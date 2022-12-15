फ्रांस ने मोरोक्को को किया FIFA WC से बाहर तो पेरिस समेत कई यूरोपिय शहरों में हुई आगजनी (Video)

Rioting breaks out in Lyon, France as Morocco was defeated by France in the #FIFAWorldCup. pic.twitter.com/PktIBCTAeI— Andy Ngô
(@MrAndyNgo) December 14, 2022
Morocco won against Spain, Riots in Spain.— Prashant Umrao (@ippatel) December 15, 2022
Morocco won against Portugal, Riots in Portugal.
Morocco lost to France, Now Riots in France.
So Sports has no religion!
And what we are witnessing, is not a clash of civilizations....what is ? pic.twitter.com/xQERaHoMNd
Mass riots broke out in #France— NEXTA (@nexta_tv) December 15, 2022
Moroccan fans, upset by the defeat of their national team, began to destroy everything in their path. The police are forced to use special means.
In Montpellier, the fans tried to rip the French flag from the car. The result is in the last video. pic.twitter.com/aE1ZH45S5m
Morocco defeated Portugal 1-0 at #FIFAWorldCup.— Shashank Shekhar Jha (@shashank_ssj) December 11, 2022
To celebrate, Moroccan Islamîsts attackèd France Police in Paris.
Riotś also broke out in Lille and Avignon.
pic.twitter.com/wjpeAKL1vj
BREAKING:— Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) December 14, 2022
Riots have broken out in Brussels, Belgium following Morocco’s loss against France in the World Cup.
A French man was forced to remove a French flag from his balcony after Moroccan fans started throwing rocks at his windows.
Via: @sotiridi pic.twitter.com/yHHS39D61T
France beat Morocco
And the Moroccan riots have started
So far, in Paris, the Netherlands, Brussels, Lyon, & in Montpellier where a rioter appears to have been killed
It will get worse tonight, and in the future#DiversityIsOurStrength..... pic.twitter.com/lOUo1sjBEO
— Edward Hobden (@EdwardHobden) December 14, 2022फ्रांस ने 2-0 से हराकर मोरोक्को को हराया सेमीफाइनल में
फ्रांस और एमबाप्पे ने मोरक्को के ऐतिहासिक अश्वमेधी अभियान में नकेल कसते हुए एक बार फिर फुटबॉल के महासमर के खिताबी मुकाबले में जगह बना ली। दर्शक दीर्घा में राष्ट्रपति एमैन्युअल मैकरोन की मौजूदगी में पिछले चैम्पियन फ्रांस ने पहली बार सेमीफाइनल में पहुंचने वाली अफ्रीकी टीम मोरक्को को 2 . 0 से हराया। एमबाप्पे ने पांचवें मिनट में थियो हर्नांडिज और 79वें मिनट में सब्स्टीट्यूट रेंडल कोलो मुआनी के गोल में सूत्रधार की भूमिका निभाई।
अफ्रीका की टीम मोरक्को ने ऐतिहासिक प्रदर्शन करके यूरोपीय महाशक्तियों स्पेन और पुर्तगाल को नॉकआउट चरण में हराया। इससे पहले क्रोएशिया और बेल्जियम जैसी टीमों के ग्रुप में शीर्ष रही थी। अपने प्रदर्शन से उसने दुनिया भर में करोड़ों फुटबॉलप्रेमियों के दिल जीते।
मोरक्को के कोच वालिद रेग्रागुइ ने कहा ,‘‘ हम मोरक्को के लोगों के लिये निराश हैं। हम उनका सपना जीवित रखना चाहते थे । हम फाइनल में भी जा सकते थे लेकिन हमें खुशी है कि हमने मोरक्को और अफ्रीकी फुटबॉल की साख बनाई।’’हर्नांडिज का गोल इस विश्व कप में मोरक्को के खिलाफ किसी टीम का पहला गोल था। इससे पहले ग्रुप चरण में एक आत्मघाती गोल हुआ था।