सोमवार, 5 जून 2023
  • Follow us
  1. खेल-संसार
  2. आईपीएल 2023
  3. आईपीएल 2023 न्यूज़
  4. Yash Dayal apologizes after acknowledging love Jihad as menance in Insta Post
Written By
पुनः संशोधित: सोमवार, 5 जून 2023 (13:20 IST)

यश दयाल ने लव जिहाद के खिलाफ किया इंस्टा पोस्ट फिर मांगी माफी

IPL आईपीएल में  Rinku Singh रिंकू सिंह द्वारा 5 छक्के खाने के बाद सुर्खियों में आए गुजरात टाइटंस के बाएं हाथ के तेज गेंदबाज Yash Dayal यश दयाल के एक इंस्टा पोस्ट ने ट्विटर पर खासा हंगामा मचा दिया। उनका यह पोस्ट दिल्ली में हाल ही में हुए साक्षी मर्डर केस से संबंधित था।

 यही नहीं यश दयाल ने अपनी इंस्टा पोस्ट में लव जिहाद की समस्या को भी दिखाया जिसमें एक लड़की एक समुदाय विशेष के व्यक्ति से गुलाब ले रही है और वह उससे कह रहा है कि लव जिहाद सिर्फ एक मनगढंत कहानी है और कुछ नहीं इस पर वह लड़की कहती है कि वह उस पर पूरा विश्वास करती है। चित्र में साक्षी की लाश पड़ी हुई है।  

इसके बाद यश दयाल के खिलाफ ट्विटर पर खासा गुस्सा कुछ यूजर्स ने उतारा। कई लोगों ने तो यह तक कहा कि अच्छा हुआ रिंकू सिंह ने यश दयाल के 1 ओवर में 5 छक्के मारे थे।
विवाद को बढ़ता देश यश दयाल ने मांगी माफी

इस पोस्ट पर विवाद को बढ़ता हुआ देखकर यश दयाल ने थोड़ी ही देर बाद माफी भी मांग ली। यश दयाल ने अपनी पोस्ट में लिखा कि वह पोस्ट गलती से पोस्ट कर दी गई थी और वह भारत के सभी लोगों का आदर करते हैं, कृप्या नफरत ना फैलाएं, धन्यवाद।
आईपीएल मेगा निलामी में गुजरात टाइटंस के लिए 3.2 करोड़ की राशि में खरीदे गए यश दयाल का यह सत्र खासा निराशाजनक रहा। रिंकू सिंह द्वारा अंतिम ओवर में 5 छक्के मारने के बाद उनको सिर्फ 1 ही मैच में मौका मिला। कुल 5 मैचों में 84 गेंदो में 165 रन देने के बाद वह सिर्फ 2 विकेट ले पाए।
हमारे साथ WhatsApp पर जुड़ने के लिए यहां क्लिक करें
हमारे साथ Telegram पर जुड़ने के लिए यहां क्लिक करें
ये भी पढ़ें
WTC Final से पहले भारत और ऑस्ट्रेलिया के कप्तानों ने 'Afternoon with Test Legends' पर साझा किया मंच

संजू सैमसन सहित ये 5 खिलाड़ी हैं भारतीय क्रिकेट का भविष्य

संजू सैमसन सहित ये 5 खिलाड़ी हैं भारतीय क्रिकेट का भविष्यभारतीय क्रिकेट कंट्रोल बोर्ड (BCCI) ने 26 मार्च को 2022-23 सत्र के लिए वार्षिक खिलाड़ी अनुबंधों ( Annual Player Contracts ) की घोषणा की।इस सूची में कुछ खिलाड़ियों का प्रमोशन हुआ तो कुछ का डिमोशन और वहीं कुछ नए चेहरे भी हैं। इन नए चेहरों में शामिल हैं संजू सेमसन, ईशान किशन,दीपक हूडा, के एस भरत और अर्शदीप सिंह। इन सभी खिलाडियों को इनके आईपीएल में अच्छे प्रदर्शन के लिए भारतीय राष्ट्रीय टीम में लिया गया था और अब यह बीसीसीआई की ख़ास कॉन्ट्रैक्ट लिस्ट में भी मौजूद हैं।

IPL के 2 सत्र से पर्पल कैप है भारतीय गेंदबाजों के पास, सबसे पहला जीतने वाला था यह पाकिस्तानी

