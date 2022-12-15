गुरुवार, 15 दिसंबर 2022
  4. Moroccon fans goes berserk after teams exit from FIFA by running riot in Europe

फ्रांस ने मोरोक्को को किया FIFA WC से बाहर तो पेरिस समेत कई यूरोपिय शहरों में हुई आगजनी (Video)

गुरुवार, 15 दिसंबर 2022 (14:09 IST)
जिस मैच में मोरोक्को शामिल रही लगभग उस मैच की यह ही कहानी रही है। चाहे जीत हो या फिर हार हो दंगे होने संभावित है। सेमीफाइनल में फ्रांस से 2-0 से हारकर बाहर हुई मोरोक्को की टीम के फैंस ने पेरिस में अच्छा खासा उत्पात मचाया। इससे पहले स्पेन को हराने के बाद बार्सिलोना और बेल्जियम को हराने के बाद ब्रुसेल्स में भी आगजनी हुई थी। हाल ही में पुर्तगाल को हराने के बाद लिस्बन में भी तोड़फोड़ के वीडियो वायरल हुए थे।
फ्रांस ने 2-0 से हराकर मोरोक्को को हराया सेमीफाइनल में

फ्रांस और एमबाप्पे ने मोरक्को के ऐतिहासिक अश्वमेधी अभियान में नकेल कसते हुए एक बार फिर फुटबॉल के महासमर के खिताबी मुकाबले में जगह बना ली दर्शक दीर्घा में राष्ट्रपति एमैन्युअल मैकरोन की मौजूदगी में पिछले चैम्पियन फ्रांस ने पहली बार सेमीफाइनल में पहुंचने वाली अफ्रीकी टीम मोरक्को को 2 . 0 से हराया। एमबाप्पे ने पांचवें मिनट में थियो हर्नांडिज और 79वें मिनट में सब्स्टीट्यूट रेंडल कोलो मुआनी के गोल में सूत्रधार की भूमिका निभाई।

अफ्रीका की टीम मोरक्को ने ऐतिहासिक प्रदर्शन करके यूरोपीय महाशक्तियों स्पेन और पुर्तगाल को नॉकआउट चरण में हराया। इससे पहले क्रोएशिया और बेल्जियम जैसी टीमों के ग्रुप में शीर्ष रही थी। अपने प्रदर्शन से उसने दुनिया भर में करोड़ों फुटबॉलप्रेमियों के दिल जीते।

मोरक्को के कोच वालिद रेग्रागुइ ने कहा ,‘‘ हम मोरक्को के लोगों के लिये निराश हैं। हम उनका सपना जीवित रखना चाहते थे । हम फाइनल में भी जा सकते थे लेकिन हमें खुशी है कि हमने मोरक्को और अफ्रीकी फुटबॉल की साख बनाई।’’हर्नांडिज का गोल इस विश्व कप में मोरक्को के खिलाफ किसी टीम का पहला गोल था। इससे पहले ग्रुप चरण में एक आत्मघाती गोल हुआ था।


