T20 World Cup में भारत ने टॉस जीतकर आयरलैंड के खिलाफ चुनी बल्लेबाजी

Toss & Team News #TeamIndia have won the toss & elected to bat against Ireland in the #INDvIRE #T20WorldCup clash.— BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) February 20, 2023
Follow the match https://t.co/rmyQRfmmLk
Here's our Playing XI pic.twitter.com/HXbwBeqHZB
आयरलैंड एकादश : एमी हंटर, गेबी लुईस, ओर्ला प्रेंडरगैस्ट, आइमर रिचर्डसन, लुईस लिटिल, लॉरा डेलनी (कप्तान), अर्लीन केली, मैरी वाल्ड्रॉन (विकेटकीपर), लिआह पॉल, कारा मरे, जॉर्जीना डेम्पसे।
We've lost the toss and will be bowling first.— Ireland Women’s Cricket (@IrishWomensCric) February 20, 2023
Just one change to the team with Georgina Dempsey making her first #T20WorldCup appearance
You can follow live scores via the match centre https://t.co/QJxn4V4n7n#BackingGreen pic.twitter.com/IruEWrPWxE