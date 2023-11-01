बुधवार, 1 नवंबर 2023
  4 detained for waving Palestinian flag during Pakistan-Bangladesh match in eden gardens Kolkata
Last Updated : बुधवार, 1 नवंबर 2023 (13:42 IST)

PAKvsBAN : कोलकाता में मैच के दौरान लहराया गया फिलिस्तीन का झंडा, हिरासत में 4 लोग

PAKvsBAN : कोलकाता में मैच के दौरान लहराया गया फिलिस्तीन का झंडा, हिरासत में 4 लोग - 4 detained for waving Palestinian flag during Pakistan-Bangladesh match in eden gardens Kolkata
Palestine Flag at Eden Gardens : ODI World Cup का 31वां मैच बांग्लादेश और पाकिस्तान (PAKvsBAN) के बीच खेला गया, दोनों टीमों ने इस टूर्नामेंट में अच्छा प्रदर्शन नहीं दिखाया है। यह मैच कोलकाता के ईडन गार्डन्स में खेला गया था जहां मैच के दौरान 4 लोग इजरायल-हमास युद्ध (Israel-Hamas war) के विरोध में फिलिस्तीन (Palestine) के प्रति अपना समर्थन दिखा रहे थे।

Kolkata ने पाकिस्तान-बांग्लादेश मैच के दौरान फिलिस्तीन का झंडा लहराने के आरोप में इन 4 लोगों को हिरासत में लिया है। यह घटना स्टेडियम के G1 और H1 ब्लॉक के बीच मैच की पहली पारी के दौरान हुई जब बांग्लादेश बल्लेबाजी कर रहा था। इन लोगों का फिलिस्तीन का झंडा लहराने का फोटो और वीडियो काफी तेजी से सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल हो गया। 
 
एक वरिष्ठ पुलिस अधिकारी ने PTI से कहा, "प्रारंभिक पूछताछ के बाद, चारों ने मैदान पीएस छोड़ दिया है। वे बल्ली, एकबालपोर और करया पीएस क्षेत्रों के निवासी हैं।"  ''हमने उन्हें गेट 6 और ब्लॉक जी1 के पास फिलिस्तीनी झंडा लहराने के लिए हिरासत में लिया था।''
 
"ईडन गार्डन्स में तैनात पुलिसकर्मी शुरू में समझ नहीं पाए कि प्रदर्शनकारी क्या कर रहे हैं। फिर हिरासत में लिए जाने से पहले उन्होंने फिलिस्तीन का झंडा लहराया। हालांकि, उन्होंने कोई नारा नहीं लगाया।"
107 मेडल पर खत्म हुआ भारत के लिए एशियाई खेलों का अभियान जीते 28 गोल्ड मेडल

107 मेडल पर खत्म हुआ भारत के लिए एशियाई खेलों का अभियान जीते 28 गोल्ड मेडलभारतीय खिलाड़ियों ने पिछले एक पखवाड़े में अपने खून, पसीने और कड़ी मेहनत से एशियाई खेलों में 107 पदकों के जादुई आंकड़े को छूकर देश को समय से पहले दिवाली का तोहफा देने के साथ 2024 के पेरिस ओलंपिक में अब तक की सबसे अच्छे प्रदर्शन का भरोसा दिया।

755 रन! किसी भी वनडे विश्वकप मैच में बने सबसे ज्यादा रनों का रिकॉर्ड बना

755 रन! किसी भी वनडे विश्वकप मैच में बने सबसे ज्यादा रनों का रिकॉर्ड बनाएडेन मार्कराम ने केवल 49 गेंदों पर विश्व कप क्रिकेट के इतिहास का सबसे तेज शतक बनाया, जबकि क्विंटन डिकॉक और रासी वान डेर डुसेन ने भी शतकीय पारियां खेली जिससे दक्षिण अफ्रीका ने विश्व कप के अपने पहले मैच में शनिवार को यहां श्रीलंका को 102 रन से करारी शिकस्त दी।

Asian Games : मेरठ की सरजमीं पर छा गईं पदक विजेता बेटियां

Asian Games : मेरठ की सरजमीं पर छा गईं पदक विजेता बेटियांAsian Games 2023 : एशियन गेम्स में 4 मेडल जीतने वाली मेरठ की 3 बेटियों ने यह साबित कर दिया है कि वह किसी से कम नहीं हैं। क्रांति की सरजमीं मेरठ में जहां भी इन पदक विजेता बेटियों ने कदम रखे तो शहरवासियों ने उनको पलकों पर बैठा लिया। इन बेटियों ने अपनी जीत का श्रेय माता-पिता, कोच और सरकार की प्रोत्साहन नीति को दिया है।

