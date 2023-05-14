रविवार, 14 मई 2023
  • Follow us
  1. खेल-संसार
  2. आईपीएल 2023
  3. आईपीएल 2023 न्यूज़
  4. Royal Challengers Bangalore won the toss against Rajasthan Royals and elects to bat
Written By
Last Updated : रविवार, 14 मई 2023 (15:33 IST)

बैंगलोर ने टॉस जीतकर राजस्थान के खिलाफ चुनी बल्लेबाजी (Video)

रॉयल चैलेंजर्स बैंगलोर ने राजस्थान रॉयल्स के खिलाफ एक अहम टॉस जीतकर बल्लेबाजी चुनी है। गौरतलब है कि दोनों ही टीमों के लिए यह मैच करो या मरो का साबित हो सकता है क्योंकि दोनों ही टीमें प्लेऑफ में जाने के लिए संघर्षरत है।आरसीबी ने दो बदलाव करते हुए जोश हेजलवुड की जगह वेन पार्नेल जबकि वानिंदु हसरंगा की जगह माइकल ब्रेसवेल को मौका दिया है।रॉयल्स ने एक बदलाव करते हुए ट्रेंट बोल्ट की जगह एडम जंपा को एकादश में शामिल किया है। राजस्थान: यशस्वी जायसवाल, जॉस बटलर, संजू सैमसन, जो रूट, ध्रुव जुरेल, शिमरॉन हेटमायर, रवि अश्विन, ऐडम ज़ैम्पा, संदीप शर्मा, के एम आसिफ़, युज़वेंद्र चहल

बेंगलुरु : विराट कोहली, फ़ाफ़ डुप्लेसी (कप्तान), महिपाल लोमरोर, ग्लेन मैक्सवेल,अनुज रावत, दिनेश कार्तिक (विकेटकीपर), हर्षल पटेल, माइकल ब्रेसवेल, विजय कुमार वैशाख, वेन पार्नेंल, मोहम्मद सिराज
हमारे साथ WhatsApp पर जुड़ने के लिए यहां क्लिक करें
हमारे साथ Telegram पर जुड़ने के लिए यहां क्लिक करें

संजू सैमसन सहित ये 5 खिलाड़ी हैं भारतीय क्रिकेट का भविष्य

संजू सैमसन सहित ये 5 खिलाड़ी हैं भारतीय क्रिकेट का भविष्यभारतीय क्रिकेट कंट्रोल बोर्ड (BCCI) ने 26 मार्च को 2022-23 सत्र के लिए वार्षिक खिलाड़ी अनुबंधों ( Annual Player Contracts ) की घोषणा की।इस सूची में कुछ खिलाड़ियों का प्रमोशन हुआ तो कुछ का डिमोशन और वहीं कुछ नए चेहरे भी हैं। इन नए चेहरों में शामिल हैं संजू सेमसन, ईशान किशन,दीपक हूडा, के एस भरत और अर्शदीप सिंह। इन सभी खिलाडियों को इनके आईपीएल में अच्छे प्रदर्शन के लिए भारतीय राष्ट्रीय टीम में लिया गया था और अब यह बीसीसीआई की ख़ास कॉन्ट्रैक्ट लिस्ट में भी मौजूद हैं।

IPL के 2 सत्र से पर्पल कैप है भारतीय गेंदबाजों के पास, सबसे पहला जीतने वाला था यह पाकिस्तानी

IPL के 2 सत्र से पर्पल कैप है भारतीय गेंदबाजों के पास, सबसे पहला जीतने वाला था यह पाकिस्तानीक्रिकेट टूर्नामेंट्स को लेकर अंग्रेजी में एक प्रसिद्ध वाक्य है जो अक्सर कमेंटेटर्स के मुंह से भी सुनने को मिलता है। इसका भावार्थ यह है कि बल्लेबाज किसी टीम को मैच जिताने में सक्षम होते हैं, लेकिन गेंदबाज एक टीम को टूर्नामेंट जिताने में सक्षण होते हैं।ऐसा ही कुछ आईपीएल के लिए कहा जा सकता है, जो कि बल्लेबाजों का टूर्नामेंट माना जाता है। लेकिन वह टीम ही अंत में आईपीएल पर कब्जा करती है जिसकी गेंदबाजी पूरे टूर्नामेंट में अनुशासित रही है।

