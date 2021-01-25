Live Updates : ट्रैक्टर मार्च के लिए किसानों में दिखा उत्साह, दिल्ली के रास्तों पर ट्रैक्टर ही ट्रैक्टर

-किसान मजदूर संघर्ष समिति के सुखविंदर सिंह ने कहा कि हम सुबह 10 बजे पुलिस के साथ बैठक के बाद तय करेंगे और किसान मार्च का समय और रूट क्या होगा?

-उन्होंने कहा कि जिस तरह की परमिशन हमें ट्रैक्टर रैली के लिए दी गई है, उससे हम खुश नहीं है।

-सुखविंदर सिंह ने कहा कि हम ओल्ड रिंग रोड पर जाना चाहते थे पर हमें ऐसी जगह रैली निकालने की अनुमति दी गई है जिसका अधिकांश हिस्सा हरियाणा में आता है।

All we're saying is that we don't want to go there, we just want to go to Ring Road. We'll have a meeting with Police at 10 am today over this. It will then be decided where will we finally go. After the meeting, we'll decide the time & route of the rally: Sukhwinder Singh Sabhra https://t.co/sGWOa1afMp