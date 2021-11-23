मंगलवार, 23 नवंबर 2021
  1. खेल-संसार
  2. क्रिकेट
  3. समाचार

गौतम की कप्तान रहाणे पर गंभीर टिप्पणी, कहा भाग्यशाली है कि टीम का हिस्सा है

Last Updated: मंगलवार, 23 नवंबर 2021 (14:19 IST)
भाजपा के सांसद और पूर्व सलामी बल्लेबाज गौतम गंभीर लगातार क्रिकेट पर नजर बनाए रखते हैं। नियमित अंतराल में वह अपने कमेटंस भी देते रहते हैं। हाल ही में उन्होंने भारत के टेस्ट कप्तान अजिंक्य रहाणे पर एक बयान देकर विवाद पैदा कर दिया है।

गौतम गंभीर ने एक स्पोर्ट्स चैनल के कार्यक्रम में कहा कि अजिंक्य रहाणे को खुद को भाग्यशाली समझना चाहिए कि उनको टीम में सिर्फ इस कारण रखा जा रहा है कि कप्तान विराट कोहली की गैर मौजूदगी में कप्तानी कौन संभालेगा।

गौतम गंभीर के इस बयान के बाद सोशल मीडिया पर काफी कमेंट्स देखे गए। कुछ फैंस की मानें तो गौतम गंभीर बिल्कुल सही कह रहे हैं और कुछ की मानें तो गौतम गंभीर ने अजिंक्य रहाणे पर बेवजह हमला बोला है।

ऐसा रहा है अजिंक्य रहाणे का प्रदर्शन

कागज पर देखा जाए तो अजिंक्य रहाणे का प्रदर्शन लचर ही रहा है। अपने पिछले 15 टेस्ट मैचों में अजिंक्य रहाणे ने 24.76 की औसत से 644 रन बनाए हैं। घरेलू और विदेशी पिच पर उन्हें रन बनाने में फिलहाल तकलीफ महसूस हुई है। रहाणे ने अपना आखिरी टेस्ट शतक साल 2020 में मेलबर्न में ऑस्ट्रेलिया के खिलाफ लगाया था। जिसको लगभग एक साल हो गए हैं।

गौरतलब है कि साल 2020 में एडिलेड टेस्ट में जब भारत 36 रनों पर ऑलआउट हुआ था तो कप्तान विराट कोहली पितृत्व अवकाश के लिए भारत लौट गए थे। इसके बाद सबका यह मानना था कि यह दौरा भारत के लिए बहुत कठिन होने वाला है लेकिन जब दौरा खत्म हुआ तो भारत 2-1 से विजयी रहा।

इसका काफी कुछ श्रेय अजिंक्य रहाणे की कप्तानी को मिला जिन्होंने ऑस्ट्रेलिया की धरती पर युवाओं पर विश्वास दिखाया। अब करीब एक साल बाद फिर अजिंक्य रहाणे को टेस्ट की कप्तानी मिली है।

चेतेश्वर पुजारा ने किया कप्तान का समर्थन

वैसे तो चेतेश्वर पुजारा भी खराब फॉर्म से गुजर रहे हैं हैं लेकिन इस दौरान अपने कप्तान पर हुए हमले के बीच उन्होंने कहा है कि अजिंक्य रहाणे अपने फॉर्म से सिर्फ एक पारी दूर है।


सम्बंधित जानकारी


और भी पढ़ें :