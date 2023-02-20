सोमवार, 20 फ़रवरी 2023
सोमवार, 20 फ़रवरी 2023 (18:36 IST)

T20 World Cup में भारत ने टॉस जीतकर आयरलैंड के खिलाफ चुनी बल्लेबाजी

भारतीय महिला क्रिकेट टीम की कप्तान हरमनप्रीत कौर ने आयरलैंड के खिलाफ टॉस जीतकर पहले बल्लेबाजी चुनी। भारत के सामने भले ही आयरलैंड की टीम हो लेकिन यह करो या मरो का मुकाबला है, इस मैच में कोई उलटफेर भारत को टी-20 विश्वकप से बाहर कर सकता है। यही कारण है कि भारतीय कप्तान ने पहले बल्लेबाजी कर आयरिश गेंदबाजों पर दबाव डालना बेहतर समझा। भारत की एकादश में कोी बदलाव नहीं है।

हरमनप्रीत ने टॉस के बाद कहा, “हम पहले बल्लेबाजी करने जा रहे हैं। सख्त और सूखी सतह दिखती है। हममें से कई लोगों ने इतने रन नहीं बनाये हैं, हमें खुलकर खेलने की जरूरत है। राधा (यादव) की जगह देविका (वैद्या) खेल रही है। यह (150 टी20 मैच खेलना) बहुत मायने रखता है, मुझे अपने साथियों से एक भावनात्मक संदेश मिला है। बीसीसीआई और आईसीसी की बदौलत हम इतने सारे मैच खेल सके हैं।”
 
आयरलैंड की कप्तान लौरा डेलानी ने कहा, “हमें अपना सर्वश्रेष्ठ प्रदर्शन करना होगा। योजनाओं पर टिके रहने की जरूरत है। इस मैच में शायद भारत पर दबाव है। खिलाड़ियों ने अपनी झलक दिखा दी है कि वे इस चरण में क्या करने में सक्षम हैं। आज के मैच में जॉर्जीना डेम्पसे की जगह जेन मैगुइरे ने ली है।
 

भारतीय एकादश : स्मृति मंधाना, शेफाली वर्मा, जेमिमा रोड्रिग्स, हरमनप्रीत कौर (कप्तान), ऋचा घोष (विकेटकीपर), देविका वैद्या, दीप्ति शर्मा, पूजा वस्त्राकर, शिखा पांडे, राजेश्वरी गायकवाड़, रेणुका ठाकुर सिंह।
आयरलैंड एकादश : एमी हंटर, गेबी लुईस, ओर्ला प्रेंडरगैस्ट, आइमर रिचर्डसन, लुईस लिटिल, लॉरा डेलनी (कप्तान), अर्लीन केली, मैरी वाल्ड्रॉन (विकेटकीपर), लिआह पॉल, कारा मरे, जॉर्जीना डेम्पसे।
India vs Australia Test Series : प्यार के महीने में शुरू हो रही है साल की सबसे बड़ी जंग

India vs Australia Test Series : प्यार के महीने में शुरू हो रही है साल की सबसे बड़ी जंगसाल 2023 की टेस्ट सीरिज की बात की जाए तो सबसे बड़ी भारत-ऑस्ट्रेलिया सीरिज को कहा जा सकता है जो 9 फरवरी से शुरू होने जा रही है। भारत के महान बल्लेबाज सुनील गावस्कर और ऑस्ट्रेलिया के महान खिलाड़ी एलन बॉर्डर के नाम पर आधारित बॉर्डर-गावस्कर ट्रॉफी के लिए दोनों टीमें जोर-आजमाइश करती हैं। वैसे तो ऑस्ट्रेलिया को सबसे ज्यादा मजा इंग्लैंड को हराने में आता है, लेकिन इस समय इंग्लैंड से भी बड़ा प्रतिद्वंद्वी उसका टीम इंडिया है। टीम इंडिया ने ऑस्ट्रेलिया की रातों की नींद छीन रखी है। पिछले तीन बार से टीम इंडिया ने बॉर्डर-गावस्कर ट्रॉफी अपने कब्जे में कर रखी है।

