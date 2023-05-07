बुधवार, 10 मई 2023
राजस्थान ने हैदराबाद के खिलाफ टॉस जीतकर पहले बल्लेबाजी चुनी (Video)

जयपुर के सवाई मानसिंह स्टेडियम में राजस्थान रॉयल्स ने सनराइजर्स हैदराबाद के खिलाफ टॉस जीतकर पहले बल्लेबाजी करने का फैसला किया है।
राजस्थान -  जॉस बटलर, यशस्वी जायसवाल, संजू सैमसन (कप्तान) , जो रूट,  शिमरॉन हेटमायर, ध्रुव जुरेल,  मुरूगन अश्विन, रवि अश्विन, कुलदीप यादव, युज़वेंद्र चहल, संदीप शर्मा

हैदराबाद - अभिषेक शर्मा, एडन मारक्रम (कप्तान), राहुल त्रिपाठी, हेनरिक क्लासेन, ग्लेन फिलिप्स, मार्को यानसन, भुवनेश्वर कुमार, अब्दुल समद, विवरांत शर्मा, मयंक मार्कंडेय, टी नटराजन
लखनऊ को 56 रनों से हराकर गत विजेता गुजरात के कुल अंक हुए 16, प्लेऑफ बेहद करीब

संजू सैमसन सहित ये 5 खिलाड़ी हैं भारतीय क्रिकेट का भविष्य

संजू सैमसन सहित ये 5 खिलाड़ी हैं भारतीय क्रिकेट का भविष्यभारतीय क्रिकेट कंट्रोल बोर्ड (BCCI) ने 26 मार्च को 2022-23 सत्र के लिए वार्षिक खिलाड़ी अनुबंधों ( Annual Player Contracts ) की घोषणा की।इस सूची में कुछ खिलाड़ियों का प्रमोशन हुआ तो कुछ का डिमोशन और वहीं कुछ नए चेहरे भी हैं। इन नए चेहरों में शामिल हैं संजू सेमसन, ईशान किशन,दीपक हूडा, के एस भरत और अर्शदीप सिंह। इन सभी खिलाडियों को इनके आईपीएल में अच्छे प्रदर्शन के लिए भारतीय राष्ट्रीय टीम में लिया गया था और अब यह बीसीसीआई की ख़ास कॉन्ट्रैक्ट लिस्ट में भी मौजूद हैं।

IPL के 2 सत्र से पर्पल कैप है भारतीय गेंदबाजों के पास, सबसे पहला जीतने वाला था यह पाकिस्तानी

IPL के 2 सत्र से पर्पल कैप है भारतीय गेंदबाजों के पास, सबसे पहला जीतने वाला था यह पाकिस्तानीक्रिकेट टूर्नामेंट्स को लेकर अंग्रेजी में एक प्रसिद्ध वाक्य है जो अक्सर कमेंटेटर्स के मुंह से भी सुनने को मिलता है। इसका भावार्थ यह है कि बल्लेबाज किसी टीम को मैच जिताने में सक्षम होते हैं, लेकिन गेंदबाज एक टीम को टूर्नामेंट जिताने में सक्षण होते हैं।ऐसा ही कुछ आईपीएल के लिए कहा जा सकता है, जो कि बल्लेबाजों का टूर्नामेंट माना जाता है। लेकिन वह टीम ही अंत में आईपीएल पर कब्जा करती है जिसकी गेंदबाजी पूरे टूर्नामेंट में अनुशासित रही है।

इन 5 बातों का रखें ख्याल IPL में अपनी Fantasy Team बनाने से पहले

इन 5 बातों का रखें ख्याल IPL में अपनी Fantasy Team बनाने से पहलेआईपीएल के दो सत्र कोरोना काल में होने के बाद पिछले सत्र में स्टेडियम तो खोल दिए गए थे लेकिन चुनिंदा शहरों में ही आईपीएल खेला जा सका था। इस बार दर्शकों का साथ आईपीएल को तो मिलेगा ही कुल 12 शहरों में यह टूर्नामेंट खेला जाएगा। करोड़ों रुपयों में बिकने वाले खिलाड़ी यह टूर्नामेंट में खेलते हैं और दर्शक भी फैंटेसी टीम बनाकर कुछ अच्छी रकम कमाना चाहते हैं लेकिन क्रिकेट के मूलभूत ज्ञान के अभाव में उनका नुकसान हो जाता है। इस लेख में आप पढ़ेगे कि कैसे आप फैंटेसी प्लेटफॉर्म पर अपने फायदे को बढ़ा और नुकसान को कम से कम कर सकते हैं।

IPL के 15 सीजन में सिर्फ 5 भारतीय बल्लेबाजों को मिली है ऑरेंज कैप!

