गुरुवार, 12 अक्टूबर 2023
  • Follow us
  1. खेल-संसार
  2. क्रिकेट विश्व कप 2023
  3. क्रिकेट विश्व कप 2023 न्यूज
  4. Fans fumed as Gujarati girls welcomes Pakistan team by grooving to Garba beats
Written By
पुनः संशोधित: गुरुवार, 12 अक्टूबर 2023 (15:44 IST)

पाकिस्तानी खिलाड़ियों के सामने गुजराती गर्ल्स ने किया गरबा तो भड़के फैंस

पाकिस्तानी खिलाड़ियों के सामने गुजराती गर्ल्स ने किया गरबा तो भड़के फैंस - Fans fumed as Gujarati girls welcomes Pakistan team by grooving to Garba beats
जब से पाकिस्तान विश्वकप में खेलने आई है विवाद खत्म होने का नाम नहीं ले रहा।हैदराबाद में पाकिस्तान के एयरपोर्ट पर शानदार स्वागत से ही विवाद गर्माने लगा था। इसमें बिरियानी और हैदराबाद में पाक के भारतीय दर्शकों के भरपूर समर्थन ने छौंक का काम किया।

अब अहमदाबाद पहुंचने के साथ ही एक नया विवाद सामने आया है। पाकिस्तान टीम जब होटल पहुंची तो उनका स्वागत गुजराती लड़कियों ने गरबा कर किया। गौरतलब है कि 15 तारीख से गरबा शरु हैं। यही कारण रहा कि मैच 15 से 14 अक्टूबर को कराया जा रहा है। हालांकि गुजराती लड़कियों के गरबे से मामले ने ज्यादा तूल पकड़ लिया।

सोशल मीडिया पर कई लोगों ने पाकिस्तान टीम के ऐसे स्वागत पर उंगलिया उठाई है खासकर तब जब आए दिन कश्मीर में पाक समर्थित आंतकवादी गतिविधियां हो रही है। देखते हैं इस से संबंधित कुछ ट्वीट्स

हमारे साथ WhatsApp पर जुड़ने के लिए यहां क्लिक करें
हमारे साथ Telegram पर जुड़ने के लिए यहां क्लिक करें

107 मेडल पर खत्म हुआ भारत के लिए एशियाई खेलों का अभियान जीते 28 गोल्ड मेडल

107 मेडल पर खत्म हुआ भारत के लिए एशियाई खेलों का अभियान जीते 28 गोल्ड मेडलभारतीय खिलाड़ियों ने पिछले एक पखवाड़े में अपने खून, पसीने और कड़ी मेहनत से एशियाई खेलों में 107 पदकों के जादुई आंकड़े को छूकर देश को समय से पहले दिवाली का तोहफा देने के साथ 2024 के पेरिस ओलंपिक में अब तक की सबसे अच्छे प्रदर्शन का भरोसा दिया।

755 रन! किसी भी वनडे विश्वकप मैच में बने सबसे ज्यादा रनों का रिकॉर्ड बना

755 रन! किसी भी वनडे विश्वकप मैच में बने सबसे ज्यादा रनों का रिकॉर्ड बनाएडेन मार्कराम ने केवल 49 गेंदों पर विश्व कप क्रिकेट के इतिहास का सबसे तेज शतक बनाया, जबकि क्विंटन डिकॉक और रासी वान डेर डुसेन ने भी शतकीय पारियां खेली जिससे दक्षिण अफ्रीका ने विश्व कप के अपने पहले मैच में शनिवार को यहां श्रीलंका को 102 रन से करारी शिकस्त दी।

Asian Games : मेरठ की सरजमीं पर छा गईं पदक विजेता बेटियां

Asian Games : मेरठ की सरजमीं पर छा गईं पदक विजेता बेटियांAsian Games 2023 : एशियन गेम्स में 4 मेडल जीतने वाली मेरठ की 3 बेटियों ने यह साबित कर दिया है कि वह किसी से कम नहीं हैं। क्रांति की सरजमीं मेरठ में जहां भी इन पदक विजेता बेटियों ने कदम रखे तो शहरवासियों ने उनको पलकों पर बैठा लिया। इन बेटियों ने अपनी जीत का श्रेय माता-पिता, कोच और सरकार की प्रोत्साहन नीति को दिया है।

3 शतक जड़कर दक्षिण अफ्रीकी बल्लेबाजों ने विश्वकप में बनाया रिकॉर्ड, वनडे में भी 3 बार कर चुके हैं कारनामा

