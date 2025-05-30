शुक्रवार, 30 मई 2025
Written By WD Sports Desk
Last Modified: शुक्रवार, 30 मई 2025 (18:50 IST)

'ये पानी पिलाता है' सबके सामने विराट ने उड़ाया सरफराज के भाई मुशीर खान का मजाक? VIDEO VIRAL

virat kohli musheer khan hindi news
आईपीएल 2025 के क्वालिफायर 1 मुकाबले में रॉयल चैलेंजर्स बेंगलुरु (RCB) ने पंजाब किंग्स (PBKS) को 8 विकेट से हराकर शानदार जीत दर्ज की। यह मुकाबला 29 मई को मोहाली के महाराजा यादविंद्र सिंह इंटरनेशनल क्रिकेट स्टेडियम में खेला गया। इस जीत के साथ Royal Challengers Bengaluru ने चौथी बार फाइनल में जगह बनाई। हालांकि मैच के बाद चर्चा उस वाकये की हो रही है, जो पंजाब किंग्स के 20 वर्षीय युवा खिलाड़ी मुशीर खान (Musheer Khan) के डेब्यू के दौरान हुआ, मुशीर खान सरफराज खान के छोटे भाई हैं। 
 
यह वाकया तब का है जब मुशीर खान नौवें ओवर में बल्लेबाजी करने आए। तब विराट कोहली स्लिप में खड़े होकर अपने साथी से बातचीत कर रहे थे। फैंस का दावा है कि कोहली ने मुशीर की ओर इशारा करते हुए कहा – "ये तो पानी पिलाता है।" कुछ फैंस ने कोहली का बचाव करते हुए कहा कि कोहली यह कह रहे थे कि मुशीर अभी तो पानी देने आए थे अब बैटिंग करने! वे इसे लेकर कंफ्यूज थे।" 

इस बात को लेकर सोशल मीडिया पर बवाल मच गया है। कई फैंस ने इसे डेब्यू कर रहे युवा खिलाड़ी का अपमान बताया। एक यूजर ने लिखा, "डेब्यू कर रहे खिलाड़ी के लिए इस तरह की बात करना शर्मनाक है।" एक अन्य ने कहा, "क्या किसी और ने विराट कोहली के लिप-सिंक और हावभाव पर ध्यान दिया जब मुशीर गार्ड ले रहे थे?"
हालांकि, कोहली के फैंस उनके बचाव में भी सामने आए हैं। उनका कहना है कि लोग बातों को तोड़-मरोड़कर पेश कर रहे हैं। एक फैन ने लिखा, "मुशीर कुछ ओवर पहले टाइमआउट के दौरान ड्रिंक्स लेकर आए थे। कोहली बस यह कह रहे थे कि जो अभी पानी दे रहा था, अब बल्लेबाजी करने आ गया। इसमें मजाक उड़ाने जैसा कुछ नहीं है।"


101 रनों पर सिमटने वाली पंजाब किंग्स के नाम दर्ज हुआ यह शर्मनाक रिकॉर्ड

101 रनों पर सिमटने वाली पंजाब किंग्स के नाम दर्ज हुआ यह शर्मनाक रिकॉर्डपंजाब किंग्स (PBKS) ने आईपीएल 2025 के क्वालीफायर 1 में रॉयल चैलेंजर्स बेंगलुरु (RCB) के खिलाफ गुरुवार को महाराजा यादवेंद्र सिंह इंटरनेशनल क्रिकेट स्टेडियम में 14.1 ओवर में सिर्फ 101 रन पर आउट होकर शर्मनाक बल्लेबाजी की।

पंजाबियों के परखच्चे उड़ने के बाद भी कोच ने कहा "All is Well"

पंजाबियों के परखच्चे उड़ने के बाद भी कोच ने कहा इंडियन प्रीमियर लीग के क्वालीफायर एक में खराब प्रदर्शन के बावजूद 11 साल में पहली बार फाइनल में पहुंचने की उम्मीद लगाये पंजाब किंग्स के गेंदबाजी कोच जेम्स होप्स चाहते हैं कि उनके खिलाड़ी खिताबी मुकाबले में पहुंचने के अपने अगले प्रयास से पहले ‘खुद पर संदेह’ करने से बचें।