IPL के 15 सीजन में सिर्फ 5 भारतीय बल्लेबाजों को मिली है ऑरेंज कैप!भारतीय क्रिकेट को नई ऊंचाइयों पर ले जाने के लिए आईपीएल को साल 2008 से शुरु किया गया। दुनिया के नामी गिरामी क्रिकेटर्स आईपीएल से जुड़ने के लिए बेताब थे। तेजी से रन बनाने वाले इस टी-20 टूर्नामेंट में कई भारतीय बल्लेबाजों ने अपनी प्रतिभा दिखायी। कुछ खिलाड़ियों का तो चयन का आधार भी आईपीएल रहा। लेकिन जहां बात ऑरेंज कैप यानि कि सर्वाधिक रन बनाने वाले बल्लेबाज है तो सिर्फ 5 बल्लेबाज ही नारंगी टोपी को पहन सके हैं। यह आशचर्य की बात है कि 10 बार सर्वाधिक रन बनाने वाले बल्लेबाज विदेशी रहे हैं। जिन भारतीय बल्लेबाजों के सिर पर ऑरेंज कैप सजी है उन्होंने भी सिर्फ एक बार ही टूर्नामेंट में सर्वाधिक रन बनाए हैं। देखते हैं किन किन भारतीय बल्लेबाजों ने जीती है ऑरेंज कैप

BCCI Annual Contract में 5 प्रमोटेड खिलाड़ियों में से 3 हैं ऑलराउंडर्स, देखिए आंकड़े

BCCI Annual Contract में 5 प्रमोटेड खिलाड़ियों में से 3 हैं ऑलराउंडर्स, देखिए आंकड़ेभारतीय क्रिकेट कंट्रोल बोर्ड (बीसीसीआई) ने रविवार को 2022-2023 सीज़न के लिए खिलाड़ियों की वार्षिक अनुबंध सूची (BCCI Annual Contract list) की घोषणा की। इस लिस्ट में खिलाड़ियों के प्रमोशन, डिमोशन में कई बदलाव किए गए हैं। जिन खिलाड़ियों को प्रमोट किया गया है उनमें रवींद्र जडेजा, हार्दिक पांड्या ( 2 ग्रेड), अक्षर पटेल, सूर्यकुमार यादव, शुभमन गिल हैं।

200 रनों के लक्ष्य का मजाक बना दिया मुंबई ने, बैंगलोर को 6 विकेटों से हराया

200 रनों के लक्ष्य का मजाक बना दिया मुंबई ने, बैंगलोर को 6 विकेटों से हरायाRCBvsMI मुंबई इंडियन्स ने सूर्यकुमार यादव (35 गेंद, 83 रन) और नेहाल वढेरा (34 गेंद, 52 रन) के आतिशी अर्द्धशतकों से मंगलवार को इंडियन प्रीमियर लीग (आईपीएल) में रॉयल चैलेंजर्स बैंगलोर (आरसीबी) को छह विकेट से रौंद दिया।आरसीबी ने फाफ डु प्लेसिस (41 गेंद, 65 रन) और ग्लेन मैक्सवेल (33 गेंद, 68 रन) के अर्द्धशतकों की मदद से मुंबई के सामने 200 रन का विशाल लक्ष्य रखा, लेकिन सूर्यकुमार और वढेरा की जोड़ी ने 16.3 ओवर में ही मुंबई को लक्ष्य तक पहुंचा दिया।

