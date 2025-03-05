राजनेताओं और पूर्व खिलाड़ियों समेत भारतीय टीम को सोशल मीडिया पर मिली ढेरों बधाइयां

Clinical performance by Team India. @MdShami11 set the tone early, and our batters chased with patience… @imVkohli's knock stood out.— Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) March 4, 2025
Finals here we come! Bowlers did the job with @MdShami11 leading from the front & keeping the Aussies in check. Great partnership between @imVkohli and @ShreyasIyer15 handling the pressure and then @klrahul and @hardikpandya7 taking the game away in the end! One step away…— Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) March 4, 2025
Unstoppable Team India!— Dr Mansukh Mandaviya (@mansukhmandviya) March 4, 2025
Congratulations Team India It was a wonderful display of exceptional teamwork . One step away from glory! All the very best for the final #ChampionsTrophy2025 #INDvsAUS— VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) March 4, 2025
Well done to India on qualifying for the #ChampionsTrophy Final to be played on March 9 in Dubai. A great team performance against a quality opponent. pic.twitter.com/vPN56hmOj4— Jay Shah (@JayShah) March 4, 2025
Congratulations to the Indian cricket team on a stupendous victory against Australia in the #ChampionsTrophy2025 Semi Final match! It was a wonderful display of exceptional teamwork, perseverance and tenacity. The nation is elated by this victory. pic.twitter.com/moEGOrBvLi— Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) March 4, 2025
एक और 'विराट' विजय...— Shivraj Singh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) March 4, 2025
Another fantastic victory by #TeamIndia!— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) March 4, 2025
A true spectacle of skill, determination, and teamwork—brilliantly led by Rohit, with Virat adding his signature flair. The entire nation stands proud of this incredible achievement.
