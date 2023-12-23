शनिवार, 23 दिसंबर 2023
  • Follow us
  • Webdunia Deals
  1. मनोरंजन
  2. बॉलीवुड
  3. बॉलीवुड न्यूज़
  4. Hrithik Deepikas sizzling chemistry in Fighter song Ishq Jaisa Kuch casts a spell on netizens
Written By WD Entertainment Desk
पुनः संशोधित: शनिवार, 23 दिसंबर 2023 (16:07 IST)

'फाइटर' के गाने 'इश्क जैसा कुछ' गाने में रितिक-दीपिका की सिजलिंग केमेस्ट्री ने नेटिज़न्स पर चलाया जादू

'फाइटर' के गाने 'इश्क जैसा कुछ' गाने में रितिक-दीपिका की सिजलिंग केमेस्ट्री ने नेटिज़न्स पर चलाया जादू | Hrithik Deepikas sizzling chemistry in Fighter song Ishq Jaisa Kuch casts a spell on netizens
Ishq Jaisa Kuch Song: रितिक रोशन और दीपिका पादुकोण स्टारर 'फाइटर' के बहुप्रतीक्षित गाने 'इश्क जैसा कुछ' ने रिलीज के साथ ही लोगों को अपना दीवाना बना लिया है। गाने में लीड एक्टर्स की शानदार और ताज़ा केमिस्ट्री ने हर तरफ माहौल को रोमांटिक कर दिया है। 
 
यह ट्रैक अपने रोमांटिक म्यूजिक, भव्य जोड़ी - रितिक और दीपिका के बीच गतिशील केमिस्ट्री, खूबसूरत नजारें के साथ दर्शकों के दिलों को गहराई से छू रहा है। यह गाना इस सीज़न का सबसे बड़ा चार्टबस्टर है और रिलीज़ होने के बाद से यह चार्ट पर राज कर रहा है। नेटिज़न्स गाने और रितिक रोशन-दीपिका पादुकोण के बीच की शानदार केमिस्ट्री की तारीफ करने से खुद को नहीं रोक सके।
 
लीड जोड़ी की हॉटनेस के बारे में बात करते हुए एक यूजर ने लिखा, होली स्मोक्स! ये दोनों काफी अट्रैक्टिव लग रहे हैं! #DeepikaPadukone #HrithikRoshan #IshqJaisaKuch #Fighter
 
गाने की विजुअल्स की तारीफ करते हुए एक नेटीजन ने लिखा, यार @justSidAnand आप हर बार कैसे कर लेते हैं? मेरा मतलब है कि #IshqJaisaKuch देखने में ऐसा लगता है जैसे एडम और ईव हेवन में डांस कर रहे हैं। आप, विशाल-शेखर और एचआर की ट्रिलॉजी पर कभी भी शक नहीं कर सकते। केवल आप ही हमें #Hrithik के साथ ऐसी विजुअल ट्रीट दे सकते हैं जो फुल फॉर्म में हैं। 
 




फाइटर बड़े पैमाने पर एंटरटेन करने वाली फिल्म है जो एंड्रेनाइल रश, थ्रिल और एक्शन का वादा करती है। सिद्धार्थ आनंद के निर्देशन में और वायकॉम18 स्टूडियोज और मार्फ्लिक्स पिक्चर्स के सहयोग से प्रस्तुत 'फाइटर' एक सिनेमाई अनुभव है जो एक्शन स्टोरीटेलिंग में क्रांति लाने के लिए तैयार है। 
 
यह फिल्म दिल दहला देने वाले एक्शन सीन्स को देशभक्ति के उत्साह के साथ सहजता से पेश करती है, जो एक ऐसे गहन अनुभव का वादा करती है जो दुनिया भर के दर्शकों को पसंद आएगा। तो एक एपिक यात्रा के लिए खुद को तैयार कर लीजिए क्योंकि 'फाइटर' 25 जनवरी, 2024 को सिनेमाघरों में उड़ान भरेगी और एक ऐसा नजारा पेश करेगी जो सिनेमाई एक्सीलेंस को फिर से परिभाषित करता है।
Edited By : Ankit Piplodiya 
हमारे साथ WhatsApp पर जुड़ने के लिए यहां क्लिक करें
हमारे साथ Telegram पर जुड़ने के लिए यहां क्लिक करें

अहान शेट्टी का टूटा दिल, 11 साल बाद खत्म हुआ तान्या श्रॉफ संग रिश्ता!

