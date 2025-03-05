बुधवार, 5 मार्च 2025
Written By WD Sports Desk
Last Modified: बुधवार, 5 मार्च 2025 (11:15 IST)

राजनेताओं और पूर्व खिलाड़ियों समेत भारतीय टीम को सोशल मीडिया पर मिली ढेरों बधाइयां

INDvAUS
IND vs AUS Champions Trophy : आस्ट्रेलिया को हराकर चैंपियंस ट्रॉफी फाइनल में पहुंचने वाली भारतीय क्रिकेट टीम को सोशल मीडिया पर राजनेताओं और पूर्व खिलाड़ियों समेत जानी मानी हस्तियों ने बधाई दी। भारत ने दुबई में खेले गए सेमीफाइनल में विराट कोहली के 84 रन की मदद से आस्ट्रेलिया को चार विकेट से हराया।
 
सोशल मीडिया पर भारतीय टीम की तारीफ में किसने क्या कहा, उसकी झलक इस प्रकार है।
 
सचिन तेंदुलकर (Sachin Tendulkar) : टीम इंडिया का शानदार प्रदर्शन। मोहम्मद शमी ने शुरूआत की और हमारे बल्लेबाजों ने संयम के साथ लक्ष्य का पीछा किया। विराट कोहली की शानदार पारी। फाइनल के लिये शुभकामना।

युवराज सिंह (Yuvraj Singh) : फाइनल में पहुंच गए। मोहम्मद शमी की अगुवाई में गेंदबाजों का शानदार प्रदर्शन । विराट कोहली और श्रेयस अय्यर की बेहतरीन साझेदारी और आखिर में केएल राहुल और हार्दिेक पंड्या ने जीत तक पहुंचाया। खिताब से एक कदम दूर।

खेलमंत्री मनसुख मांडविया (Mansukh Mandaviya) : ‘अनस्टॉपेबल ’ टीम इंडिया। चैम्पियंस ट्रॉफी खिताब की ओर एक और कदम। ट्रॉफी लेकर लौटिए।

वीवीएस लक्ष्मण (VVS Laxman) : बधाई टीम इंडिया। शानदार टीमवर्क का अद्भुत प्रदर्शन। खिताब से एक कदम दूर। फाइनल के लिए शुभकामना।

ICC चेयरमैन जय शाह (Jay Shah) : चैम्पियंस ट्रॉफी फाइनल में पहुंचने पर टीम इंडिया को बधाई। फाइनल नौ मार्च को दुबई में होगा। एक बेहतरीन प्रतिद्वंद्वी के खिलाफ शानदार टीम प्रदर्शन।


रक्षामंत्री राजनाथ सिंह (Rajnath Singh) : भारतीय क्रिकेट टीम को आस्ट्रेलिया पर चैम्पियंस ट्रॉफी सेमीफाइनल में जीत की बधाई। टीमवर्क, दृढता और मजबूती का शानदार परिचय। पूरा देश इस जीत से हर्षित है।

केंद्रीय मंत्री शिवराज सिंह चौहान (Shivraj Singh Chouhan) : एक और ‘विराट’ विजय। आस्ट्रेलिया के विरूद्ध भारत की शानदार विजय की सभी देशवासियों को बहुत बहुत बधाई । इस अविस्मरणीय जीत के लिये पूरी भारतीय क्रिकेट टीम का अभिनंदन। फाइनल के लिये हार्दिक शुभकामनायें।

राहुल गांधी (Rahul Gandhi) : टीम इंडिया की एक और जबर्दस्त जीत। कौशल, प्रतिबद्धता और टीमवर्क का शानदार प्रदर्शन । रोहित की उम्दा कप्तानी और विराट की चिर परिचित बल्लेबाजी। पूरे देश को इस अद्भुत उपलब्धि पर गर्व है। खिताब से एक जीत दूर।

