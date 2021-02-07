जोशीमठ त्रासदी पर बॉलीवुड सेलेब्स ने जताया दुख

उत्तराखंड हम आपके साथ हैं।— sonu sood (@SonuSood) February 7, 2021
बॉलीवुड एक्टर सोनू सूद ने इस मामले पर ट्वीट करते हुए लिखा कि 'उत्तराखंड हम तुम्हारे साथ हैं।'
What is the connection with what is happening in #Uttrakhand right now and cutting trees (deforestation), cutting into our mountains, building dams combined with climate change? - Innocent , unsuspecting people get hurt.— Dia Mirza (@deespeak) February 7, 2021
बॉलीवुड अभिनेत्री दीया मिर्जा ने इस त्रासदी पर अपनी प्रतिक्रिया देते हुए लिखा, 'हिमालय में बहुत सारे बांधों के निर्माण ने ऐसा किया है। चमोली के लोगों के लिए प्रार्थना।'
Distressing to hear about the glacier breaking off in #Uttarakhand Praying everyone’s safety there— Shraddha (@ShraddhaKapoor) February 7, 2021
श्रद्धा कपूर ने लिखा, 'उत्तराखंड में ग्लेशियर टूटने के बारे में सुनने के बाद परेशान हूं। वहां हर किसी की सुरक्षा की प्रार्थना करती हूं।'
Hoping that Chamoli and other districts of #Uttarakhand stay as safe from the glacier burst and no lives are endangered . Prayers and strength for the people , the authorities and rescue teams.— Prasoon Joshi (@prasoonjoshi_) February 7, 2021
सेंट्रल बोर्ड ऑफ फिल्म सर्टिफिकेशन के चेयरमैन और लेखक प्रसून जोशी ने लिखा, 'उम्मीद है कि चमोली और उत्तराखंड के अन्य जिले ग्लेशियर के फटने से सुरक्षित होंगे और कोई भी जीवन खतरे में नहीं पड़ेगा। लोगों, अधिकारियों और बचाव दलों के लिए प्रार्थना और शक्ति।'
Prayers for everyone in #uttrakhand... #chamoli— Daler Mehndi (@dalermehndi) February 7, 2021
Devastating news . May god watch over those in the path of this monster..Hari om #Uttarakhand #Chamoli— Abhishek Kapoor (@Abhishekapoor) February 7, 2021
नदी में ग्लेशियर गिरने के कारण ऋषि गंगा नदी में लगभग 10 बजकर 45 मिनट पर फ्लैश फ्लड आई, जिससे पानी की मात्रा बढ़ गई. इसके कारण रैनी गांव के पास ऋषि गंगा पनबिजली परियोजना पूरी तरह से तबाह हो गई।
जोशीमठ मालारिया राजमार्ग पर बीआरओ पुल भी पूरी तरह ध्वस्त हो गया। ऋषिगंगा रैनी के पास धौली गंगा से मिलती है इसलिए धौली गंगा में भी बाढ़ आ गई। गांव के कई घर भी बह गए। तपोवन के पास धौली गंगा नदी पर एक NTPC परियोजना थी, जोकि पूरी तरह से तबाह हो गई।