बुधवार, 28 मई 2025
  • Follow us
  • Webdunia Deals
  1. खेल-संसार
  2. आईपीएल 2025
  3. आईपीएल 2025 न्यूज़
  4. RCB Becomes the first team to win all their away matches RCB vs LSG
Written By Author कृति शर्मा
Last Modified: बुधवार, 28 मई 2025 (13:40 IST)

18 सालों में जो कोई न कर सका, RCB ने वो कर दिखाया, रचा ऐसा इतिहास जो किसी ने सोचा तक न था

RCB WON ALL THEIR AWAY MATCHES HINDI NEWS
IPL 2025 में रॉयल चैलेंजर्स बेंगलुरु ने 27 मई को इतिहास रच दिया, जब उन्होंने अपने सभी बाहर (Away) के मैच जीत लिए। इस ऐतिहासिक कहानी को लिखा गया लखनऊ में, जहां रॉयल चैलेंजर्स बेंगलुरु का मुकाबला हुआ लखनऊ सुपर जाएंट्स से और ये मैच किसी Roller Coaster Ride से कम नहीं था। 
 
ऋषभ पंत, जो पूरे सीज़न आलोचना झेल रहे थे, कप्तान की तरह खड़े हुए और धमाकेदार 118 रन (61 गेंदों पर) की पारी खेली जिसमें थे 8 छक्के और 11 चौके। उनकी इस जबरदस्त बल्लेबाज़ी से लखनऊ ने 228 रन का पहाड़ जैसा स्कोर खड़ा किया।
 
RCB के लिए ये मुकाबला टॉप 2 में स्पॉट सील करने के लिए बेहद जरुरी था और इस टीम ने शुरुआत से ही बता दिया वो पीछे हटने वालों में से नहीं।
 
फिल सॉल्ट (Phil Salt) और विराट कोहली (Virat Kohli) ने तूफानी आगाज़ किया। कोहली ने शानदार 54 रन (30 गेंदों पर) बनाए, लेकिन उनके आउट होते ही दर्शकों की धड़कनें तेज़ हो गईं।


 
फिर आए कप्तान की ज़िम्मेदारी निभा रहे जितेश शर्मा (Jitesh Sharma) और उन्होंने रच दिया इतिहास। सिर्फ 33 गेंदों पर 85 रन बनाकर जितेश ने मैच को ही पलट दिया और RCB को एक यादगार जीत दिलाई।
 
ये जीत सिर्फ क्वालिफ़ायर 1 का टिकट नहीं थी ये इतिहास में RCB का नाम दर्ज करने का पल था।

RCB के 7 ऐतिहासिक Away जीतें:
 
चेन्नई में CSK को हराया
 
मुंबई में MI को हराया
 
कोलकाता में KKR को हराया
 
जयपुर में RR को हराया
 
मुल्लांपुर में PBKS को हराया
 
दिल्ली में DC को हराया
 
लखनऊ में LSG को हराया
 
 
जितेश शर्मा को उनकी जबरदस्त कप्तानी और विस्फोटक बल्लेबाज़ी के लिए दुनिया भर से सलामी मिली।


 
हमारे साथ WhatsApp पर जुड़ने के लिए यहां क्लिक करें
हमारे साथ Telegram पर जुड़ने के लिए यहां क्लिक करें

27 करोड़ रुपये में 13 पारी खेलकर बनाए 269 रन, फिर भी लखनऊ के कोच पंत से खुश

27 करोड़ रुपये में 13 पारी खेलकर बनाए 269 रन, फिर भी लखनऊ के कोच पंत से खुशऋषभ पंत इंडियन प्रीमियर लीग (आईपीएल) के वर्तमान सत्र में भले ही अपेक्षित प्रदर्शन नहीं कर पाए लेकिन लखनऊ सुपर जाइंट्स के मेंटोर (मार्गदर्शक) जहीर खान ने कहा है कि इस विकेटकीपर बल्लेबाज की क्षमता और योग्यता पर कभी संदेह नहीं रहा।

युजवेंद्र चहल हैं फिट, पर क्या प्लेऑफ में पंजाब किंग्स देगी मौका?