IPL के 2 सत्र से पर्पल कैप है भारतीय गेंदबाजों के पास, सबसे पहला जीतने वाला था यह पाकिस्तानीक्रिकेट टूर्नामेंट्स को लेकर अंग्रेजी में एक प्रसिद्ध वाक्य है जो अक्सर कमेंटेटर्स के मुंह से भी सुनने को मिलता है। इसका भावार्थ यह है कि बल्लेबाज किसी टीम को मैच जिताने में सक्षम होते हैं, लेकिन गेंदबाज एक टीम को टूर्नामेंट जिताने में सक्षण होते हैं।ऐसा ही कुछ आईपीएल के लिए कहा जा सकता है, जो कि बल्लेबाजों का टूर्नामेंट माना जाता है। लेकिन वह टीम ही अंत में आईपीएल पर कब्जा करती है जिसकी गेंदबाजी पूरे टूर्नामेंट में अनुशासित रही है।

इन 5 बातों का रखें ख्याल IPL में अपनी Fantasy Team बनाने से पहले

इन 5 बातों का रखें ख्याल IPL में अपनी Fantasy Team बनाने से पहलेआईपीएल के दो सत्र कोरोना काल में होने के बाद पिछले सत्र में स्टेडियम तो खोल दिए गए थे लेकिन चुनिंदा शहरों में ही आईपीएल खेला जा सका था। इस बार दर्शकों का साथ आईपीएल को तो मिलेगा ही कुल 12 शहरों में यह टूर्नामेंट खेला जाएगा। करोड़ों रुपयों में बिकने वाले खिलाड़ी यह टूर्नामेंट में खेलते हैं और दर्शक भी फैंटेसी टीम बनाकर कुछ अच्छी रकम कमाना चाहते हैं लेकिन क्रिकेट के मूलभूत ज्ञान के अभाव में उनका नुकसान हो जाता है। इस लेख में आप पढ़ेगे कि कैसे आप फैंटेसी प्लेटफॉर्म पर अपने फायदे को बढ़ा और नुकसान को कम से कम कर सकते हैं।

IPL के 15 सीजन में सिर्फ 5 भारतीय बल्लेबाजों को मिली है ऑरेंज कैप!

IPL के 15 सीजन में सिर्फ 5 भारतीय बल्लेबाजों को मिली है ऑरेंज कैप!भारतीय क्रिकेट को नई ऊंचाइयों पर ले जाने के लिए आईपीएल को साल 2008 से शुरु किया गया। दुनिया के नामी गिरामी क्रिकेटर्स आईपीएल से जुड़ने के लिए बेताब थे। तेजी से रन बनाने वाले इस टी-20 टूर्नामेंट में कई भारतीय बल्लेबाजों ने अपनी प्रतिभा दिखायी। कुछ खिलाड़ियों का तो चयन का आधार भी आईपीएल रहा। लेकिन जहां बात ऑरेंज कैप यानि कि सर्वाधिक रन बनाने वाले बल्लेबाज है तो सिर्फ 5 बल्लेबाज ही नारंगी टोपी को पहन सके हैं। यह आशचर्य की बात है कि 10 बार सर्वाधिक रन बनाने वाले बल्लेबाज विदेशी रहे हैं। जिन भारतीय बल्लेबाजों के सिर पर ऑरेंज कैप सजी है उन्होंने भी सिर्फ एक बार ही टूर्नामेंट में सर्वाधिक रन बनाए हैं। देखते हैं किन किन भारतीय बल्लेबाजों ने जीती है ऑरेंज कैप

BCCI Annual Contract में 5 प्रमोटेड खिलाड़ियों में से 3 हैं ऑलराउंडर्स, देखिए आंकड़े

BCCI Annual Contract में 5 प्रमोटेड खिलाड़ियों में से 3 हैं ऑलराउंडर्स, देखिए आंकड़ेभारतीय क्रिकेट कंट्रोल बोर्ड (बीसीसीआई) ने रविवार को 2022-2023 सीज़न के लिए खिलाड़ियों की वार्षिक अनुबंध सूची (BCCI Annual Contract list) की घोषणा की। इस लिस्ट में खिलाड़ियों के प्रमोशन, डिमोशन में कई बदलाव किए गए हैं। जिन खिलाड़ियों को प्रमोट किया गया है उनमें रवींद्र जडेजा, हार्दिक पांड्या ( 2 ग्रेड), अक्षर पटेल, सूर्यकुमार यादव, शुभमन गिल हैं।

