फ्रांस ने मोरोक्को को किया FIFA WC से बाहर तो पेरिस समेत कई यूरोपिय शहरों में हुई आगजनी (Video)

Rioting breaks out in Lyon, as was defeated by France in the #FIFAWorldCup.

December 14, 2022

Morocco won against Spain, in Spain.



Morocco won against Portugal, Riots in Portugal.



Morocco lost to France, Now Riots in France.



So Sports has no religion!



And what we are witnessing, is not a clash of civilizations....what is ?

Mass riots broke out in #France



Moroccan fans, upset by the defeat of their national team, began to destroy everything in their path. The police are forced to use special means.



In Montpellier, the fans tried to rip the French flag from the car. The result is in the last video.

Morocco defeated Portugal 1-0 at #FIFAWorldCup.



To celebrate, Moroccan Islamîsts attackèd France Police in Paris.



Riotś also broke out in Lille and Avignon.



December 11, 2022

BREAKING:



Riots have broken out in Brussels, Belgium following Morocco’s loss against France in the World Cup.



A French man was forced to remove a French flag from his balcony after Moroccan fans started throwing rocks at his windows.



Via: @sotiridi

France beat Morocco

And the Moroccan riots have started

So far, in Paris, the Netherlands, Brussels, Lyon, & in Montpellier where a rioter appears to have been killed

It will get worse tonight, and in the future#DiversityIsOurStrength.....

December 14, 2022

जिस मैच में मोरोक्को शामिल रही लगभग उस मैच की यह ही कहानी रही है। चाहे जीत हो या फिर हार हो दंगे होने संभावित है। सेमीफाइनल में से 2-0 से हारकर बाहर हुई मोरोक्को की टीम के फैंस ने पेरिस में अच्छा खासा उत्पात मचाया। इससे पहले स्पेन को हराने के बाद बार्सिलोना और बेल्जियम को हराने के बाद ब्रुसेल्स में भी आगजनी हुई थी। हाल ही में पुर्तगाल को हराने के बाद लिस्बन में भी तोड़फोड़ के वीडियो वायरल हुए थे।फ्रांसफ्रांस और एमबाप्पे ने मोरक्को के ऐतिहासिक अश्वमेधी अभियान में नकेल कसते हुए एक बार फिर फुटबॉल के महासमर के खिताबी मुकाबले में जगह बना लीदर्शक दीर्घा में राष्ट्रपति एमैन्युअल मैकरोन की मौजूदगी में पिछले चैम्पियन फ्रांस ने पहली बार सेमीफाइनल में पहुंचने वाली अफ्रीकी टीम मोरक्को को 2 . 0 से हराया। एमबाप्पे ने पांचवें मिनट में थियो हर्नांडिज और 79वें मिनट में सब्स्टीट्यूट रेंडल कोलो मुआनी के गोल में सूत्रधार की भूमिका निभाई।अफ्रीका की टीम मोरक्को ने ऐतिहासिक प्रदर्शन करके यूरोपीय महाशक्तियों स्पेन और पुर्तगाल को नॉकआउट चरण में हराया। इससे पहले क्रोएशिया और बेल्जियम जैसी टीमों के ग्रुप में शीर्ष रही थी। अपने प्रदर्शन से उसने दुनिया भर में करोड़ों फुटबॉलप्रेमियों के दिल जीते।मोरक्को के कोच वालिद रेग्रागुइ ने कहा ,‘‘ हम मोरक्को के लोगों के लिये निराश हैं। हम उनका सपना जीवित रखना चाहते थे । हम फाइनल में भी जा सकते थे लेकिन हमें खुशी है कि हमने मोरक्को और अफ्रीकी फुटबॉल की साख बनाई।’’हर्नांडिज का गोल इस विश्व कप में मोरक्को के खिलाफ किसी टीम का पहला गोल था। इससे पहले ग्रुप चरण में एक आत्मघाती गोल हुआ था।