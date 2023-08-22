मंगलवार, 22 अगस्त 2023
पुनः संशोधित: मंगलवार, 22 अगस्त 2023 (13:17 IST)

Mission Chandrayaan : इसरो ने जारी किया नया वीडियो, कहा- मिशन समय पर

chandrayaan
Chandrayaan-3 news in hindi : भारतीय अंतरिक्ष एजेंसी इसरो ने मंगलवार को लैंडर का नया वीडियो जारी किया है। एक्स पर पोस्ट कर इसरो ने कहा कि मिशन समय पर है। सिस्टम की नियमित जांच चल रही है। मिशन ऑपरेशंस कॉम्प्लेक्स ऊर्जा और उत्साह से भरा हुआ है!
 
इसरो ने एक्स पर अपनी पोस्ट में कहा कि MOX/ISTRAC पर लैंडिंग ऑपरेशन का सीधा प्रसारण 23 अगस्त, 2023 को भारतीय समयानुसार 17:20 बजे शुरू होगा। लैंडर पोजिशन डिटेक्शन कैमरा (एलपीडीसी) द्वारा 19 अगस्त, 2023 को लगभग 70 किमी की ऊंचाई से ली गई चंद्रमा की छवियां हैं। 
 
एलपीडीसी इमेजेस ऑनबोर्ड मून रिफरेंस मैप के साथ मिलान करके लैंडर मॉड्यूल को उसकी स्थिति (अक्षांश और देशांतर) निर्धारित करने में सहायता करती हैं।
 
उल्लेखनीय है कि 25 किमी की ऊंचाई से लैंडर विक्रम की चांद पर सॉफ्‍ट लैंडिंग की कोशिश की जाएगी। लैंडिंग से 2 घंटे पहले इस बात का फैसला होगा कि लैंडिंग 23 अगस्त को होगी या नहीं। ISRO ने एक प्लान B भी तैयार किया है जिसके तहत 27 अगस्त को भी लैंडिंग कराई जा सकती है।
Chandrayaan-3 : चंद्रयान-3 की लैंडिंग की बदल सकती है तारीख? ISRO के साइंटिस्ट बोले- टचडाउन से 2 घंटे पहले लिया जाएगा फैसला

Chandrayaan-3 : चंद्रयान-3 की लैंडिंग की बदल सकती है तारीख? ISRO के साइंटिस्ट बोले- टचडाउन से 2 घंटे पहले लिया जाएगा फैसलाchandrayaan 3 latest news in hindi : चंद्रमा की सतह पर चंद्रयान-3 (Chandrayaan-3) मिशन के लैंडर मॉड्यूल के बुधवार को अपेक्षित ‘टचडाउन’ (उतरने की प्रक्रिया) से पहले भारतीय अंतरिक्ष अनुसंधान संगठन (ISRO) के पूर्व अध्यक्ष जी. माधवन नायर ने योजना के अनुरूप सब कुछ सफल होने की कामना करते हुए कहा कि ‘टचडाउन’ बहुत ही जटिल प्रक्रिया है और सभी को सतर्क रहना होगा, क्योंकि इसकी सफलता के लिए जरूरी है कि सभी प्रणाली एकसाथ काम करें।

Welcome, buddy! : Chandrayaan 2 के orbiter और Chandrayaan 3 के Lander Module की मुलाकात, जानिए और क्या हुई बात

Welcome, buddy! : Chandrayaan 2 के orbiter और Chandrayaan 3 के Lander Module की मुलाकात, जानिए और क्या हुई बातchandrayaan 3 latest news in hindi : भारतीय अंतरिक्ष अनुसंधान संगठन (ISRO) ने सोमवार को कहा कि चंद्रयान-2 (Chandrayaan-2) के ‘आर्बिटर’ (orbiter) और चंद्रयान-3 के ‘लुनार मॉड्यूल’ (Lander Module) के बीच दोतरफा संचार स्थापित हुआ है।

चांद पर होगा भारत का 'सूर्योदय', चंद्रयान-3 के लिए 19 मिनट होंगे काफी अहम

चांद पर होगा भारत का 'सूर्योदय', चंद्रयान-3 के लिए 19 मिनट होंगे काफी अहमChandrayaan 3 news: भारत के चंद्रयान-3 के‍ लिए 23 अगस्त को 19 मिनट काफी महत्वपूर्ण होंगे। इसी अवधि के दौरान चंद्रयान की चांद के दक्षिणी ध्रुव पर सॉफ्ट लैंडिंग होगी। यदि भारत का चंद्रयान सॉफ्ट लैंडिंग में सफल होता है (जिसकी पूरी उम्मीद है) तो भारत अं‍तरिक्ष के क्षेत्र में नया इतिहास रच देगा। उसके लिए यह नए सूर्योदय से कम नहीं होगा।

आखिर एस्ट्रोनॉट की चांद पर लाइफस्टाइल कैसी होती है?

आखिर एस्ट्रोनॉट की चांद पर लाइफस्टाइल कैसी होती है?चंद्रयान 3 अपने मिशन के बेहद करीब पहुंच चुका है और हाल ही में चंद्रयान 3 ने चांद की कुछ तस्वीरें भी शेयर की हैं। चांद में कोई वायुमंडल नहीं है और न ही किसी प्रकार की हवा। इसका मतलब है कि चांद पर जिंदगी खोजना फिलहाल मुश्किल है। आपने कभी सोचा कि चांद पर एस्ट्रोनॉट की लाइफस्टाइल कैसी होती होगी? चलिए जानते हैं इनकी लाइफस्टाइल के बारे में....