3 शतक जड़कर दक्षिण अफ्रीकी बल्लेबाजों ने विश्वकप में बनाया रिकॉर्ड, वनडे में भी 3 बार कर चुके हैं कारनामाSAvsSL एडेन मार्कराम ने केवल 49 गेंदों पर विश्व कप क्रिकेट के इतिहास का सबसे तेज शतक बनाया, जबकि क्विंटन डिकॉक और रासी वान डेर डुसेन ने भी शतकीय पारियां खेली जिससे दक्षिण अफ्रीका ने श्रीलंका के खिलाफ शनिवार को यहां पांच विकेट पर 428 रन बनाए, जो टूर्नामेंट का नया रिकॉर्ड है।

कबड्डी मैट पर ही दिया धरना तब जाकर मिला गोल्ड, जानिए क्यों 1 घंटे रुका रहा मैच

कबड्डी मैट पर ही दिया धरना तब जाकर मिला गोल्ड, जानिए क्यों 1 घंटे रुका रहा मैचभारत और ईरान के बीच शनिवार को एशियाई खेलों के पुरुष कबड्डी फाइनल मुकाबले के दौरान उस वक्त विवाद पैदा हो गया, जब रेफरी के फैसले के विरोध में खिलाड़ी मैट पर बैठ गए।कबड्डी मैट पर इस तरह का नजारा शायद ही पहले कभी देखा गया था। इस विवाद के कारण चिर-परिचित टीमों के बीच का मुकाबला लगभग एक घंटे तक रुका रहा।

और भी वीडियो देखें

'यूनिवर्स बॉस से ही तो सीखा है', रोहित शर्मा ने गेल के छक्कों का रिकॉर्ड तोड़कर दिल भी जीता

'यूनिवर्स बॉस से ही तो सीखा है', रोहित शर्मा ने गेल के छक्कों का रिकॉर्ड तोड़कर दिल भी जीताअंतरराष्ट्रीय क्रिकेट में सबसे ज्यादा छक्कों का क्रिस गेल का क्रिस गेल का रिकॉर्ड तोड़ने के बाद भारतीय कप्तान Rohit Sharma रोहित शर्मा ने कहा कि उन्हें इस सफर में खुद ‘यूनिवर्सल बॉस’ से प्रेरणा ली है।अफगानिस्तान के खिलाफ फिरोजशाह कोटला मैदान पर विश्व कप के मैच में रोहित ने 81 गेंद में 131 रन बनाये । उन्होंने पांच छक्के लगाकर तीनों प्रारूपों में 556 छक्के पूरे किये जो गेल से तीन ज्यादा है।

ऑस्ट्रेलिया ने टॉस जीतकर दक्षिण अफ्रीका के खिलाफ गेंदबाजी चुनी

ऑस्ट्रेलिया ने टॉस जीतकर दक्षिण अफ्रीका के खिलाफ गेंदबाजी चुनीAUSvsSA ऑस्ट्रेलिया ने दक्षिण अफ्रीका के खिलाफ लखनऊ के इकाना स्टेडियम में खेले जाने वाले वनडे विश्वकप मैच में टॉस जीतकर गेंदबाजी करने का निर्णय लिया है। दक्षिण अफ्रीका ने अपने पहले मैच में श्रीलंका को हराया था वहीं ऑस्ट्रेलिया मेजबान भारत से 6 विकेटों से हार गई थी।

सेना प्रमुख ने एशियाई खेलों में उपलब्धियों के लिए नीरज चोपड़ा और अन्य पदक विजेताओं को सम्मानित किया

सेना प्रमुख ने एशियाई खेलों में उपलब्धियों के लिए नीरज चोपड़ा और अन्य पदक विजेताओं को सम्मानित कियाभारतीय सेना प्रमुख जनरल मनोज पांडे ने बुधवार को एशियाई खेलों में भाला फेंक स्पर्धा में स्वर्ण पदक जीतने वाले नीरज चोपड़ा और अविनाश सावले सहित अन्य खिलाड़ी जवानों को सम्मानित किया।

तकरार पर थी नजर पर कोहली नवीन की हुई INDvsAFG मैच में दोस्ती (Video)

तकरार पर थी नजर पर कोहली नवीन की हुई INDvsAFG मैच में दोस्ती (Video)भारत अफगानिस्तान के मैच में विराट कोहली और अफगानिस्तानी गेंदबाज नवीन उल हक के बीच तकरार होने की संभावना थी लेकिन यह तकरार प्यार में बदल गई। हालांकि जब नवीन उल हक बल्लेबाजी के लिए आए तो विराट कोहली ने थ्रो मारा और केएल राहुल से आंखो में बातचीत हुई। ऐसा लगा वह नवीन को आउट करने में बेहद दिलचस्प थे।

