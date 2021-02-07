रविवार, 7 फ़रवरी 2021
जोशीमठ त्रासदी पर बॉलीवुड सेलेब्स ने जताया दुख

पुनः संशोधित रविवार, 7 फ़रवरी 2021 (16:41 IST)
उत्तराखंड के चमोली जिले के जोशीमठ में ग्लेशियर टूटकर गिरने के कारण ऋषि गंगा नदी पर बना बांध टूट गया है। यह ग्लेशियर एक पावर प्रोजेक्ट के पास टूटा, जिसके कारण वहां काम कर रहे कई मजदूर लापता हैं। जोशीमठ में आई इस त्रासदी पर फिल्म जगत की हस्तियों ने अपनी प्रतिक्रिया देते हुए दुख जाहिर किया है।
बॉलीवुड एक्टर सोनू सूद ने इस मामले पर ट्वीट करते हुए लिखा कि 'उत्तराखंड हम तुम्हारे साथ हैं।'

बॉलीवुड अभिनेत्री दीया मिर्जा ने इस त्रासदी पर अपनी प्रतिक्रिया देते हुए लिखा, 'हिमालय में बहुत सारे बांधों के निर्माण ने ऐसा किया है। चमोली के लोगों के लिए प्रार्थना।'
श्रद्धा कपूर ने लिखा, 'उत्तराखंड में ग्लेशियर टूटने के बारे में सुनने के बाद परेशान हूं। वहां हर किसी की सुरक्षा की प्रार्थना करती हूं।'

सेंट्रल बोर्ड ऑफ फिल्म सर्टिफिकेशन के चेयरमैन और लेखक प्रसून जोशी ने लिखा, 'उम्मीद है कि चमोली और उत्तराखंड के अन्य जिले ग्लेशियर के फटने से सुरक्षित होंगे और कोई भी जीवन खतरे में नहीं पड़ेगा। लोगों, अधिकारियों और बचाव दलों के लिए प्रार्थना और शक्ति।'

नदी में ग्लेशियर गिरने के कारण ऋषि गंगा नदी में लगभग 10 बजकर 45 मिनट पर फ्लैश फ्लड आई, जिससे पानी की मात्रा बढ़ गई. इसके कारण रैनी गांव के पास ऋषि गंगा पनबिजली परियोजना पूरी तरह से तबाह हो गई।
जोशीमठ मालारिया राजमार्ग पर बीआरओ पुल भी पूरी तरह ध्वस्त हो गया। ऋषिगंगा रैनी के पास धौली गंगा से मिलती है इसलिए धौली गंगा में भी बाढ़ आ गई। गांव के कई घर भी बह गए। तपोवन के पास धौली गंगा नदी पर एक NTPC परियोजना थी, जोकि पूरी तरह से तबाह हो गई।