सब्जी उगाने वाले किसान परिवार के भारोत्तोलक ने जीता कांस्य पदक

सब्जी उगाने वाले किसान परिवार के भारोत्तोलक ने जीता कांस्य पदकखेलो इंडिया युवा खेलों के दौरान लड़कों के 61 किलोग्राम भार वर्ग में मंगलवार को कांस्य पदक जीतने वाले महाराष्ट्र के भारोत्तोलक शुभम विजय कालभोर अपनी इस कामयाबी पर खुश हैं।कालभोर ने खेलो इंडिया युवा खेलों में स्नैच और क्लीन एंड जर्क मिलाकर कुल 240 किलोग्राम वजन उठाया और तीसरे स्थान पर रहे।

75 साल पुरानी है भारत और ऑस्ट्रेलिया की प्रतिद्वंद्विता, Border Gavaskar Series हुई थी 96 में शुरु

75 साल पुरानी है भारत और ऑस्ट्रेलिया की प्रतिद्वंद्विता, Border Gavaskar Series हुई थी 96 में शुरुआस्ट्रेलिया और इंग्लैंड के बीच एशेज श्रृंखला परंपरागत हो चुकी है लेकिन भारत बनाम आस्ट्रेलिया टेस्ट मैचों में भावनाओं की अहमियत पिछले 75 वर्षों में दोनों देशों के बीच श्रृंखलाओं के नतीजों से देखी जा सकती है। भारत और आस्ट्रेलिया के बीच पिछले 75 वर्षों में प्रतिद्वंद्विता काफी बढ़ चुकी है और नौ फरवरी से नागपुर में शुरू होने वाली आगामी चार टेस्ट मैचों की बॉर्डर-गावस्कर श्रृंखला भी काफी चुनौतीपूर्ण होने वाली है।

गोल्ड मेडल जीतने वाली तान्या हेमंत को हिजाब पहनने के लिए किया मजबूर, ऐसा रहा पूरा किस्सा

गोल्ड मेडल जीतने वाली तान्या हेमंत को हिजाब पहनने के लिए किया मजबूर, ऐसा रहा पूरा किस्साभारत की तान्या हेमंत ने हमवतन पहले क्रम की तस्नीम मीर को 21-7।21-11से 30मिनट में हराकर 31वीं ईरान फजर अंतरराष्ट्रीय चैलेंज बैडमिंटन स्पर्धा जीती। तेहरान ईरान में 31 जनवरी से 5 फरवरी तक हुई इस स्पर्धा में महिला एकल सेमीफाइनल में चार में से तीन भारतीय थी। भारतीय खिलाडियों को इनाम लेने के लिए हिजाब पहनने कौन मजबूर किया गया।

Women T20 World Cup: ऑस्ट्रेलिया की नजरें छठे खिताब पर, भारत और इंग्लैंड भी मजबूत दावेदार

Women T20 World Cup: ऑस्ट्रेलिया की नजरें छठे खिताब पर, भारत और इंग्लैंड भी मजबूत दावेदारऑस्ट्रेलिया की महिला टीम अंतरराष्ट्रीय क्रिकेट परिषद (आईसीसी) टी20 विश्व कप में अपना दबदबा बरकरार रखते हुए रिकॉर्ड छठी बार इस खिताब को जीतना चाहेगी लेकिन शुक्रवार से यहां शुरू होने वाले टूर्नामेंट में भारत और इंग्लैंड की टीमें उसके वर्चस्व को खत्म करने के लिए जोर लगायेंगी। टूर्नामेंट के सात आयोजन में ऑस्ट्रेलिया पांच बार चैम्पियन रहा है और इस प्रारूप में 2020 में पिछले आयोजन में चैम्पियन बनने के बाद उसके दबदबे को विश्व क्रिकेट में कोई खास चुनौती नहीं मिली है।पिछले 22 महीने में इस टीम को टी20 प्रारूप में सिर्फ एक बार हार का सामना करना पड़ा है और वह भी भारत के खिलाफ उसकी सरजमीं पर खेले गए मैच में जिसका नतीजा सुपर ओवर में निकला था।

फिर गर्माया मुद्दा, शीर्ष भारतीय पहलवानों ने अंतरराष्ट्रीय टूर्नामेंट से हटने का फैसला किया