इन 5 बातों का रखें ख्याल IPL में अपनी Fantasy Team बनाने से पहले

इन 5 बातों का रखें ख्याल IPL में अपनी Fantasy Team बनाने से पहलेआईपीएल के दो सत्र कोरोना काल में होने के बाद पिछले सत्र में स्टेडियम तो खोल दिए गए थे लेकिन चुनिंदा शहरों में ही आईपीएल खेला जा सका था। इस बार दर्शकों का साथ आईपीएल को तो मिलेगा ही कुल 12 शहरों में यह टूर्नामेंट खेला जाएगा। करोड़ों रुपयों में बिकने वाले खिलाड़ी यह टूर्नामेंट में खेलते हैं और दर्शक भी फैंटेसी टीम बनाकर कुछ अच्छी रकम कमाना चाहते हैं लेकिन क्रिकेट के मूलभूत ज्ञान के अभाव में उनका नुकसान हो जाता है। इस लेख में आप पढ़ेगे कि कैसे आप फैंटेसी प्लेटफॉर्म पर अपने फायदे को बढ़ा और नुकसान को कम से कम कर सकते हैं।

IPL के 15 सीजन में सिर्फ 5 भारतीय बल्लेबाजों को मिली है ऑरेंज कैप!

IPL के 15 सीजन में सिर्फ 5 भारतीय बल्लेबाजों को मिली है ऑरेंज कैप!भारतीय क्रिकेट को नई ऊंचाइयों पर ले जाने के लिए आईपीएल को साल 2008 से शुरु किया गया। दुनिया के नामी गिरामी क्रिकेटर्स आईपीएल से जुड़ने के लिए बेताब थे। तेजी से रन बनाने वाले इस टी-20 टूर्नामेंट में कई भारतीय बल्लेबाजों ने अपनी प्रतिभा दिखायी। कुछ खिलाड़ियों का तो चयन का आधार भी आईपीएल रहा। लेकिन जहां बात ऑरेंज कैप यानि कि सर्वाधिक रन बनाने वाले बल्लेबाज है तो सिर्फ 5 बल्लेबाज ही नारंगी टोपी को पहन सके हैं। यह आशचर्य की बात है कि 10 बार सर्वाधिक रन बनाने वाले बल्लेबाज विदेशी रहे हैं। जिन भारतीय बल्लेबाजों के सिर पर ऑरेंज कैप सजी है उन्होंने भी सिर्फ एक बार ही टूर्नामेंट में सर्वाधिक रन बनाए हैं। देखते हैं किन किन भारतीय बल्लेबाजों ने जीती है ऑरेंज कैप

BCCI Annual Contract में 5 प्रमोटेड खिलाड़ियों में से 3 हैं ऑलराउंडर्स, देखिए आंकड़े

BCCI Annual Contract में 5 प्रमोटेड खिलाड़ियों में से 3 हैं ऑलराउंडर्स, देखिए आंकड़ेभारतीय क्रिकेट कंट्रोल बोर्ड (बीसीसीआई) ने रविवार को 2022-2023 सीज़न के लिए खिलाड़ियों की वार्षिक अनुबंध सूची (BCCI Annual Contract list) की घोषणा की। इस लिस्ट में खिलाड़ियों के प्रमोशन, डिमोशन में कई बदलाव किए गए हैं। जिन खिलाड़ियों को प्रमोट किया गया है उनमें रवींद्र जडेजा, हार्दिक पांड्या ( 2 ग्रेड), अक्षर पटेल, सूर्यकुमार यादव, शुभमन गिल हैं।

