1966 के बाद विश्वकप में हैट्रिक लगाने वाले पहले खिलाड़ी बने एमबाप्पे, अकेले लड़े अर्जेंटीना से

▪️ 12 World Cup goals in 14 games ▪️ 6th-highest men’s World Cup scorer ▪️ First hat trick in men’s final since 1966 ▪️ Almost led to b2b titles Kylian Mbappé is 23. Kylian Mbappé is unreal ​​ pic.twitter.com/4v7F0MW2Xh

Yesterday's game was a handing-over ceremony to the next ruler, the CR-inspired Kylian Mbappé. It's good to dream. I can only wish him longevity and an injury-free career. pic.twitter.com/AjFmR7HKuS