कुवैत के भारतीय मजदूरों के कैंप में आग, 40 की मौत, 30 जख्मी

दुबई। कुवैत में श्रमिकों के आवास वाली एक इमारत में बुधवार को लगी भीषण आग में 40 लोगों के मारे जाने की आशंका है। हादसे में मरने वालों में कुछ भारतीय भी शामिल हैं। मीडिया खबरों के मुताबिक इस घटना में 30 लोग घायल बताए जा रहे हैं।

अधिकारियों ने बताया कि आग बुधवार तड़के कुवैत के दक्षिणी अहमदी गवर्नरेट के मंगाफ क्षेत्र में स्थित छह मंजिला इमारत के रसोईघर में लगी। इमारत में करीब 160 लोग रहते थे, जो एक ही कंपनी के कर्मचारी हैं। बताया जा रहा है कि वहां रहने वाले कई कर्मचारी भारतीय थे।

Amb @AdarshSwaika visited the Al-Adan hospital where over 30 Indian workers injured in today’s fire incident have been admitted. He met a number of patients and assured them of full assistance from the Embassy. Almost all are reported to be stable by hospital authorities. pic.twitter.com/p0LeaErguF

Amb @AdarshSwaika1 visited the tragic fire-incident site in Mangaf to ascertain the situation. Embassy is in constant touch with relevant Kuwaiti law enforcement, fire-service and health authorities for necessary action and emergency medical health-care. pic.twitter.com/hwTLcqX5Bp

उन्होंने कहा कि इस दुखद घटना में जान गंवाने वाले लोगों के परिवारों के प्रति मेरी गहरी संवेदना है। घायलों के शीघ्र और पूर्ण स्वस्थ होने की कामना करता हूं। हमारा दूतावास इस संबंध में सभी संबंधित लोगों को पूरी सहायता प्रदान करेगा।

Deeply shocked by the news of the fire incident in Kuwait city. There are reportedly over 40 deaths and over 50 have been hospitalized. Our Ambassador has gone to the camp. We are awaiting further information.



Deepest condolences to the families of those who tragically lost…