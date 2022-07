कार्तिक आर्यन के हाथ लगा एक और बड़ा प्रोजेक्ट, कबीर खान करेंगे निर्देशित

Happy to announce our next, directed & jointly produced by @kabirkhankk starring @TheAaryanKartik. Going on floors early next year



Marking the coming together of #SajidNadiadwala, #KabirKhan & #KartikAaryan. This big scale spectacle is based on a true story!@WardaNadiadwala pic.twitter.com/WyJSz3XB5C