मैच खेलने से बेहतर प्रैक्टिस कुछ भी नहीं: हेजलवुड ने WTC Final से पहले IPL खेलने पर कहा

मैच खेलने से बेहतर प्रैक्टिस कुछ भी नहीं: हेजलवुड ने WTC Final से पहले IPL खेलने पर कहाचोट से उबरने बाद रॉयल चैलेंजर्स बेंगलुरु (आरसीबी) के लिए इंडियन प्रीमियर लीग (आईपीएल) क्वालीफायर मुकाबले में शानदार वापसी करने वाले ऑस्ट्रेलिया के तेज गेंदबाज जोश हेजलवुड ने कहा कि वह लय हासिल करने के लिए मैदान पर खेलने से बेहतर कुछ भी नहीं है और उनका यह अनुभवी अगले महीने दक्षिण अफ्रीका के खिलाफ विश्व टेस्ट चैंपियनशिप (डब्ल्यूटीसी) फाइनल के दौरान काम आयेगा। कंधे की चोट से उबरने के बाद हेजलवुड ने एक महीने के बाद आईपीएल में वापसी की लेकिन उनके प्रदर्शन में पैनापन की कमी नहीं दिखी। उन्होंने 3.1 ओवर में 21 रन पर तीन विकेट चटकाकर आरसीबी को पंजाब किंग्स पर आठ विकेट से जीत दिलाने में अहम भूमिका निभाई। आरसीबी की टीम 2016 के बाद पहली बार फाइनल में पहुंचने में सफल रही।

विराट के जिगरी दोस्त ABD का खुला चैलेंज, अब कोई नहीं रोक सकता RCB को ट्रॉफी जीतने से

विराट के जिगरी दोस्त ABD का खुला चैलेंज, अब कोई नहीं रोक सकता RCB को ट्रॉफी जीतने सेदक्षिण अफ्रीका के महान बल्लेबाज एबी डिविलियर्स (AB de Villiers) का मानना ​​है कि ‘बेहतरीन टीम मैन’ विराट कोहली (Virat Kohli) इंडियन प्रीमियर लीग IPL Final में बड़ी भूमिका निभाते हुए रॉयल चैलेंजर्स बेंगलुरु (Royal Challengers Bengaluru) को दुनिया की सबसे बड़ी टी20 लीग में अपना पहला खिताब दिलाएंगे। आरसीबी ने गुरुवार को Qualifier 1 में पंजाब किंग्स (Punjab Kings) के खिलाफ महज 102 रनों के लक्ष्य का पीछा करते हुए आठ विकेट की जीत के साथ फाइनल में जगह पक्की की।

पटना एयरपोर्ट पर IPL सनसनी वैभव सूर्यवंशी से मिले पीएम नरेंद्र मोदी

पटना एयरपोर्ट पर IPL सनसनी वैभव सूर्यवंशी से मिले पीएम नरेंद्र मोदीPM Narendra Modi Meets Vaibhav Suryavanshi : 14 साल के वैभव सूर्यवंशी ने आईपीएल में डेब्यू करते ही धूम मचा दी थी। उन्होंने लखनऊ सुपर जाएंट्स के खिलाफ अपना डेब्यू किया था और आते ही पहली बॉल पर छक्का जड़ दिया था। गुजरात टाइटंस के खिलाफ वे पुरुषों की टी20 क्रिकेट में सबसे कम उम्र के शतकवीर बन गए, जब उन्होंने जयपुर में राजस्थान रॉयल्स (Rajasthan Royals) के लिए 38 गेंदों पर 101 रन बनाए। उनका शतक, जो 35 गेंदों पर आया, आईपीएल इतिहास का दूसरा सबसे तेज शतक था। इस बल्लेबाज की तारीफ प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने भी की थी और हालही में वे पटना एयरपोर्ट पर वैभव सूर्यवंशी से मिले भी जिसकी तसवीरें उन्होंने शेयर की है।

गंभीर दौर की शुरूआत, क्या कोच का था विराट और रोहित के इस्तीफे में हाथ?