युजवेंद्र चहल हैं फिट, पर क्या प्लेऑफ में पंजाब किंग्स देगी मौका?पंजाब किंग्स के स्पिनर युजवेंद्र चहल ऊंगली की चोट के कारण लगातार दूसरे आईपीएल मैच से बाहर हैं लेकिन प्लेआफ से पहले उनके फिट होने की उम्मीद है।पंजाब किंग्स ने चहल पर 18 करोड़ रूपये खर्च किये थे जिससे वह आईपीएल नीलामी के इतिहास में सबसे महंगे स्पिनर बने। वह मुंबई इंडियंस के खिलाफ आखिरी लीग मैच नहीं खेल सके। इससे पहले शनिवार को वह दिल्ली कैपिटल्स के खिलाफ भी नहीं खेल पाये थे।

शतक जड़ने के बाद भी ऋषभ पंत को हुआ लाखों का नुकसान

शतक जड़ने के बाद भी ऋषभ पंत को हुआ लाखों का नुकसानलखनऊ सुपर जायंट्स के कप्तान ऋषभ पंत पर रॉयल चैलेंजर्स बेंगलुरु के खिलाफ मंगलवार को यहां खेले गए मैच के दौरान धीमी ओवर गति के लिए 30 लाख रूपए का जुर्माना लगाया गया। इम्पैक्ट प्लेयर सहित अंतिम एकादश में शामिल अन्य खिलाड़ियों पर 12 लाख रुपए का जुर्माना लगाया गया।

भोलेनाथ को धन्यवाद! जितेश शर्मा ने RCB की नैया लगाई पार, मैच से पहले कार्तिक से बातचीत का था बड़ा असर

भोलेनाथ को धन्यवाद! जितेश शर्मा ने RCB की नैया लगाई पार, मैच से पहले कार्तिक से बातचीत का था बड़ा असरRCB vs LSG IPL 2025 : रॉयल चैलेंजर्स बेंगलुरु (Royal Challengers Bengaluru) के कार्यवाहक कप्तान जितेश शर्मा (Jitesh Sharma) ने 33 गेंद में नाबाद 85 रन की बेखौफ पारी खेल कर लखनऊ सुपर जायंट्स (Lucknow Super Giants) के खिलाफ टीम को यादगार जीत दिलाने के बाद कहा कि उनके लिए अपनी भावनाओं को शब्दों में बयां करना मुश्किल है।

लखनऊ पर 6 विकेट की जीत से बैंगलूरू ने पक्का किया दूसरा स्थान

लखनऊ पर 6 विकेट की जीत से बैंगलूरू ने पक्का किया दूसरा स्थानRCBvsLSG रिषभ पंत (118 नाबाद) के शानदार शतक पर विराट कोहली (54) और कप्तान जितेश शर्मा (85 नाबाद) के अर्धशतक भारी पड़ गये जिसके चलते रॉयल चैलेंजर्स बेंगलुरु (आरसीबी) ने मंगलवार को इंडियन प्रीमियर लीग (आईपीएल) 2025 के मुकाबले में लखनऊ सुपर जायंट्स (एलएसजी) को आसानी से छह विकेट से हरा कर अंकतालिका में शीर्ष दो टीमों में अपनी जगह पक्की कर ली।

और भी वीडियो देखें

गंभीर दौर की शुरूआत, क्या कोच का था विराट और रोहित के इस्तीफे में हाथ?

