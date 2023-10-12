पाकिस्तानी खिलाड़ियों के सामने गुजराती गर्ल्स ने किया गरबा तो भड़के फैंस

Just a few weeks ago Pakistani terrorists kiIIed our 3 soldiers & have kiIIed thousands of soldiers-civilians till date, always dream to break India into pieces & we are giving Pakistani cricketers a grand welcome? Garba, Aarti n all, that too in Gujarat?



Seriously @BCCI? pic.twitter.com/m2ejoD07Y8 — Mr Sinha (@MrSinha_) October 12, 2023

The @BCCI and @JayShah are making Indian girls dance to welcome the cricket team of the nation that sends terrorists to India. https://t.co/vU3mpEc9rs

— The Frustrated Indian (@FrustIndian) October 12, 2023

My Fauzi brothers asking me do Israel also welcome Hamas terrorists /Ppl of Hamas controlled Area like this as BCCI is doing ?@BCCI This is ABSOLUTE betrayal with the soldiers who laid down their life for Bharat pic.twitter.com/yhXVfZrkxh

— Major Surendra Poonia (@MajorPoonia) October 12, 2023

This is disgusting!

Girls dancing and performing for welcoming pakistan team! As if giving them visa to come here to play because of an @icc event excuse was not enough, they are now trying to make a spectacle out of it. All for what @bcci? Hype? Money?pic.twitter.com/QsFMrUHmDY

— Keh Ke Peheno (@coolfunnytshirt) October 12, 2023

Wrong to blame @BCCI or @JayShah here. It's ICC's rule to welcome the visiting team by having girls dance. If BCCI doesn't comply, ICC may become upset, and so might the UAE, the country where ICC is located.





Given the ongoing turbulence in the Middle East, it's essential to… pic.twitter.com/HypIUlLmr3 — THE SKIN DOCTOR (@theskindoctor13) October 12, 2023

जब से पाकिस्तान विश्वकप में खेलने आई है विवाद खत्म होने का नाम नहीं ले रहा।हैदराबाद में पाकिस्तान के एयरपोर्ट पर शानदार स्वागत से ही विवाद गर्माने लगा था। इसमें बिरियानी और हैदराबाद में पाक के भारतीय दर्शकों के भरपूर समर्थन ने छौंक का काम किया।अब अहमदाबाद पहुंचने के साथ ही एक नया विवाद सामने आया है। पाकिस्तान टीम जब होटल पहुंची तो उनका स्वागत गुजराती लड़कियों ने गरबा कर किया। गौरतलब है कि 15 तारीख से गरबा शरु हैं। यही कारण रहा कि मैच 15 से 14 अक्टूबर को कराया जा रहा है। हालांकि गुजराती लड़कियों के गरबे से मामले ने ज्यादा तूल पकड़ लिया।सोशल मीडिया पर कई लोगों ने पाकिस्तान टीम के ऐसे स्वागत पर उंगलिया उठाई है खासकर तब जब आए दिन कश्मीर में पाक समर्थित आंतकवादी गतिविधियां हो रही है। देखते हैं इस से संबंधित कुछ ट्वीट्स