गंभीर दौर की शुरूआत, क्या कोच का था विराट और रोहित के इस्तीफे में हाथ?भारतीय ड्रेसिंग रूम में सबसे ताकतवर शख्स बनने के लिए कोच गौतम गंभीर ने लिखवाया दोनों का इस्तीफा

सिर झुकाए कोहली ने रेल्वे के सांगवान पर बोल्ड होने के बाद ही बना लिया होगा संन्यास का मन (Video)

सिर झुकाए कोहली ने रेल्वे के सांगवान पर बोल्ड होने के बाद ही बना लिया होगा संन्यास का मन (Video)साल 2025 की शुरुआत में भारतीय टीम के अधिकतर खिलाड़ियों ने ऑस्ट्रेलिया के खिलाफ बोर्डर गावस्कर टेस्ट सीरीज में 1-3 की हार से फैंस को निराश किया था जिसके बाद BCCI ने अनुबंधित खिलाड़ी का डोमेस्टिक क्रिकेट में खेलना अनिवार्य कर दिया था, रोहित शर्मा से लेकर ऋषभ पंत, श्रेयस अय्यर, शुभमन गिल, रवींद्र जडेजा, यशस्वी जायसवाल सभी ने रणजी ट्रॉफी में भाग लिया लेकिन सिर्फ जडेजा और गिल ने ही अच्छा प्रदर्शन किया।

Fab Four में सबसे आगे थे विराट, जानें कैसे 5 साल में चले गए सबसे पीछे

Fab Four में सबसे आगे थे विराट, जानें कैसे 5 साल में चले गए सबसे पीछेपिछले 5 साल में विराट कोहली सिर्फ 3 टेस्ट शतक जमा पाए हैं। दिलचस्पी की बात यह है कि साल 2020 में वह टेस्ट शतकों की दौड़ में सबसे आगे थे और अब सबसे पीछे हैं। जनवरी 2020 में पूर्व भारतीय कप्तान विराट कोहली 27 टेस्ट शतक बनाकर सबसे आगे थे। उनके पीछे पूर्व ऑस्ट्रेलिया कप्तान स्टीव स्मिथ 26 शतकों के साथ दूसरे स्थान पर थे।

टेस्ट क्रिकेट से रोहित शर्मा और विराट कोहली का संन्यास: भारतीय टीम पर कितना असर पड़ेगा?

टेस्ट क्रिकेट से रोहित शर्मा और विराट कोहली का संन्यास: भारतीय टीम पर कितना असर पड़ेगा?भारतीय क्रिकेट के दो सितारे, रोहित शर्मा और विराट कोहली, ने टेस्ट क्रिकेट को अलविदा कह दिया। 7 मई 2025 को रोहित और 12 मई 2025 को कोहली ने अपने संन्यास की घोषणा कर लाखों प्रशंसकों के दिलों को झकझोर दिया। ये वो नाम हैं, जिन्होंने मैदान पर अपनी बल्लेबाजी से न सिर्फ रन बनाए, बल्कि करोड़ों दिलों में जगह बनाई। इनके बिना टेस्ट क्रिकेट का मैदान सूना-सा लगेगा। 7 मई 2025 को रोहित ने और 12 मई 2025 को कोहली ने सोशल मीडिया पर अपने फैसले की जानकारी दी। इन दोनों के संन्यास ने न केवल भारतीय क्रिकेट प्रशंसकों को भावुक कर दिया, बल्कि यह सवाल भी खड़ा कर दिया कि क्या भारतीय टेस्ट टीम इस खालीपन को भर पाएगी?

टेस्ट टीम में रोहित शर्मा विराट कोहली की जगह भर सकते हैं यह 5 युवा चेहरे

टेस्ट टीम में रोहित शर्मा विराट कोहली की जगह भर सकते हैं यह 5 युवा चेहरेरोहित के बाद कोहली ने भी संन्यास लिया, क्या अगली पीढ़ी के स्टार कर सकते हैं उनकी बराबरी?