अहान शेट्टी का टूटा दिल, 11 साल बाद खत्म हुआ तान्या श्रॉफ संग रिश्ता!Ahan Shetty Breakup: बॉलीवुड एक्टर सुनील शेट्टी के बेटे अहान शेट्टी फिल्मों से ज्यादा अपनी पर्सनल लाइफ को लेकर सुर्खियों में हैं। अहान काफी समय से तान्या श्रॉफ संग रिलेशनशिप में थे। लेकिन 11 साल तक एक दूसरे को डेट करने के बाद अब यह कपल अलग हो गया है।

शूटिंग सेट पर हो गया था स्मृति ईरानी का मिसकैरेज, पूर्व एक्ट्रेस बोलीं- कोई सुविधा नहीं थी

शूटिंग सेट पर हो गया था स्मृति ईरानी का मिसकैरेज, पूर्व एक्ट्रेस बोलीं- कोई सुविधा नहीं थीsmriti irani opens up about miscarriage: स्मृति ईरानी ने एकता कपूर के सीरियल 'क्योंकि सास भी कभी बहू थी' से खूब लोकप्रियता हासिल की है। वे सफल अभिनेत्री के साथ मॉडल और निर्माता भी रही हैं। राजनीति में प्रवेश के बाद स्मृति ईरानी ने एक्टिंग की दुनिया से दूरी बना ली। वह इस समय केंद्रीय मंत्री हैं।

सुकेश चंद्रशेखर ने दी जैकलीन फर्नांडिस को बेनकाब करने की धमकी! बोला- स्क्रीनशॉट्स रिलीज करूंगा...

सुकेश चंद्रशेखर ने दी जैकलीन फर्नांडिस को बेनकाब करने की धमकी! बोला- स्क्रीनशॉट्स रिलीज करूंगा...sukesh chandrashekhar threats jacqueliene: बॉलीवुड एक्ट्रेस जैकलीन फर्नांडिस बीते काफी समय से अपनी पर्सनल लाइफ को लेकर सुर्खियों में हैं। महाठग सुकेश चंद्रशेखर संग नाम जुड़ने के बाद से ही जैकलीन मुश्‍किलों का सामना कर रही हैं। वहीं जेल में बंद सुकेश अक्सर जैकलीन को लव लेटर लिखता रहता है।

प्राइम वीडियो ने होस्ट की 'ड्राई डे' की स्पेशल स्क्रीनिंग, कई सेलेब्स ने की शिरकत

प्राइम वीडियो ने होस्ट की 'ड्राई डे' की स्पेशल स्क्रीनिंग, कई सेलेब्स ने की शिरकतDry Day Special Screening: प्राइम वीडियो ने हाल ही में कॉमेडी ड्रामा 'ड्राई डे' के लिए एक स्पेशल स्क्रीनिंग होस्ट की। इस फिल्म के ग्लोबल प्रीमियर से पहले कास्ट और क्रू ने ब्लू कार्पेट पर सभी का ध्यान अपनी ओर आकर्षित किया। फिल्म की स्क्रीनिंग में उनके सेलिब्रिटी फ्रेंड्स और फिल्म इंडस्ट्री के आइकोनिक नामों की मौजूदगी भी देखी गई।

'मैंने प्यार किया' के पोस्टर शूट के वक्त प्रेग्नेंट थीं भाग्यश्री, सलमान खान ने किया था ऐसा कमेंट

'मैंने प्यार किया' के पोस्टर शूट के वक्त प्रेग्नेंट थीं भाग्यश्री, सलमान खान ने किया था ऐसा कमेंटBhagyashree Revealed: सूरज बड़जात्या की फिल्म 'मैंने प्यार किया' से भाग्यश्री ने बॉलीवुड में कदम रखा था। फिल्म में उनके साथ सलमान खान नजर आए थे। इस फिल्म ने भाग्यश्री को रातोंरात स्टार बना दिया था। 'मैंने प्यार किया' के बाद भाग्यश्री के पास कई फिल्मों की लाइन लग गई थी।

