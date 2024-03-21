IPL 2024: टॉस में ना दिखेंगे माही, कोहली, रोहित, फैंस ने की भावनाएं व्यक्त

Just how fast the night changes pic.twitter.com/hJGeegxQuJ — Lucknow Super Giants (@LucknowIPL) March 21, 2024

Me remembering the iconic captains of the biggest franchises pic.twitter.com/6Z6VumRRFp

No Dhoni, no Kohli, no Rohit at the toss at IPL. End of an era. A golden era.

— Silly Point (@FarziCricketer) March 21, 2024



लंबे समय बाद आईपीएल में ऐसा देखने को मिलेगा जब चेन्नई सुपर किंग्स के महेंद्र सिंह धोनी, रॉयल चैलेंजर्स बैंगलरू के विराट कोहली, और मुंबई इंडियन्स के रोहित शर्मा तीनों में से कोई भी टॉस होने पर मैदान में नहीं आएगा। यह तीनों अब अपनी फ्रैंचाइजी के पूर्व कप्तान हैं। इस पर फैंस ने अपनी भावनाएं ट्विटर पर ट्वीट कर व्यक्त की।