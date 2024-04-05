शुक्रवार, 5 अप्रैल 2024
Written By WD Sports Desk
Last Updated : शुक्रवार, 5 अप्रैल 2024 (12:49 IST)

GT vs PBKS : जिसे खरीदा गया गलती से उसी ने लगाई टीम की नैया पार, जानें क्या हुआ था ऑक्शन में

दिसंबर 2023 में आयोजित IPL Mini Auction में Punjab Kings ने Shashank Singh को गलती से खरीदा था

GT vs PBKS : जिसे खरीदा गया गलती से उसी ने लगाई टीम की नैया पार, जानें क्या हुआ था ऑक्शन में - shashank singh the player punjab kings bought by mistake in ipl auction, IPL 2024, GT vs PBKS
IPL 2024, Gujarat Titans vs Punjab Kings Shashank Singh News :  आईपीएल 2024 का 17वां मैच नरेंद्र मोदी स्टेडियम में खेला गया और यह रोमांचक मैचों में से एक था जहां पंजाब किंग्स ने सबसे पहले टॉस जीता और पहले गेंदबाजी करने का फैसला किया। कप्तान शुभमन गिल (Shubman Gill) की 48 गेंदों में 89 रन की ताबड़तोड़ पारी की मदद से Gujarat Titans ने पंजाब किंग्स के लिए 200 रन का लक्ष्य रखा था और यह मैच जितने के लिए काफी दिखाई दे रहा था, लेकिन पंजाब किंग्स के शशांक सिंह (Shashank Singh) ने गुजरात टाइटंस की गेंदबाजी को ध्वस्त करने के लिए अलग ही योजना बनाई हुई थी।

शशांक ने बल्ले से सनसनीखेज प्रदर्शन किया और सिर्फ 29 गेंदों में 61 रन बनाकर नाबाद रहते हुए किंग्स के लिए बेहद जरूरी जीत हासिल की। यह वही शशांक सिंह हैं जिन्हें पंजाब किंग्स ने 2024 के लिए आईपीएल नीलामी में गलती से खरीदा था। 
 

क्या था पूरा मामला? 
19 दिसंबर को नीलामी कक्ष में तनाव तब बढ़ गया जब नीलामीकर्ता मल्लिका सागर (auctioneer, Mallika Sagar) ने छत्तीसगढ़ के शशांक के लिए बोली लगाई और पंजाब किंग्स ने इस खिलाड़ी को खरीदा। खरीदे जाने के बाद Punjab Kings के मालिकों, नेस वाडिया और प्रीति जिंटा के बीच भ्रम पैदा हो गया, जिन्होंने तर्क दिया कि एक जैसे नाम वाले दूसरे खिलाड़ी को गलती से खरीद लिया है। मल्लिका सागर ने कहा कि वे अपना निर्णय नहीं बदल सकते और उन्हें शशांक सिंह को रखना ही होगा।
 
दरअसल उस ऑक्शन में शशांक सिंह नाम के दो खिलाड़ी थे, एक 32 साल का शशांक जो एक बैटिंग ऑल राउंडर है जिसने 2022 सीज़न में सनराइजर्स हैदराबाद के लिए आईपीएल डेब्यू किया था और 10 मैचों में 69 रन बनाए थे, दूसरे 19 साल के शशांक ने तक First Class Cricket में डेब्यू तक नहीं किया है। हालांकि बाद में पंजाब किंग्स ने ट्वीट कर स्पष्ट किया था कि यह सिर्फ भ्रम था और जिस खिलाड़ी को उन्होंने खरीदा था वह पहले से ही उनकी टारगेट लिस्ट में था। 



