RCB में पडिक्कल की जगह मयंक अग्रवाल, दिल्ली ने ब्रूक की जगह सेदिकुल्लाह अटल को अनुबंधित किया

Mayank Agarwal for Karnataka in VHT 2024-25:



47, 18, 139*, 100*, 124, 69, 116*, 6, 0, 32



A total of 651 runs @ 93 in 10 innings. He was the 2nd highest run scorer in that tournament.



He joins RCB as a replacement. pic.twitter.com/JICs5ICzik