और भी वीडियो देखें

यश दयाल ने लव जिहाद के खिलाफ किया इंस्टा पोस्ट फिर मांगी माफी

यश दयाल ने लव जिहाद के खिलाफ किया इंस्टा पोस्ट फिर मांगी माफीIPL आईपीएल में Rinku Singh रिंकू सिंह द्वारा 5 छक्के खाने के बाद सुर्खियों में आए गुजरात टाइटंस के बाएं हाथ के तेज गेंदबाज Yash Dayal यश दयाल के एक इंस्टा पोस्ट ने ट्विटर पर खासा हंगामा मचा दिया। उनका यह पोस्ट दिल्ली में हाल ही में हुए साक्षी मर्डर केस से संबंधित था।

WTC Final से पहले ऑस्ट्रेलिया को तगड़ा झटका, तेज गेंदबाज जोश हेजलवुड हुए बाहर

WTC Final से पहले ऑस्ट्रेलिया को तगड़ा झटका, तेज गेंदबाज जोश हेजलवुड हुए बाहरAustralia ऑस्ट्रेलिया के अनुभवी तेज़ गेंदबाज़ Josh Hazlewood जॉश हेज़लवुड एड़ी की चोट के कारण भारत के खिलाफ सात जून से होने वाले विश्व टेस्ट चैंपियनशिप फाइनल से बाहर हो गये हैं। Cricket Australia क्रिकेट ऑस्ट्रेलिया (सीए) ने रविवार को यह जानकारी दी।

The Ashes से पहले पूर्व इंग्लैंड गेंदबाज का बयान, गुटों में बटी थी टीम यहां से बदली तस्वीर

The Ashes से पहले पूर्व इंग्लैंड गेंदबाज का बयान, गुटों में बटी थी टीम यहां से बदली तस्वीरEngland इंग्लैंड के पूर्व तेज गेंदबाज Steve Harmison स्टीव हार्मिसन ने संकेत दिया है कि टीम के कुछ सीनियर खिलाड़ियों ने 90 के दशक के अंत और 2000 के दशक की शुरुआत में टीम भावना में योगदान नहीं दिया लेकिन 2005 की एशेज श्रृंखला के दौरान सब कुछ बदल गया जिसे टीम ने 2-1 से जीता।

IPL में ही अक्षर पटेल ने शुरु कर दी थी WTC Final के लिए तैयारियों शुरु, जानिए कैसे

IPL में ही अक्षर पटेल ने शुरु कर दी थी WTC Final के लिए तैयारियों शुरु, जानिए कैसेभारतीय हरफनमौला Axar Patel अक्षर पटेल ने खुलासा किया है कि World Test Championship विश्व टेस्ट चैंपियनशिप WTC Final (डब्ल्यूटीसी) फाइनल को ध्यान में रखते हुए भारतीय गेंदबाजों ने IPLआईपीएल के दौरान ही ड्यूक की गेंद से अभ्यास शुरू कर दिया था।सात जून से होने वाले खिताबी मुकाबले में ऑस्ट्रेलिया का सामना करने के लिये अधिकतर भारतीय खिलाड़ी आईपीएल खेलकर आ रहे हैं। भारत ने आईपीएल से पहले चार मैचों की टेस्ट शृंखला में भी ऑस्ट्रेलिया का सामना किया था, हालांकि वहां एसजी गेंद का प्रयोग किया गया था जबकि डब्ल्यूटीसी फाइनल में ड्यूक की गेंद इस्तेमाल होगी।

आखिरकार डेविड वॉर्नर ने ले लिया संन्यास का फैसला, यह टेस्ट होगा आखिरी

आखिरकार डेविड वॉर्नर ने ले लिया संन्यास का फैसला, यह टेस्ट होगा आखिरीAustralia ऑस्ट्रेलिया के स्टार सलामी बल्लेबाज David Warner डेविड वार्नर ने शनिवार को खुलासा किया कि वह जनवरी में पाकिस्तान के खिलाफ अपने घरेलू मैदान सिडनी क्रिकेट ग्राउंड पर अपने टेस्ट करियर का समापन करना चाहते हैं।भारत के खिलाफ अगले सप्ताह होने वाले विश्व टेस्ट चैंपियनशिप फाइनल की तैयारियों में लगे वॉर्नर ने अभ्यास सत्र से पहले बातचीत करते हुए उम्मीद जताई कि पाकिस्तान के खिलाफ सिडनी टेस्ट उनका अंतिम टेस्ट मैच होगा।