गंभीर दौर की शुरूआत, क्या कोच का था विराट और रोहित के इस्तीफे में हाथ?भारतीय ड्रेसिंग रूम में सबसे ताकतवर शख्स बनने के लिए कोच गौतम गंभीर ने लिखवाया दोनों का इस्तीफा

सिर झुकाए कोहली ने रेल्वे के सांगवान पर बोल्ड होने के बाद ही बना लिया होगा संन्यास का मन (Video)

सिर झुकाए कोहली ने रेल्वे के सांगवान पर बोल्ड होने के बाद ही बना लिया होगा संन्यास का मन (Video)साल 2025 की शुरुआत में भारतीय टीम के अधिकतर खिलाड़ियों ने ऑस्ट्रेलिया के खिलाफ बोर्डर गावस्कर टेस्ट सीरीज में 1-3 की हार से फैंस को निराश किया था जिसके बाद BCCI ने अनुबंधित खिलाड़ी का डोमेस्टिक क्रिकेट में खेलना अनिवार्य कर दिया था, रोहित शर्मा से लेकर ऋषभ पंत, श्रेयस अय्यर, शुभमन गिल, रवींद्र जडेजा, यशस्वी जायसवाल सभी ने रणजी ट्रॉफी में भाग लिया लेकिन सिर्फ जडेजा और गिल ने ही अच्छा प्रदर्शन किया।

Fab Four में सबसे आगे थे विराट, जानें कैसे 5 साल में चले गए सबसे पीछे

Fab Four में सबसे आगे थे विराट, जानें कैसे 5 साल में चले गए सबसे पीछेपिछले 5 साल में विराट कोहली सिर्फ 3 टेस्ट शतक जमा पाए हैं। दिलचस्पी की बात यह है कि साल 2020 में वह टेस्ट शतकों की दौड़ में सबसे आगे थे और अब सबसे पीछे हैं। जनवरी 2020 में पूर्व भारतीय कप्तान विराट कोहली 27 टेस्ट शतक बनाकर सबसे आगे थे। उनके पीछे पूर्व ऑस्ट्रेलिया कप्तान स्टीव स्मिथ 26 शतकों के साथ दूसरे स्थान पर थे।

टेस्ट क्रिकेट से रोहित शर्मा और विराट कोहली का संन्यास: भारतीय टीम पर कितना असर पड़ेगा?

टेस्ट क्रिकेट से रोहित शर्मा और विराट कोहली का संन्यास: भारतीय टीम पर कितना असर पड़ेगा?भारतीय क्रिकेट के दो सितारे, रोहित शर्मा और विराट कोहली, ने टेस्ट क्रिकेट को अलविदा कह दिया। 7 मई 2025 को रोहित और 12 मई 2025 को कोहली ने अपने संन्यास की घोषणा कर लाखों प्रशंसकों के दिलों को झकझोर दिया। ये वो नाम हैं, जिन्होंने मैदान पर अपनी बल्लेबाजी से न सिर्फ रन बनाए, बल्कि करोड़ों दिलों में जगह बनाई। इनके बिना टेस्ट क्रिकेट का मैदान सूना-सा लगेगा। 7 मई 2025 को रोहित ने और 12 मई 2025 को कोहली ने सोशल मीडिया पर अपने फैसले की जानकारी दी। इन दोनों के संन्यास ने न केवल भारतीय क्रिकेट प्रशंसकों को भावुक कर दिया, बल्कि यह सवाल भी खड़ा कर दिया कि क्या भारतीय टेस्ट टीम इस खालीपन को भर पाएगी?

टेस्ट टीम में रोहित शर्मा विराट कोहली की जगह भर सकते हैं यह 5 युवा चेहरे

टेस्ट टीम में रोहित शर्मा विराट कोहली की जगह भर सकते हैं यह 5 युवा चेहरेरोहित के बाद कोहली ने भी संन्यास लिया, क्या अगली पीढ़ी के स्टार कर सकते हैं उनकी बराबरी?
Android app iOS app
Webdunia
FOLLOW US ON

समाचार

IPL 2025

बॉलीवुड

धर्म-संसार

लाइफ स्‍टाइल

ज्योतिष

Copyright 2025, Webdunia.com