आखिरी टेस्ट शतक साल 2020 में मेलबर्न में ऑस्ट्रेलिया के खिलाफ लगाया था। जिसको लगभग एक साल हो गए हैं।
गौरतलब है कि साल 2020 में एडिलेड टेस्ट में जब भारत 36 रनों पर ऑलआउट हुआ था तो कप्तान विराट कोहली पितृत्व अवकाश के लिए भारत लौट गए थे। इसके बाद सबका यह मानना था कि यह दौरा भारत के लिए बहुत कठिन होने वाला है लेकिन जब दौरा खत्म हुआ तो भारत 2-1 से विजयी रहा।
इसका काफी कुछ श्रेय अजिंक्य रहाणे की कप्तानी को मिला जिन्होंने ऑस्ट्रेलिया की धरती पर युवाओं पर विश्वास दिखाया। अब करीब एक साल बाद फिर अजिंक्य रहाणे को टेस्ट की कप्तानी मिली है।
चेतेश्वर पुजारा ने किया कप्तान का समर्थन
वैसे तो चेतेश्वर पुजारा भी खराब फॉर्म से गुजर रहे हैं हैं लेकिन इस दौरान अपने कप्तान पर हुए हमले के बीच उन्होंने कहा है कि अजिंक्य रहाणे अपने फॉर्म से सिर्फ एक पारी दूर है।