और भी वीडियो देखें

Bollywood 2023 हीरोइन का रिपोर्ट कार्ड : दीपिका पादुकोण रहीं सबसे आगे

Bollywood 2023 हीरोइन का रिपोर्ट कार्ड : दीपिका पादुकोण रहीं सबसे आगे2023 बॉलीवुड के लिए बेहद यादगार रहा। लंबे समय बाद हिंदी फिल्मों को ऐसी सफलता मिली। कोविड के बाद तो मानो दर्शक सिनेमाघर आना भूल गए थे, लेकिन इस साल उन्होंने फिल्मों को भरपूर प्यार दिया और बॉलीवुड को पांच ब्लॉकबस्टर मूवी मिली। आइए जानते हैं कि फिल्मी हीरोइनों का रिपोर्ट कार्ड क्या रहा।

डंकी फिल्म समीक्षा: उम्मीदों पर खरी नहीं उतरती हिरानी-शाहरुख की जोड़ी | Dunki Movie Review

डंकी फिल्म समीक्षा: उम्मीदों पर खरी नहीं उतरती हिरानी-शाहरुख की जोड़ी | Dunki Movie Reviewफिल्म डायरेक्टर राजकुमार हिरानी पिछले 20 सालों से सुपरहिट फिल्में बना रहे हैं। दूसरी ओर एक्टर शाहरुख खान हैं जो पिछले 31 साल से टॉप स्टार्स की लीग में बने हुए हैं और 2023 में उन्होंने हिंदी फिल्म इतिहास की दो सबसे कामयाब फिल्में दी हैं। जब ये दोनों दिग्गज हाथ मिलाकर साथ काम करते हैं तो दर्शकों की उम्मीदों को पंख लगना स्वाभाविक है।

Bollywood 2023 हीरो का रिपोर्ट कार्ड: शाहरुख और सनी देओल की शानदार वापसी, सलमान-अक्षय ने किया निराश

Bollywood 2023 हीरो का रिपोर्ट कार्ड: शाहरुख और सनी देओल की शानदार वापसी, सलमान-अक्षय ने किया निराश2023 बॉलीवुड के लिए बेहद यादगार रहा। लंबे समय बाद हिंदी फिल्मों को ऐसी सफलता मिली। कोविड के बाद तो मानो दर्शक सिनेमाघर आना भूल गए थे, लेकिन इस साल उन्होंने फिल्मों को भरपूर प्यार दिया और बॉलीवुड को पांच ब्लॉकबस्टर मूवी मिली। आइए जानते हैं कि फिल्मी नायकों का रिपोर्ट कार्ड क्या रहा।

मौनी रॉय का बोल्ड अंदाज देख फैंस के ठंड में छूटे पसीने

मौनी रॉय का बोल्ड अंदाज देख फैंस के ठंड में छूटे पसीनेमौनी रॉय सोशल मीडिया पर एक्टिव रहती हैं। हाल ही में उन्होंने कुछ बोल्ड अंदाज वाले फोटो इंस्टाग्राम अकाउंट पर पोस्ट किए। कुछ फोटो में वे स्विमिंग पुल में पोज देती नजर आईं तो कुछ फोटो में वे व्हाइट ड्रेस में बेहद सेक्सी दिखाई दीं।

Bollywood 2023: श्रीदेवी की बेटी, सनी देओल के बेटे सहित इन कलाकारों ने की एक्टिंग की दुनिया में एंट्री

Bollywood 2023: श्रीदेवी की बेटी, सनी देओल के बेटे सहित इन कलाकारों ने की एक्टिंग की दुनिया में एंट्रीBollywood Year Ender 2023: साल 2023 बॉलीवुड इंडस्ट्री के लिए बहुत खास रहा है। इस साल कई हिट फिल्में बॉक्स ऑफिस पर रिलीज हुई। वहीं कई नए सितारें भी 2023 में बॉलीवुड इंडस्ट्री को मिले है। देखिए साल 2023 में किन नए चेहरों ने इंडस्ट्री में कदम रखा।
Android app iOS app
Webdunia
FOLLOW US ON

समाचार

ज्योतिष 2024

बॉलीवुड

धर्म-संसार

लाइफ स्‍टाइल

क्रिकेट

Copyright 2023, Webdunia.com