फिर गर्माया मुद्दा, शीर्ष भारतीय पहलवानों ने अंतरराष्ट्रीय टूर्नामेंट से हटने का फैसला कियाशीर्ष भारतीय पहलवानों ने बड़ी प्रतियोगिताओं ने हटना जारी रखा है और अब विनेश फोगाट तथा बजरंग पूनिया जैसे पहलवानों ने दूसरी रैंकिंग सीरीज इब्राहिम-मुस्तफा टूर्नामेंट में हिस्सा नहीं लेने का फैसला किया है। यह एक महीने में दूसरा मौका है जब विनेश, बजरंग, रवि दहिया, दीपक पूनिया, अंशु मलिक, संगीता फोगाट और संगीता मोर ने अंतरराष्ट्रीय टूर्नामेंट में हिस्सा नहीं लेने का फैसला किया है। इस टूर्नामेंट का आयोजन मिस्र के एलेक्सांद्रिया में 23 से 26 फरवरी तक होना है।ये शीर्ष पहलवान इससे पूर्व जागरेब ओपन से यह कहकर हट गए थे कि वे प्रतियोगिता के लिए तैयार नहीं हैं।

IPL 2023 से बाहर हुआ यह कीवी पेसर, पीठ की सर्जरी के कारण रहना पड़ेगा 3-4 महीने बाहर

IPL 2023 से बाहर हुआ यह कीवी पेसर, पीठ की सर्जरी के कारण रहना पड़ेगा 3-4 महीने बाहरस्ट्रेस फ्रैक्चर के कारण इंग्लैंड टेस्ट सीरीज से बाहर हुए न्यूजीलैंड के तेज गेंदबाज काइल जेमिसन पीठ की सर्जरी करवायेंगे, जो उन्हें चार महीने के लिये क्रिकेट से दूर रखेगी। न्यूज़ीलैंड के कोच गैरी स्टीड ने सोमवार को इसकी पुष्टि की।

25,000 अंतरराष्ट्रीय रन बनाने में सचिन तेंदुलकर से भी तेज निकले विराट कोहली

25,000 अंतरराष्ट्रीय रन बनाने में सचिन तेंदुलकर से भी तेज निकले विराट कोहलीभारत के पूर्व कप्तान विराट कोहली ऑस्ट्रेलिया के खिलाफ दूसरे टेस्ट मैच के तीसरे दिन रविवार को यहां अंतरराष्ट्रीय क्रिकेट में सबसे तेजी से 25,000 रन पूरे करने वाले खिलाड़ी बने। भारतीय टीम मैच को जीतने के लिए जब 115 रन के लक्ष्य का पीछा कर रही थी तब आठ रन पर बल्लेबाजी कर रहे कोहली ने पारी के 12वें ओवर में नाथन लियोन के खिलाफ चौका जड़ कर यह उपलब्धि हासिल की।

IPL 2023 से पहले एक भी अंतरराष्ट्रीय मैच नहीं खेेलेंगे जसप्रीत बुमराह

IPL 2023 से पहले एक भी अंतरराष्ट्रीय मैच नहीं खेेलेंगे जसप्रीत बुमराहभारत के शीर्ष तेज गेंदबाज जसप्रीत बुमराह को ऑस्ट्रेलिया के विरुद्ध बॉर्डर-गावस्कर ट्रॉफी के अन्य दो टेस्ट और एकदिवसीय सीरीज के लिये टीम में शामिल नहीं किया गया है। इसका अर्थ है कि बुमराह 31 मार्च से शुरू होने वाली इंडियन प्रीमियर लीग (आईपीएल) से पूर्व कोई मैच नहीं खेलेंगे, हालांकि आईपीएल में भी उनके खेलने पर फिलहाल कोई पुष्टि नहीं है।

जीत के बाद भारत ने बढ़ाया विश्व टेस्ट चैंपियनशिप फाइनल की ओर कदम, देखें कैसा है प्वाइंट्स टेबल

जीत के बाद भारत ने बढ़ाया विश्व टेस्ट चैंपियनशिप फाइनल की ओर कदम, देखें कैसा है प्वाइंट्स टेबलअंतरराष्ट्रीय क्रिकेट परिषद (आईसीसी) विश्व टेस्ट चैम्पियनशिप फाइनल के लिए क्वालीफाई करने की दौड़ में रविवार को एक और मोड़ आ गया जब भारतीय टीम आस्ट्रेलिया पर छह विकेट की जीत से सात जून को ओवल में होने वाले फाइनल मैच के लिये स्थान पक्का करने के करीब पहुंच गई।
