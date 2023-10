भारत ने कबड्डी में थाईलैंड को रौंदा, पुरुष और महिला टीम को मिली बड़ी जीत

Attack of the TITANS! Indian Men's Kabaddi Team crushes Thailand with a dominant win at the 19th #AsianGames #TeamIndia 's supremacy lives on #SonySportsNetwork #Cheer4India #Hangzhou2022 #Kabaddi #TeamIndia | @Media_SAI pic.twitter.com/TgzjRl1UfQ

India's Women's Kabaddi Team just defined the term with their performance against Thailand at the 19th #AsianGames



What a victory, #TeamIndia #SonySportsNetwork #Cheer4India #Kabaddi #Hangzhou2022 | @Media_SAI pic.twitter.com/EwKHePIllJ