मुख्तार अंसारी अवधेश राय हत्याकांड में दोषी, 32 साल पहली थाने से 50 मीटर दूर हुई थी हत्या

मुख्तार अंसारी अवधेश राय हत्याकांड में दोषी, 32 साल पहली थाने से 50 मीटर दूर हुई थी हत्याMukhtar Ansari News : वाराणसी की MP MLA कोर्ट ने सोमवार को अवधेश राय हत्याकांड में मुख्‍तार अंसारी को दोषी करार दिया। उन्हें दोपहर 2 बजे सुजा सुनाई जाएगी।

विश्व पर्यावरण दिवस पर 10 संकल्प जरूर लें,प्लास्टिक से बचें,पौधारोपण करें

विश्व पर्यावरण दिवस पर 10 संकल्प जरूर लें,प्लास्टिक से बचें,पौधारोपण करेंइस साल पर्यावरण दिवस 2023 की थीम ‘beat plastic pollution’ निर्धारित की गई है। अगर हम हर पर्यावरण दिवस पर धरती को बचाने का संकल्प लें तो हम अपने छोटे प्रयासों से इस धरती को खूबसूरत बना सकते हैं। क्यों न इस पर्यावरण दिवस हम भी एटॉमिक संकल्प लें जिससे हम अपने पर्यावरण को भविष्य के लिए बेहतर बना सकें? इस पर्यावरण दिवस पर आप ये ज़रूरी 10 संकल्प लें..

Balasore train accident: ओडिशा सरकार के मुख्य सचिव बोले, मौत के आंकड़े छिपाने का कोई इरादा नहीं

Balasore train accident: ओडिशा सरकार के मुख्य सचिव बोले, मौत के आंकड़े छिपाने का कोई इरादा नहींBalasore train accident: Balasore train accident: ओडिशा के मुख्य सचिव पी.के. जेना (P.K. Jenna) ने कहा कि उनकी सरकार का बालासोर (ओडिशा) ट्रेन हादसे (Balasore train accident:) में मौत के आंकड़ों को छिपाने का कोई इरादा नहीं है और पूरा बचाव अभियान सभी की नजरों के सामने चल रहा है। मृतकों की संख्या में बदलाव के बारे में पूछे जाने पर मुख्य सचिव ने कहा कि कुछ शवों को 2 बार गिन लिया गया था।

Petrol Diesel Prices: एमपी और छत्तीसगढ़ में पेट्रोल के भाव बढ़े, जानिए देश के महानगरों में क्या हैं दाम

Petrol Diesel Prices: एमपी और छत्तीसगढ़ में पेट्रोल के भाव बढ़े, जानिए देश के महानगरों में क्या हैं दामPetrol Diesel Prices: अंतरराष्ट्रीय बाजार में कच्चे तेल (Crude oil) की कीमतों में आज सोमवार को वृद्धि देखने में आ रही है। डब्ल्यूटीआई क्रूड (WTI crude) 1.41 डॉलर बढ़कर 73.15 डॉलर प्रति बैरल पर ट्रेड कर रहा है, वहीं कच्चा तेल 1.48 डॉलर की तेजी के साथ 77.61 डॉलर प्रति बैरल पर बिक रहा है। मध्यप्रदेश और छत्तीसगढ़ में पेट्रोल के दाम बढ़ गए हैं।

ओडिशा में फिर रेल हादसा, बारगढ़ में पटरी से उतरी मालगाड़ी

ओडिशा में फिर रेल हादसा, बारगढ़ में पटरी से उतरी मालगाड़ीOdisha train accident : ओडिशा के बारगढ़ में सोमवार को एक मालगाड़ी के 5 डिब्बे पटरी से उतर गए। हादसे से हड़कंप मच गया। ओडिशा में पिछले 4 दिनों में यह दूसरा रेल हादसा हैै।
Android app iOS app
Webdunia
FOLLOW US ON

समाचार

बॉलीवुड

धर्म-संसार

IPL 2023

ज्योतिष

लाइफ स्‍टाइल

Copyright 2023, Webdunia.com