और भी वीडियो देखें

प्लेऑफ की संभावना मजबूत करने उतरेगा चेन्नई, कोलकाता के लिए करो या मरो मैच

प्लेऑफ की संभावना मजबूत करने उतरेगा चेन्नई, कोलकाता के लिए करो या मरो मैचचार बार की चैंपियन Chennai Super Kings चेन्नई सुपर किंग्स (सीएसके) की टीम रविवार को यहां जब Indian Premiere League इंडियन प्रीमियर लीग (आईपीएल) के मैच में Kolkata Knight Riders कोलकाता नाइट राइडर्स (केकेआर) का सामना करेगी तो उसका लक्ष्य प्लेऑफ में पहुंचने की अपनी उम्मीदों को मजबूत करना होगा।

31 रनों से दिल्ली जीत कर पंजाब ने प्लेऑफ की उम्मीदों को रखा जिंदा

31 रनों से दिल्ली जीत कर पंजाब ने प्लेऑफ की उम्मीदों को रखा जिंदापंजाब किंग्स ने प्रभसिमरन सिंह (103) के शानदार शतक के बाद हरप्रीत बराड़ (30/4) की नायाब गेंदबाजी की बदौलत इंडियन प्रीमियर लीग (आईपीएल) में शनिवार को दिल्ली कैपिटल्स को 31 रन से हरा दिया।पंजाब ने दिल्ली के सामने 168 रन का लक्ष्य रखा। डेविड वॉर्नर (27 गेंद, 54 रन) ने तूफानी अर्द्धशतक जड़कर दिल्ली को अच्छी शुरुआत दिलाई, लेकिन बराड़ और राहुल चाहर (16/2) की जादूई फिरकी ने दिल्ली को 20 ओवर में 136/8 के स्कोर पर रोक दिया।

पहला शतक, प्रभासिमरन सिंह ने जड़े 103 रन, बाकी के पंजाबी बना सके सिर्फ 51 रन

पहला शतक, प्रभासिमरन सिंह ने जड़े 103 रन, बाकी के पंजाबी बना सके सिर्फ 51 रनPBKSvsDC प्रभसिमरन सिंह के 65 गेंद में 103 रन की मदद से पंजाब किंग्स ने दिल्ली कैपिटल्स के खिलाफ शनिवार को आईपीएल के महत्वपूर्ण मैच में सात विकेट पर 167 रन बनाये।दिल्ली 11 मैचों में सिर्फ चार जीत के बाद प्लेआफ की दौड़ से लगभग बाहर हो चुकी है जबकि इतने ही मैचों में पांच जीत दर्ज करने वाली पंजाब को बाकी तीनों मैच जीतने होंगे।

हैदराबाद बनाम लखनऊ के मैच में लगे कोहली कोहली के नारे, गौतम गंभीर को दर्शकों ने बनाया निशाना

हैदराबाद बनाम लखनऊ के मैच में लगे कोहली कोहली के नारे, गौतम गंभीर को दर्शकों ने बनाया निशानाSunrisers Hyderabad सनराइजर्स हैदराबाद और Lucknow Super Giants लखनऊ सुपरजायंट्स के बीच शनिवार को यहां खेले गये मैच के दौरान मैदानी अंपायरों अक्षय तोत्रे, जे मदनगोपाल और टीवी अंपायर यशवंत बार्डे के नो बॉल को लेकर दिये विवादित फैसले के बाद दर्शकों के खराब बर्ताव के कारण खेल को कुछ देर रोकना पड़ा।

दिल्ली कैपिटल्स के सामने पंजाब किंग्स ने 7 विकेट खोकर बनाए 167 रन

दिल्ली कैपिटल्स के सामने पंजाब किंग्स ने 7 विकेट खोकर बनाए 167 रनपंजाब किंग्स ने प्रभसिमरन सिंह (103) के शानदार शतक की बदौलत इंडियन प्रीमियर लीग (आईपीएल) में शनिवार को दिल्ली कैपिटल्स के सामने 168 रन का लक्ष्य रखा।पंजाब के अन्य बल्लेबाज जहां बड़ा योगदान नहीं दे सके, वहीं पटियाला के 22 वर्षीय प्रतिभावान सलामी बल्लेबाज प्रभसिमरन ने 65 गेंद पर 10 चौकों और एक छक्के के साथ 103 रन की पारी खेल डाली।