3 शतक जड़कर दक्षिण अफ्रीकी बल्लेबाजों ने विश्वकप में बनाया रिकॉर्ड, वनडे में भी 3 बार कर चुके हैं कारनामा

3 शतक जड़कर दक्षिण अफ्रीकी बल्लेबाजों ने विश्वकप में बनाया रिकॉर्ड, वनडे में भी 3 बार कर चुके हैं कारनामाSAvsSL एडेन मार्कराम ने केवल 49 गेंदों पर विश्व कप क्रिकेट के इतिहास का सबसे तेज शतक बनाया, जबकि क्विंटन डिकॉक और रासी वान डेर डुसेन ने भी शतकीय पारियां खेली जिससे दक्षिण अफ्रीका ने श्रीलंका के खिलाफ शनिवार को यहां पांच विकेट पर 428 रन बनाए, जो टूर्नामेंट का नया रिकॉर्ड है।

कबड्डी मैट पर ही दिया धरना तब जाकर मिला गोल्ड, जानिए क्यों 1 घंटे रुका रहा मैच

कबड्डी मैट पर ही दिया धरना तब जाकर मिला गोल्ड, जानिए क्यों 1 घंटे रुका रहा मैचभारत और ईरान के बीच शनिवार को एशियाई खेलों के पुरुष कबड्डी फाइनल मुकाबले के दौरान उस वक्त विवाद पैदा हो गया, जब रेफरी के फैसले के विरोध में खिलाड़ी मैट पर बैठ गए।कबड्डी मैट पर इस तरह का नजारा शायद ही पहले कभी देखा गया था। इस विवाद के कारण चिर-परिचित टीमों के बीच का मुकाबला लगभग एक घंटे तक रुका रहा।

विश्व कप में न्यूजीलैंड पड़ा है साउथ अफ्रीका पर भारी

विश्व कप में न्यूजीलैंड पड़ा है साउथ अफ्रीका पर भारीODI World Cup का 32वां मैच New Zealand और South Africa के बीच Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune में खेला जाएगा। आंकड़ों के हिसाब से आईसीसी क्रिकेट विश्व कप में दक्षिण अफ्रीका पर न्यूजीलैंड का पलड़ा भारी रहा है।

पाकिस्तान बोर्ड ने बाबर आज़म की Leaked Whatsapp Chat को बताया नकली

पाकिस्तान बोर्ड ने बाबर आज़म की Leaked Whatsapp Chat को बताया नकलीपाकिस्तान के कप्तान बाबर आजम और Pakistan Cricket Board के Chief Operating Officer Salman Naseer के बीच एक निजी बातचीत इन अफवाहों के बीच लीक हो गई कि पीसीबी प्रमुख Zaka Ashraf, बाबर की कॉल का जवाब नहीं दे रहे हैं। लीक हुई चैट में, जो एक पाकिस्तानी टेलीविजन चैनल पर प्रसारित हुई, सलमान ने बाबर से उन आरोपों के बारे में पूछा कि वह पीसीबी प्रमुख से संपर्क करने की कोशिश कर रहे थे लेकिन उन्हें कोई प्रतिक्रिया नहीं मिल रही थी। बाबर ने यह कहकर जवाब दिया कि उसने अशरफ को कोई कॉल नहीं किया था।

INDvsSA : ईडन गार्डन्स में नज़र आएंगे 70000 कोहली

INDvsSA : ईडन गार्डन्स में नज़र आएंगे 70000 कोहलीभारतीय टीम पांच नवंबर को आईसीसी विश्व कप मैच में जब दक्षिण अफ्रीका के खिलाफ ऐतिहासिक ईडन गार्डन्स मैदान पर उतरेगी तो लगभग 70,000 दर्शक दिग्गज बल्लेबाज विराट कोहली का मुखौटा (मास्क) लगाकर उनके 35 वें जन्मदिन को यादगार बनाएंगे।

अफगानिस्तान टीम पहुंच सकती है सेमीफाइनल में, जानें सभी समीकरण

अफगानिस्तान टीम पहुंच सकती है सेमीफाइनल में, जानें सभी समीकरणउन्होंने इस विश्व कप में वास्तव में अच्छा क्रिकेट खेला है और विश्व कप अंक तालिका में 3 जीत और 3 हार के साथ 5वें नंबर पर हैं। अफगानिस्तान टीम के लिए सेमीफाइनल में पहुंचने के लिए कई समीकरण हैं और यदि एक भी परिदृश्य उनके पक्ष में जाता है, तो वे वनडे वर्ल्ड कप 2023 के सेमीफाइनल में पहुंचकर इतिहास रच सकते हैं।

