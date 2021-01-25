सोमवार, 25 जनवरी 2021
Live Updates : ट्रैक्टर मार्च के लिए किसानों में दिखा उत्साह, दिल्ली के रास्तों पर ट्रैक्टर ही ट्रैक्टर

Last Updated: सोमवार, 25 जनवरी 2021 (10:39 IST)
नई दिल्ली। दिल्ली में 26 जनवरी को गणतंत्र दिवस पर होने वाले ट्रैक्टर मार्च के लिए बड़ी संख्या में किसान जुट रहे हैं। किसान आंदोलन से जुड़ी जानकारी...
 
10:37AM, 25th Jan
-कांग्रेस के पूर्व अध्यक्ष राहुल गांधी ने कहा है कि श्रमिक, किसान और मजदूर भारत की असली ताकत है और उनको सशक्त बना कर ही देश को मजबूती प्रदान की जा सकती है।
-राहुल ने सोमवार को जारी एक वीडियो में कहा, 'भारत की ताकत मजबूत अर्थव्यवस्था, युवाओं को रोजगार और सामाजिक समरसता है। श्री मोदी ने अगर अपने चंद पूंजीपति मित्रों की मदद कर देश को खोखला करने की बजाय किसानों, श्रमिकों और मजदूरों की रक्षा की होती तो चीन की हमारी जमीन पर आंख गड़ाने की हिम्मत नहीं होती।'
10:16AM, 25th Jan
-26 जनवरी को पहली बार दिल्ली में होगी ट्रैक्टर परेड।
-ट्रैक्टर मार्च में सुरक्षा व्यवस्था सख्‍त, दिल्ली, हिरयाणा और यूपी की पुलिस पर परेड की सुरक्षा का जिम्मा।
-परेड में झांकियां भी निकालेंगे किसान।
09:42AM, 25th Jan
-मुंबई के आजाद मैदान में आज किसानों की रैली। शरद पवार, आदित्य ठाकरे और बाला साहेब थोराट भी होंगे रैली में शामिल।
-हजारों किसान आज करेंगे राजभवन का घेराव।
09:39AM, 25th Jan
-किसान मजदूर संघर्ष समिति के सुखविंदर सिंह ने कहा कि हम सुबह 10 बजे पुलिस के साथ बैठक के बाद तय करेंगे और किसान मार्च का समय और रूट क्या होगा?
-उन्होंने कहा कि जिस तरह की परमिशन हमें ट्रैक्टर रैली के लिए दी गई है, उससे हम खुश नहीं है। 
-सुखविंदर सिंह ने कहा कि हम ओल्ड रिंग रोड पर जाना चाहते थे पर हमें ऐसी जगह रैली निकालने की अनुमति दी गई है जिसका अधिकांश हिस्सा हरियाणा में आता है।
09:30AM, 25th Jan
-गणतंत्र दिवस पर नए कृषि कानून का विरोध कर रहे किसान संगठनों की ट्रैक्टर परेड के लिए गाइडलाइन जारी कर दी गई है।
-आंदोलन का नेतृत्व करने वाले संगठन संयुक्त किसान मोर्चा की ओर से जारी गाइडलाइन में किसानों को ट्रैक्टर परेड का पूरा रूट मैप बताने के साथ उनको क्या नहीं करना है इसकी भी हिदायत दी गई है।
-संयुक्त किसान मोर्चा ने ट्रैक्टर परेड को लेकर एक हेल्पलाइन नंबर 7428384230 भी जारी किया है।
09:29AM, 25th Jan
-पंजाब से किसानों के कई और समूह 26 जनवरी को होने वाली ट्रैक्टर परेड में हिस्सा लेने के लिए बड़ी संख्या दिल्ली आ रहे हैं किसान। -हरियाणा की विभिन्न खापों ने भी परेड में हिस्सा लेने के लिये कमर कस ली है।
-केन्द्र के 3 नए कृषि कानूनों के खिलाफ प्रदर्शन कर रहीं किसान यूनियनों ने कहा था कि वे गणतंत्र दिवस पर दिल्ली में ट्रैक्टर परेड निकालने के लिए तैयार हैं।
-उन्होंने दिल्ली के बाहरी रिंग रोड पर ट्रैक्टर परेड निकालने की घोषणा की थी।
09:28AM, 25th Jan
-दिल्ली पुलिस के आयुक्त एसएन श्रीवास्तव ने गणतंत्र दिवस समारोह के बाद प्रदर्शनकारी किसानों की ट्रैक्टर परेड की सुरक्षा व्यवस्था के संबंध में रविवार को एक परिपत्र जारी किया।
-परिपत्र में कहा गया है कि सभी अधिकारी और कर्मियों के साथ-साथ सीएपीएफ और गणतंत्र दिवस परेड सुरक्षा व्यवस्था के लिए तैनात किसी भी अन्य बल को अवगत कराया जाना चाहिए और तैयार रहना चाहिए कि आधिकारिक समारोह के तुरंत बाद उनकी कानून एवं व्यवस्था के लिए आवश्यकता होगी।
-पुलिस ने कहा कि ट्रैक्टर परेड दिल्ली के तीन सीमा बिंदुओं - सिंघू, टिकरी और गाजीपुर से आयोजित की जाएगी और इसे पर्याप्त सुरक्षा प्रदान की जाएगी।
09:28AM, 25th Jan
-मुख्य तौर पर पंजाब, हरियाणा और पश्चिमी उत्तर प्रदेश के हजारों किसान तीनों कृषि कानूनों को निरस्त करने की मांग को लेकर पिछले वर्ष नवम्बर से दिल्ली के कई सीमा बिंदुओं पर डेरा डाले हुए हैं। 