कहां है आपका गुम मोबाइल, नए ट्रेकिंग सिस्टम से चलेगा पता

कहां है आपका गुम मोबाइल, नए ट्रेकिंग सिस्टम से चलेगा पताHow to find lost mobile : सरकार इस सप्ताह एक निगरानी प्रणाली (ट्रैकिंग सिस्टम) शुरू करने जा रही है। इस प्रणाली के जरिये देशभर में लोग अपने गायब या चोरी हो चुके मोबाइल फोन को ‘ब्लॉक’ कर सकेंगे या उसका पता लगा सकेंगे।

UP Nikay Chunav : मायावती ने BJP पर लगाया बड़ा आरोप, निकाय चुनाव में धांधली से जीतीं अधिकतर सीटें

UP Nikay Chunav : मायावती ने BJP पर लगाया बड़ा आरोप, निकाय चुनाव में धांधली से जीतीं अधिकतर सीटेंलखनऊ। बहुजन समाज पार्टी (BSP) की अध्यक्ष और उत्तर प्रदेश की पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री मायावती ने नगर निकाय चुनावों के परिणामों पर असंतोष जाहिर करते हुए भारतीय जनता पार्टी (BJP) पर आरोप लगाया कि सत्ताधारी पार्टी धांधली से अधिकतर सीट जाती है और इस बार भी चुनाव में ऐसा ही हुआ है।

चारधाम यात्रा में तीर्थयात्रियों के स्वास्थ्य से खिलवाड़, खाद्य सामग्री में मिलावट से यात्री परेशान

चारधाम यात्रा में तीर्थयात्रियों के स्वास्थ्य से खिलवाड़, खाद्य सामग्री में मिलावट से यात्री परेशानChardham Yatra News: देश भर से आ रहे तीर्थ यात्रियों में चार धाम यात्रा को लेकर भारी उत्साह दिख रहा है। हर दिन हजारों की संख्या में श्रद्धालु चारों धामों में दर्शन कर रहे हैं। श्रद्धालुओं के सामने अच्छा और शुद्ध मिलावट रहित भोजन प्राप्त करना किसी चुनौती से कम नहीं। श्रद्धालु अच्छे होटलों के साथ ही सड़क किनारे बने ढाबों में जाकर भी खाना खाते हैं। लेकिन तमाम यात्रा मार्ग के ढाबों की खाद्य सामग्री की शुद्धता संदिग्ध मिली है।

कपिल सिब्बल ने कांग्रेस से कहा, 5 साल तक जीते लोगों के दिल

कपिल सिब्बल ने कांग्रेस से कहा, 5 साल तक जीते लोगों के दिलKarnataka election results : कर्नाटक विधानसभा चुनावों में कांग्रेस की बड़ी जीत के एक दिन बाद राज्यसभा सदस्य कपिल सिब्बल (Kapil Sibal) ने रविवार को अपनी पूर्व पार्टी से राज्य में अगले 5 साल तक सच्चा एवं ईमानदारी के साथ तथा भेदभाव न करते हुए लोगों के दिल जीतने का आग्रह किया।

लालू की बेटी ने बागेश्वर धाम के धीरेंद्र कृष्ण शास्त्री से क्या मांगा

लालू की बेटी ने बागेश्वर धाम के धीरेंद्र कृष्ण शास्त्री से क्या मांगाराजद नेता लालू प्रसाद यादव की बेटी रोहिणी आचार्य ने रविवार को एक के बाद एक कई ट्‍वीट कर बागेश्वर धाम के धीरेंद्र कृष्ण शास्त्री को पर्ची वाले बाबा कहकर संबोधित किया। लालू प्रसाद को अपनी किडनी डोनेट करने वाली रोहिणी ने अपने ट्‍वीट्स में भाजपा और शास्त्री दोनों पर तंज कसा।
Android app iOS app
Webdunia
FOLLOW US ON

समाचार

मदर्स डे

बॉलीवुड

धर्म-संसार

IPL 2023

ज्योतिष

Copyright 2023, Webdunia.com