पाकिस्तान के खिलाफ कोलकाता में बांग्लादेश ने चुनी बल्लेबाजी

पाकिस्तान के खिलाफ कोलकाता में बांग्लादेश ने चुनी बल्लेबाजीODI World Cup 2023 का 31वां मैच 31 अक्टूबर यानी आज कोलकाता के ईडन गार्डन्स (Eden Gardens, Kolkata) में खेला जा रहा है, जहां Bangldaesh ने टॉस जीतकर पहले बल्लेबाजी करने का फैसला किया है। दोनों टीमें इस विश्व कप से बाहर होने की कगार पर हैं, खासकर बांग्लादेश जो अंक तालिका (World Cup Points Table) पर 9वें नंबर पर है और Afghanistan के खिलाफ जीते गए एकमात्र मैच के साथ उसके 2 अंक हैं, पाकिस्तान की टीम के 4 अंक हैं (Pakistan Team in Points Table) और वह 7वें नंबर पर है।

लाखों अफगानों को निकाल रहा है पाकिस्तान, UN से क्या बोले भारतीय?

लाखों अफगानों को निकाल रहा है पाकिस्तान, UN से क्या बोले भारतीय?Pakistan is expelling millions of Afghans: अमेरिका में भारतीय समुदाय (Indian community) की एक संस्था ने अमेरिका, संयुक्त राष्ट्र और अंतरराष्ट्रीय समुदाय से पाकिस्तान से लाखों अफगान नागरिकों को निकाले जाने की कार्रवाई को रोकने और पाक सरकार के इस कदम की निंदा करने की अपील की है। संस्था ने अंतरराष्ट्रीय मुद्रा कोष (IMF) से पाकिस्तान को दी जाने वाली वित्तीय सहायता रोकने का भी अनुरोध किया है।

मध्यप्रदेश स्थापना दिवस पर पीएम मोदी बोले- विकास की नई ऊंचाइयां छू रहा है राज्य

मध्यप्रदेश स्थापना दिवस पर पीएम मोदी बोले- विकास की नई ऊंचाइयां छू रहा है राज्यMadhya Pradesh foundation day : प्रधानमंत्री नरेन्द्र मोदी ने बुधवार को मध्य प्रदेश के लोगों को राज्य के स्थापना दिवस पर शुभकामनाएं देते हुए कहा कि यह विकास की नई ऊंचाइयां हासिल कर रहा है और ‘अमृत काल’ में देश के संकल्पों को साकार करने में महत्वपूर्ण योगदान दे रहा है।

मराठा आरक्षण आंदोलन: हिंसाग्रस्त बीड में अब तक 99 गिरफ्तार

मराठा आरक्षण आंदोलन: हिंसाग्रस्त बीड में अब तक 99 गिरफ्तारMaratha Reservation movement: महाराष्ट्र के अतिरिक्त पुलिस महानिदेशक (ADG) (कानून-व्यवस्था) संजय सक्सेना ने हिंसाग्रस्त बीड जिले का दौरा कर स्थिति का जायजा लिया। यहां मराठा आरक्षण आंदोलन के दौरान बड़े पैमाने पर हिंसा हुई थी। हिंसा के मामले में अब तक 99 लोगों को गिरफ्तार किया जा चुका है। स्थिति फिलहाल नियंत्रण में है।

डेंगू से पीड़ित हैं महाराष्‍ट्र के डिप्टी सीएम अजित पवार, घट रहे हैं प्लेटलेट्स

डेंगू से पीड़ित हैं महाराष्‍ट्र के डिप्टी सीएम अजित पवार, घट रहे हैं प्लेटलेट्सAjit Pawar health update : महाराष्ट्र के उपमुख्यमंत्री अजित पवार पिछले चार दिनों से डेंगू से पीड़ित होने के बाद बुखार और कमजोरी से ग्रस्त हैं। उनके प्लेटलेट्‍स की संख्‍या घट रही है। उन्हें आराम करने की जरूरत है।

Share bazaar News: नवंबर माह के प्रथम दिन सेंसेक्स और निफ्टी में रही गिरावट

Share bazaar News: नवंबर माह के प्रथम दिन सेंसेक्स और निफ्टी में रही गिरावटShare bazaar News: विदेशी कोषों की सतत निकासी के बीच बुधवार को शुरुआती कारोबार में घरेलू शेयर बाजारों (domestic stock markets) में गिरावट दर्ज की गई। विदेशी मुद्रा कारोबारियों ने बताया कि निवेशक अमेरिकी फेडरल रिजर्व के ब्याज दर पर फैसले से पहले सतर्क हैं। बीएसई (BSE) का 30 शेयर वाला सेंसेक्स (Sensex) 193.99 अंक गिरकर 63,680.94 पर आ गया। निफ्टी (Nifty) 47 अंक फिसलकर 19,032.60 रहा।