नीता और मुकेश अंबानी ने एंटीलिया में अंतर्राष्ट्रीय ओलंपिक कमेटी के अध्यक्ष श्री थॉमस बाख का पारंपरिक रूप से किया स्वागत

नीता और मुकेश अंबानी ने एंटीलिया में अंतर्राष्ट्रीय ओलंपिक कमेटी के अध्यक्ष श्री थॉमस बाख का पारंपरिक रूप से किया स्वागत141वें अंतर्राष्ट्रीय ओलंपिक कमेटी (आईओसी) सत्र से पहले कल शाम, श्रीमती नीता अंबानी और श्री मुकेश अंबानी ने मुंबई में अपने आवास पर आईओसी अध्यक्ष श्री थॉमस बाख का गर्मजोशी और परंपरागत तरीके से स्वागत किया। आईओसी का यह खास सत्र 15 से 17 अक्टूबर 2023 के बीच मुंबई में आयोजित किया जाएगा। नीता अंबानी आईओसी की पहली भारतीय निजी महिला सदस्य हैं।

भक्ति में लीन नजर आए पीएम मोदी (फोटो स्टोरी)

भक्ति में लीन नजर आए पीएम मोदी (फोटो स्टोरी)PM Modi in Uttarkhand : प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी गुरुवार को एक दिवसीय दौरे पर उत्तराखंड पहुंचे। यहां उन्होंने भगवान शिव के धाम आदि कैलाश चोटी के दर्शन किए और पार्वती कुंड पहुंचकर पूजा-अर्चना की।

रामलला के दर्शन की तारीख तय, जनवरी में पीएम मोदी कर सकते हैं उद्घाटन

रामलला के दर्शन की तारीख तय, जनवरी में पीएम मोदी कर सकते हैं उद्घाटनRam Mandir: अयोध्या में राम मंदिर (Ram Mandir) निर्माण कार्य जारी है। प्रधानमंत्री नरेन्द्र मोदी (Narendra Modi) के आगमन से पहले जिलाधिकारी नीतीश कुमार ने रामनगरी के मठ मंदिर व धर्मशालाओं को संवारने की डेडलाइन तय कर दी है। राम मंदिर के लोकार्पण की संभावित तिथि 22 जनवरी मानी जा रही है।

ईदगाह मस्जिद को कृष्ण जन्मभूमि घोषित करने की मांग वाली याचिका खारिज

ईदगाह मस्जिद को कृष्ण जन्मभूमि घोषित करने की मांग वाली याचिका खारिजAllahabad High Court: इलाहाबाद उच्च न्यायालय (Allahabad High Court) ने मथुरा की शाही ईदगाह मस्जिद (Shahi Idgah Mosque) वाले स्थल को कृष्ण जन्मभूमि (Krishna's birthplace) घोषित करने की मांग वाली याचिका खारिज कर दी है। मुख्य न्यायाधीश प्रितिंकर दिवाकर औऱ न्यायमूर्ति आशुतोष श्रीवास्तव की पीठ ने महक माहेश्वरी और एक अन्य व्यक्ति द्वारा दायर एक जनहित याचिका पर बुधवार को यह आदेश पारित किया।

इसराइल पर हमास के हमले में अमेरिका को कितना नुकसान?

इसराइल पर हमास के हमले में अमेरिका को कितना नुकसान?Hamas attack in Israel : इजराइल पर हमास के हमले में अमेरिका को बड़ा झटका लगा है। इस हमले में कम से कम 22 अमेरिकी नागरिकों की मौत हो गई जबकि 17 लोग लापता है। हमास के खिलाफ जंग में अमेरिका इजराइल को सैन्य सहायता भी उपलब्ध करा रहा है।

विधानसभा चुनाव के चलते बदला शेड्यूल, MP PSC मुख्य परीक्षा 26 दिसंबर से

विधानसभा चुनाव के चलते बदला शेड्यूल, MP PSC मुख्य परीक्षा 26 दिसंबर सेMP PSC main exam from 26th December: एमपी पीएससी (MP PSC) ने राज्य विधानसभा चुनाव (assembly elections) के चलते राज्य सेवा (State Service) मुख्य परीक्षा 2022 की तारीखों में बड़ा बदलाव किया है। यह परीक्षा पहले 30 अक्टूबर से 4 नवंबर के बीच आयोजित की जानी थी लेकिन अब 26 से 31 ​दिसंबर तक होंगी।
Android app iOS app
Webdunia
FOLLOW US ON

समाचार

क्रिकेट विश्वकप

श्राद्ध पर्व

विधानसभा चुनाव

बॉलीवुड

ज्योतिष

लाइफ स्‍टाइल

Copyright 2023, Webdunia.com