शारदुल ठाकुर की चोटों की खबरें निकली अफवाह, इस कारण नहीं कर रहे थे गेंदबाजी

शारदुल ठाकुर की चोटों की खबरें निकली अफवाह, इस कारण नहीं कर रहे थे गेंदबाजीस्टार ऑलराउंडर शारदुल ठाकुर ने मंगलवार को अपनी फिटनेस को लेकर चिंताओं को दूर करते हुए कहा कि कोलकाता नाइट राइडर्स की टीम में ऑलराउंडरों की भरमार के कारण इंडियन प्रीमियर लीग में उनकी गेंदबाजी की जरूरत नहीं पड़ रही।विश्व टेस्ट चैंपियनशिप फाइनल के लिए भारतीय टीम में शामिल शारदुल ने कहा कि उनके साथ कोई चोट की कोई समस्या नहीं है और ऑलराउंडरों से भरी उनकी टीम को उनकी गेंदबाजी की ‘जरूरत’ नहीं है।

मैक्सवेल और डूप्लेसिस ने वानखेड़े में मचाया धमाल, पल्टन के सामने रखा 200 रनों का लक्ष्य

मैक्सवेल और डूप्लेसिस ने वानखेड़े में मचाया धमाल, पल्टन के सामने रखा 200 रनों का लक्ष्यग्लेन मैक्सवेल (33 गेंद, 68 रन) और फाफ डु प्लेसिस (41 गेंद, 65 रन) के तूफानी अर्द्धशतकों के बाद दिनेश कार्तिक (18 गेंद, 30 रन) के महत्वपूर्ण योगदान की बदौलत रॉयल चैलेंजर्स बैंगलोर (आरसीबी) ने आईपीएल में मंगलवार को मुंबई इंडियन्स के सामने 200 रन का लक्ष्य रखा। आरसीबी ने टॉस हारकर बल्लेबाजी करते हुए विराट कोहली और अनुज रावत के विकेट 16 रन पर ही गंवा दिये। डु प्लेसिस को पहले ओवर में जीवनदान मिला और उन्होंने इसका फायदा उठाकर मैक्सवेल के साथ ताबड़तोड़ बल्लेबाजी करते हुए पावरप्ले में 56 रन जोड़ लिये। मैक्सवेल ने इस साझेदारी में अग्रणी भूमिका निभाते हुए 25 गेंदों में अपना अर्द्धशतक पूरा किया, जबकि डु प्लेसिस ने भी 30 गेंद पर पचासा जड़कर कुछ देर में गति पकड़ ली।

CSKvsDC चेन्नई की नजरें प्लेआफ पर, जीत की लय कायम रखने उतरेगी दिल्ली

CSKvsDC चेन्नई की नजरें प्लेआफ पर, जीत की लय कायम रखने उतरेगी दिल्लीCSKVSDC: Indian premiere League इंडियन प्रीमियर लीग के प्रारंभिक चरण के आखिरी पड़ाव में प्लेआफ की रस्साकशी जोर पकड़ने लगी है और ऐसे में Chennai Super Kings चेन्नई सुपर किंग्स नये आत्मविश्वास से भरी Delhi Capitals दिल्ली कैपिटल्स के खिलाफ बुधवार को एक और जीत के साथ अपनी स्थिति पुख्ता करना चाहेगी।पिछले मैच में मुंबई इंडियंस को हराकर चेन्नई जीत की राह पर लौटी है और टूर्नामेंट के शुरूआती चरण में जूझती नजर आई दिल्ली को हराकर वह दो अंक और लेना चाहेगी।

मुंबई ने बैंगलोर के खिलाफ टॉस जीतकर किया गेंदबाजी का फैसला (Video)

मुंबई ने बैंगलोर के खिलाफ टॉस जीतकर किया गेंदबाजी का फैसला (Video)MIvsRCB मुंबई इंडियन्स के कप्तान रोहित शर्मा ने इंडियन प्रीमियर लीग में मंगलवार को यहां रॉयल चैलेंजर्स बेंगलोर के खिलाफ टॉस जीतकर पहले गेंदबाजी करने का फैसला किया।मुंबई इंडियन्स ने क्रिस जोर्डन को टीम की ओर से पदार्पण का मौका दिया है।रॉयल चैलेंजर्स बेंगलोर ने कर्ण शर्मा की जगह विजयकुमार विशाक को टीम में शामिल किया है।

