गुरुवार, 20 फ़रवरी 2025
Written By Author कृति शर्मा
Last Updated : गुरुवार, 20 फ़रवरी 2025 (17:06 IST)

कप्तान है, कुछ कह भी नहीं सकता, रोहित ने छोड़ा आसान सा कैच, अक्षर का हैटट्रिक लेने का सपना टूटा

कप्तान है, कुछ कह भी नहीं सकता, रोहित ने छोड़ा आसान सा कैच, अक्षर का हैटट्रिक लेने का सपना टूटा - rohit sharma drops a sitter at slips deprive axar patel of hattrick india vs bangladesh
Rohit Sharma Drops the Catch IND vs BAN : क्रिकेट मैच में कुछ ऐसे पल होते हैं जो काफी रेयर होते हैं, खिलाड़ियों को ऐसे मोमेंट्स क्रिएट करने के लिए और फैंस को उन्हें विटनेस करने के लिए काफी वक्त इंतजार करना पड़ता है, चाहे वो सूर्यकुमार का टी20 वर्ल्ड कप फाइनल में गेम चेंजिंग कैच कहलो या किसी गेंदबाज के द्वारा एक इंटरेस्टिंग मैच में हैटट्रिक (Hat-trick)। चैंपियंस ट्रॉफी के इतिहास में आज तक कोई भारतीय हैटट्रिक नहीं ले पाया और बांग्लादेश के खिलाफ दुबई में खेले जा रहे मैच में लेफ्ट आर्म स्पिनर अक्षर पटेल (Axar Patel) के पास इतिहास रचना का एक मौका था लेकिन कप्तान रोहित शर्मा की वजह से वे इस मोमेंट को क्रिएट करने से चूक गए।


9वें ओवर के दूसरे और तीसरे ओवर में अक्षर पटेल (Axar Patel) ने तनजीद हसन और मुश्फिकुर रहीम को अपना शिकार बनाया, चौथी गेंद पर जाकेर अली ने शॉट मारने की कोशिश की लेकिन गेंद बल्ले के बाहरी किनारे को छूकर स्लिप में चली गई जहां शर्मा ने आसान सा कैच छोड़ दिया, इसके बाद अक्षर पटेल निराशा में मुस्कुराने और खेल को आगे बढ़ाने के अलावा कुछ नहीं कर सके।


फैंस ने भी शर्मा को लेकर अपना गुस्सा सोशल मीडिया पर कुछ इस तरह जाहिर किया। 


  

WTC Cycle में भारत का सबसे खराब प्रदर्शन, कुल 10 मैच भी नहीं जीत पाई टीम इंडिया

WTC Cycle में भारत का सबसे खराब प्रदर्शन, कुल 10 मैच भी नहीं जीत पाई टीम इंडिया9 जीत, 8 हार और 2 ड्रॉ के कारण जीत प्रतिशत रहा 50 फीसदी

भारतीय टेस्ट टीम का भविष्य: बल्लेबाजी से ज्यादा चिंताजनक स्थिति गेंदबाजी की

भारतीय टेस्ट टीम का भविष्य: बल्लेबाजी से ज्यादा चिंताजनक स्थिति गेंदबाजी कीबॉर्डर-गावस्कर श्रृंखला में आसानी से घुटने टेकने के बाद भारतीय बल्लेबाजों का प्रदर्शन सवालों के घेरे में है लेकिन वैकल्पिक खिलाड़ियों की सूची देखे तो यह पता चलता है कि टीम के भविष्य के लिए बल्लेबाजी से ज्यादा चिंताजनक स्थिति गेंदबाजी को लेकर है।

रोहित शर्मा और रविंद्र जड़ेजा आखिरी बार टेस्ट क्रिकेट खेल चुके हैं

रोहित शर्मा और रविंद्र जड़ेजा आखिरी बार टेस्ट क्रिकेट खेल चुके हैंकिसी भी टेस्ट दौरे पर ड्रॉप होने वाले पहले भारतीय कप्तान रोहित शर्मा और शीर्ष ऑलराउंडरों में से एक रविंद्र जड़ेजा अपना अंतिम टेस्ट ऑस्ट्रेलिया के सिडनी मैदान पर खेल चुके हैं। या तो दो संन्यास की खबरें भारतीय फैंस को जल्द ही मिलने वाली है। या तो फिर आज से 6 महीने बाद इंग्लैंड दौरे के लिए यह दोनों खिलाड़ी दरकिनार होने वाले हैं।अगले डब्ल्यूटीसी चक्र में उसका अभियान इंग्लैंड दौरे पर पांच मैचों की टेस्ट श्रृंखला से शुरू होगा। इसका आगाज 20 जून से होगा।

विराट कोहली का 'Ego' प्रॉब्लम? नहीं छोड़ पा रहे ऑफ स्टंप की गेंद, सचिन से सीख लेने का सही वक्त

विराट कोहली का 'Ego' प्रॉब्लम? नहीं छोड़ पा रहे ऑफ स्टंप की गेंद, सचिन से सीख लेने का सही वक्तThe Hate-Love saga continues for Virat Kohli : बॉर्डर गावस्कर ट्रॉफी में भारत के बड़े स्टार जिस तरह फ्लॉप हुए हैं, वो बेहद शर्मनाक है, टेस्ट में भारतीय क्रिकेट की दशा दयनीय होती जा रही है, लेकिन उस से भी निराशाजनक फैंस के लिए विराट कोहली को बार बार एक ही तरह आउट होते देखना रहा है।

अर्जुन पुरस्कार मेरा मजाक उड़ाने वालों को जवाब है: पैरा शटलर नित्या

अर्जुन पुरस्कार मेरा मजाक उड़ाने वालों को जवाब है: पैरा शटलर नित्याArjuna Award winner Nithya Sre Sumathy Sivan : अर्जुन पुरस्कार के लिए चुनी गई पैरालंपिक कांस्य पदक विजेता बैडमिंटन खिलाड़ी नित्या श्री सुमति सिवन को अब भी स्कूल के वे आंसू भरे दिन याद हैं अपने ऊपर कसी गई फब्तियों से निराश होकर वह अवसाद में रहने लगी थी।

