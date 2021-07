CoronaVirus India Update : 24 घंटों में 52299 मरीजों ने जीती कोरोना से जंग, अब तक 97.09 प्रतिशत मरीज स्वस्थ

India reports 43,071 new #COVID19 cases, 52,299 recoveries, and 955 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per the Union Health Ministry.



Total cases: 3,05,45,433

Total recoveries: 2,96,58,078

Active cases: 4,85,350

Death toll: 4,02,005



Total Vaccination: 35,12,21,306 pic.twitter.com/ZcXWlo8Zzh