GSI ने राजस्थान में लीथियम का भंडार मिलने संबंधी खबरों को 'आधारहीन' बताया

GSI ने राजस्थान में लीथियम का भंडार मिलने संबंधी खबरों को 'आधारहीन' बतायानई दिल्ली। भारतीय भूवैज्ञानिक सर्वेक्षण (जीएसआई) ने मंगलवार को राजस्थान में लीथियम का भंडार मिलने संबंधी खबरों को आधारहीन बताया। जीएसआई ने कहा कि भारतीय भूवैज्ञानिक सर्वेक्षण द्वारा राजस्थान के नागौर जिले के डेगाना क्षेत्र में लीथियम के बड़े भंडार की खोज के संबंध में विभिन्न समाचार पत्रों में प्रकाशित खबर पूरी तरह निराधार और भ्रामक हैं।

सचिन पायलट बोले- गहलोत की नेता सोनिया गांधी नहीं, वसुंधरा राजे सिंधिया हैं

सचिन पायलट बोले- गहलोत की नेता सोनिया गांधी नहीं, वसुंधरा राजे सिंधिया हैंSachin Pilot: जयपुर। कांग्रेस नेता सचिन पायलट (Sachin Pilot) ने राजस्थान के मुख्यमंत्री अशोक गहलोत (Ashok Gehlot) पर पलटवार करते हुए मंगलवार को कहा कि गहलोत का हालिया भाषण यह दर्शाता है कि उनकी नेता सोनिया गांधी (Sonia Gandhi) नहीं, बल्कि वसुंधरा राजे (Vasundhara Raje) हैं। राज्‍य में इस साल के आखिर में विधानसभा चुनाव होने हैं।

जम्‍मू कश्‍मीर : NIA ने नए आतंकी संगठनों और उनके मददगारों पर कसा शिकंजा, 16 ठिकानों पर की छापेमारी

जम्‍मू कश्‍मीर : NIA ने नए आतंकी संगठनों और उनके मददगारों पर कसा शिकंजा, 16 ठिकानों पर की छापेमारीश्रीनगर। NIA raids : राष्ट्रीय अन्वेषण अभिकरण (NIA) ने पाकिस्तान समर्थित आतंकवादी साजिश मामले में मंगलवार को जम्मू-कश्मीर में 16 स्थानों पर छापेमारी की। इस संबंध में एक अधिकारी ने बताया कि अनंतनाग में चार, शोपियां में तीन, बडगाम, श्रीनगर और पुंछ में 2-2 और बारामूला, किश्तवाड़ तथा राजौरी में 1-1 स्थान पर संदिग्धों के घरों की तलाशी ली जा रही है।

Pakistan : जानें किस मामले में हुई इमरान खान की गिरफ्तारी?

Pakistan : जानें किस मामले में हुई इमरान खान की गिरफ्तारी?Imran Khan arrest: इस्लामाबाद/लाहौर। पाकिस्तान के पूर्व प्रधानमंत्री इमरान खान (Imran Khan) को मंगलवार को अर्द्धसैनिक बलों ने उस समय गिरफ्तार कर लिया, जब वे भ्रष्टाचार के एक मामले में सुनवाई के लिए इस्लामाबाद उच्च न्यायालय में मौजूद थे। पाकिस्तान रेजर्स (Pakistan Rangers) खान को गिरफ्तार करने के बाद एक वैन में वहां से ले गए।

नीतीश कुमार ने नवीन पटनायक से मुलाकात की, गठबंधन पर चर्चा से इंकार

नीतीश कुमार ने नवीन पटनायक से मुलाकात की, गठबंधन पर चर्चा से इंकारभुवनेश्वर। बिहार के मुख्यमंत्री नीतीश कुमार (Nitish Kumar) ने मंगलवार को यहां नवीन निवास में ओडिशा के मुख्यमंत्री नवीन पटनायक (Naveen Patnaik) से मुलाकात की। दोनों के बीच करीब 1 घंटे तक बातचीत हुई। हालांकि दोनों मुख्यमंत्रियों ने दावा किया कि बैठक के दौरान अगले साल लोकसभा चुनाव के लिए जद (यू) (JD U) और बीजू जनता दल (BJD) के बीच किसी भी राजनीतिक गठबंधन बनाने पर कोई चर्चा नहीं हुई।
